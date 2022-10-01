ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sealy, TX

kwhi.com

GRACE LUTHERAN SCHOOL 75TH ANNIVERSARY TO BE A WEEK LONG CELEBRATION

Grace Lutheran School has announced more activities for their 75th Anniversary Celebration, which is taking place later this month. As previously announced, the celebration will kick-off on Sunday, October 16, with a 9am worship service at Grace Lutheran Church. That will be followed by Sunday School and Adult Bible Class, and then a covered dish luncheon.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BURTON HIGH SCHOOL ANNOUNCES CANDIDATES FOR HOMECOMING QUEEN, KING

Burton High School has revealed its homecoming court. Homecoming Queen candidates are Liesha Aguilar, Reece Mahlmann, Brinn Rhodes and Mycah Simank. Nominees for Homecoming King are Chet Fritsch, Delvin Gantt, Kody King and Vicente Veliz. Also on the homecoming court are Junior Duchess Katy Whitfield, Sophomore Duchess Bailey Glaesmann and...
BURTON, TX
stthom.edu

Celebrity Mother and Son at University of St. Thomas-Houston

For any college freshman, meeting new people, studying with classmates, and forming lifelong relationships are an added bonus of attending college. Yet, for one particular freshman at the University of St. Thomas-Houston, there is one already-familiar person he may bump into on campus, a person with whom he shares a lifelong bond; his mom.
Click2Houston.com

Taylor Paige Henderson

Friday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Texas actress Taylor Paige Henderson joins us in studio. She plays a key role in the new Hocus Pocus movie as young Winifred Sanderson, (Bette Midler’s character). Get to know Henderson, Friday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
Sealy, TX
Sealy, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas Renaissance Festival to kick off Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 48th annual Texas Renaissance Festival kicks off Oct. 8 loaded with nostalgia. Over 400 stores, restaurants, pubs and experiences will be open to the public at the festival. Those who have attended the festival in previous years have learned to create armor, leather goods, blow glass, and other 16th-century activities. […]
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

JW's Place Soul Food and BBQ finds new home in Conroe

JW's Place Soul Food and BBQ opened in its new location in August. (Ally Bolender/Community Impact) Barbecue restaurant JW's Place Soul Food and BBQ held its grand reopening Aug. 19 at its new location at 14900 I-45 S., Conroe. JW's Place offers barbecue staples, including pulled pork, ribs and sliced beef. The restaurant was previously located in the Spring area. 936-266-0020. www.jwsplacesoulfoodbbq.com.
CONROE, TX
Frank Loesser
defendernetwork.com

Black College Expo takes over Houston

Thousands of Houston high school students are gearing up for the 13th annual Black College Expo at NRG Center on Sat. October 8, 2022 at 10am. The expo is powered by The National College Resource Foundation and hosts close to 75 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other universities with free seminars and workshops for students. It also visits 25-30 schools in 13 markets preparing students for the college application process, financial aid, and career planning.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

STITCH NAMED PET OF THE WEEK

Stitch is this week’s Pet of the Week at the Brenham Pet Adoption Center. Stitch is a 6-7 month old with a Labrador mix mother and an unidentified father, but the longer nose and tan accents on his body hint at maybe some Doberman in his bloodline. Brenham Animal...
BRENHAM, TX
veranda.com

A “Tower of Mansions” is Changing Houston’s Skyline

While developing the interior design of 1661 Tanglewood—an opulent 34-story high-rise being built in one of Houston’s most desirable neighborhoods—interior designer Randall Powers reflected on a phrase he’d often heard his grandmother repeat: “Buy once, cry once.”. By that, his grandmother meant, “buy the very...
HOUSTON, TX
