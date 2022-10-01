Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
GRACE LUTHERAN SCHOOL 75TH ANNIVERSARY TO BE A WEEK LONG CELEBRATION
Grace Lutheran School has announced more activities for their 75th Anniversary Celebration, which is taking place later this month. As previously announced, the celebration will kick-off on Sunday, October 16, with a 9am worship service at Grace Lutheran Church. That will be followed by Sunday School and Adult Bible Class, and then a covered dish luncheon.
kwhi.com
BURTON HIGH SCHOOL ANNOUNCES CANDIDATES FOR HOMECOMING QUEEN, KING
Burton High School has revealed its homecoming court. Homecoming Queen candidates are Liesha Aguilar, Reece Mahlmann, Brinn Rhodes and Mycah Simank. Nominees for Homecoming King are Chet Fritsch, Delvin Gantt, Kody King and Vicente Veliz. Also on the homecoming court are Junior Duchess Katy Whitfield, Sophomore Duchess Bailey Glaesmann and...
stthom.edu
Celebrity Mother and Son at University of St. Thomas-Houston
For any college freshman, meeting new people, studying with classmates, and forming lifelong relationships are an added bonus of attending college. Yet, for one particular freshman at the University of St. Thomas-Houston, there is one already-familiar person he may bump into on campus, a person with whom he shares a lifelong bond; his mom.
Click2Houston.com
Taylor Paige Henderson
Friday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Texas actress Taylor Paige Henderson joins us in studio. She plays a key role in the new Hocus Pocus movie as young Winifred Sanderson, (Bette Midler’s character). Get to know Henderson, Friday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
kwhi.com
CHAPPELL HILL SCARECROW FESTIVAL TO BE FEATURED ON ‘THE SOUND OF TEXAS’, COMMUNITY CORNER
This weekend’s Chappell Hill Scarecrow Festival will be the subject of tomorrow’s (Tuesday) edition of Tumbleweed Smith’s “The Sound of Texas” and the KWHI Community Corner. Joel Romo, longtime community supporter and volunteer with the Scarecrow Festival, will discuss the history and popularity of the...
Texas Renaissance Festival to kick off Saturday
HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 48th annual Texas Renaissance Festival kicks off Oct. 8 loaded with nostalgia. Over 400 stores, restaurants, pubs and experiences will be open to the public at the festival. Those who have attended the festival in previous years have learned to create armor, leather goods, blow glass, and other 16th-century activities. […]
JW's Place Soul Food and BBQ finds new home in Conroe
JW's Place Soul Food and BBQ opened in its new location in August. (Ally Bolender/Community Impact) Barbecue restaurant JW's Place Soul Food and BBQ held its grand reopening Aug. 19 at its new location at 14900 I-45 S., Conroe. JW's Place offers barbecue staples, including pulled pork, ribs and sliced beef. The restaurant was previously located in the Spring area. 936-266-0020. www.jwsplacesoulfoodbbq.com.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: $1.5M River Oaks-area property screams ‘high-end bachelor pad’
HOUSTON – A motorcycle in the living room, Banksy bathroom tile and a suspended staircase -- let’s say this River Oaks-area house on the market for $1,595,000 is for a certain someone with particular tastes -- and the realtor staging is bringing that to the fore to the extreme.
defendernetwork.com
Black College Expo takes over Houston
Thousands of Houston high school students are gearing up for the 13th annual Black College Expo at NRG Center on Sat. October 8, 2022 at 10am. The expo is powered by The National College Resource Foundation and hosts close to 75 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other universities with free seminars and workshops for students. It also visits 25-30 schools in 13 markets preparing students for the college application process, financial aid, and career planning.
'Slime in the ice machine' and Marvin Zindler's last full decade on TV
How the ABC13 reporter's famous "slime in the ice machine" catchphrase became Houston canon.
kwhi.com
STITCH NAMED PET OF THE WEEK
Stitch is this week’s Pet of the Week at the Brenham Pet Adoption Center. Stitch is a 6-7 month old with a Labrador mix mother and an unidentified father, but the longer nose and tan accents on his body hint at maybe some Doberman in his bloodline. Brenham Animal...
KHOU
Made-to-fade tattoos get Houston's stamp of approval
Great Day's Cristina Kooker checks out the fine print on made-to-fade tattoos at Ephemeral Tattoo Studio. The first & only tattoo ink that lasts 9-15 months.
Houston, get ready for the excitement that is the Savannah Bananas
SUGAR LAND, Texas — With the second pick in the second round of the 2023 Banana Ball World Tour Draft, the Savannah Bananas selected to play at Constellation Field in Sugar Land!. Get ready, because, on March 17, the excitement that is the Bananas is coming to the Houston...
Kovasovic's is a must-stop for fresh cuts & sausages!
Kovasovic's Fresh Meat Market provides the Rosenberg, Texas area with the freshest and highest quality meat.
veranda.com
A “Tower of Mansions” is Changing Houston’s Skyline
While developing the interior design of 1661 Tanglewood—an opulent 34-story high-rise being built in one of Houston’s most desirable neighborhoods—interior designer Randall Powers reflected on a phrase he’d often heard his grandmother repeat: “Buy once, cry once.”. By that, his grandmother meant, “buy the very...
Click2Houston.com
‘CROCTOBER’?: Crocs giving away free shoes to thousands in celebration of 20th anniversary. Here’s how to snatch a pair
HOUSTON – In celebration of Crocs’ 20th anniversary, club members have a chance to win a free pair of Crocs through Oct. 7, according to the company. Crocs said it will give away thousands of pairs of shoes during the “Croctober” giveaway, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. over the next several days.
Click2Houston.com
Fifth Ward residents say community garden started by former councilmember attracts flies, rodents and other pests
FIFTH WARD – Neighbors in a Fifth Ward neighborhood said they want the rodent and fly infestation coming from a community garden to go. “Look at all the flies,” said Rodney Thomas. “They’re all over the yard.”. Thomas said he’s had a fly infestation on his...
'The sweetest thing in Houston': Kolache Kafe opens in Tomball
Kolache Kafe opened Sept. 24 on Spring Cypress Road in Tomball. (Courtesy Stephen Ewald) The Tomball bakery and cafe Kolache Kafe opened Sept. 24 on Spring Cypress Road, owner Stephen Ewald confirmed to Community Impact. Ewald said business since opening "has been exciting" in an email. "We were extremely busy...
How Galleria dining has changed since Cheesecake Factory ruled the '90s
Eating at the chain restaurant in Houston's premier mall once felt like the epitome of class.
Chick N Max sets sights on Willis for first of 25 restaurants in Houston area
Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Chick N Max is planning to open its first Houston-area location in the Willis Shopping Center at 12312 I-45,...
