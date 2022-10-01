Read full article on original website
Vehicle Crashes into Building in El Monte Area; Two Hurt
A vehicle crashed into a building in the El Monte area Tuesday, leaving two people injured, authorities said. Paramedics were sent to the 11800 block of East Valley Boulevard at about 10:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Two people were taken to a hospital in unknown...
Motorist Injured in Rollover Crash on Interstate 15 in Wildomar
The driver of a compact sedan was injured Monday in a crash in Wildomar during which the car flipped from one side of Interstate 15 to another. The rollover accident occurred about 4:25 p.m. on southbound Interstate 15 at Wildomar Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol. The compact sedan...
17-Year-Old Killed in Traffic Collision | Moreno Valley
10.02.2022 | 3:16 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Deputies from the Moreno Valley Station responded to a report of a major-injury traffic collision at the intersection of Moreno Beach Drive and Cactus Avenue in the city of Moreno Valley. Deputies arrived on-scene to find the collision involved a gray 2001 Lexus IS300 being driven by a 17 year-old male and a white 2020 Honda Odyssey being driven by a 59 year-old female.
Man Charged with DUI in Fatal Wrong-Way Crash in Tustin
A 21-year-old man was charged with manslaughter and drunk driving Tuesday in a wrong-way crash that killed a 22-year-old woman on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Tustin. Dylan Erric James Robinson was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and DUI with a blood-alcohol content of .08% or more causing injury, all felonies, according to court records. He also faces sentencing enhancements for allegedly inflicting great bodily injury on two victims.
Suspect jailed in serious-injury Oceanside hit-run accident
A 28-year-old Riverside County resident has been arrested for allegedly fleeing after the sedan he was driving struck a man in Oceanside last month, critically injuring him.
Burglary Suspects Arrested After Chase on Freeways, Surface Streets
At least two burglary suspects were arrested Tuesday after leading authorities on a high-speed chase in a BMW that lost its right front wheel along the way. The chase, which lasted more than an hour, ended at about 8:30 a.m. when the car crashed into a truck and stopped on the westbound Artesia (91) Freeway at Downey Avenue in the North Long Beach area and two men ran off but were quickly arrested.
Car crashes into Covina strip mall
Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash into a Covina strip mall Sunday. Calls about the crash, which occurred near South 2nd Avenue and East Rowland Street, came in at around 5:44 p.m. Video from the incident shows damage to both the car and...
1 Arrested for DUI at Fiery Fatal Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway
Bloomington, San Bernardino County, CA: One person was killed in a fiery crash on the 10 Freeway early Sunday morning and one person was arrested for DUI. California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision with both vehicles on fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Cedar Avenue around 2:06 a.m., Oct.2, in the city of Bloomington.
One Dead, Seven Hurt in Moreno Valley Crash
A 17-year-old boy died and seven people were injured in a car crash in Moreno Valley Sunday. The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Moreno Beach Drive and Cactus Avenue, according to Sgt. Chad Craig of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Isaac Linares of Moreno...
Charges Expected Against Coachella Man in Alleged Pursuit in Stolen Vehicle
Charges are expected Tuesday against a Coachella man who allegedly led deputies on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. Eduardo Antonio Felix, 38, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft with prior convictions, possession of stolen property, felony evading, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest, according to Sgt. Matthew Allert from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
10 people injured in violent multi-vehicle crash along 10 Freeway in Yucaipa, officials say
A violent crash left 10 people injured on the 10 Freeway Saturday night in Yucaipa, investigators say.
Car Crash Leaves One Dead, Five Injured in Moreno Valley
One person died and five others were injured in a car crash in Moreno Valley Sunday. The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Moreno Beach Drive and Cactus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person was confirmed dead and five others were taken...
Driver Crashes into Hillside While Allegedly Drunk at Wheel of Pickup
A suspected drunk driver was seriously injured Saturday when his pickup veered off a Menifee road and crashed into a hillside. The wreck happened at about 1:15 a.m. on Bradley Road, near Desert Hills Road, according to the Menifee Police Department. Sgt. Matthew Bloch said the suspect, whose identity was...
Two Juveniles Arrested For Alleged Carjacking at Elementary School in Indio
Two male juveniles were arrested Tuesday for an alleged carjacking at an elementary school in Indio. At around 6 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a carjacking at Herbert Hoover Elementary School at 44-300 Monroe St., according to Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department. Guitron said two...
Man Struck by Two Hit-and-Run Vehicles Dies at Hospital
A man who was struck by two vehicles that fled the scene in Coachella died at a hospital, authorities said Saturday. Deputies responded at 10:24 p.m. Friday to the intersection of Cesar Chavez and Cairo streets, where they found a man about 50 years old lying unresponsive in the roadway, said Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Steven Rivera.
Police engaged in standoff with armed carjacking suspect in Newport Beach
Police are engaged in a standoff with an armed carjacking suspect in Orange County following a brief pursuit. According to Newport Beach Police Department, officers learned of the carjacking at Fashion Island at around 4:15 p.m. At some point, the suspect bailed from that vehicle and carjacked a second car, shortly before leading police on a pursuit. The suspect came to a stop near Santiago Drive and Nottingham Road where he bailed on foot and ran inside of a home, which was under construction. A SWAT team, including their BearCat vehicle, were called to the scene to assist. A witness to the carjacking said the armed suspect pulled a lady from the first car before crashing into a nearby office. The suspect then ran into another parking lot, where he attempted to steal a black Grand Cherokee that was passing by. He chased the driver until he was able to take the vehicle.According to the witness, the suspect was a White male, with a skinny build, dressed in all-black clothing. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Police suspect DUI in single-vehicle crash on Bradley Road
In the fourth major injury traffic collision in five days in Menifee, the driver involved in a solo-vehicle crash was transported to a local hospital in critical condition Saturday. Menifee Police Department officers responded at about 1:15 a.m. to a location on Bradley Road near Desert Hills Road. They found...
Guardian arrested after boy found by Huntington Beach police officers
Huntington Beach police arrested a guardian after a boy was located by officers without any family, authorities said Monday. The boy was found in the area of Beach Boulevard and Yorktown Avenue and was unable to communicate with officers. Police made a plea on social media to help find the boy’s family. Around 11 a.m., […]
Road Rage Incident Leads to Applebee’s Parking Lot and Arrest for Suspected DUI
A road rage incident ended in the parking lot of the Yucca Valley Applebee’s, where one man was arrested for suspicion of DUI over .08%. On Friday (September 30) afternoon, an unidentified female driving a gray Subaru called 911, indicating that she was being tailgated and followed by an unknown driver in a red Jeep while driving on Twentynine Palms Highway.
Traffic Enforcement Campaign Yields Numerous Citations, One Arrest
More than 60 tickets were issued, one arrest made and one vehicle impounded during a crackdown on traffic safety violations in San Jacinto Tuesday. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies conducted the enforcement campaign from 7-10 a.m. throughout the city, zeroing in on scofflaws who might put themselves, other drivers and pedestrians at risk.
