Burton, TX

kwhi.com

STITCH NAMED PET OF THE WEEK

Stitch is this week’s Pet of the Week at the Brenham Pet Adoption Center. Stitch is a 6-7 month old with a Labrador mix mother and an unidentified father, but the longer nose and tan accents on his body hint at maybe some Doberman in his bloodline. Brenham Animal...
BRENHAM, TX
KHOU

Katy resident claims massive $19M Lotto Texas jackpot

KATY, Texas — Someone in Katy has claimed a massive Lotto Texas jackpot. According to the Texas Lottery, the Katy resident won a $19 million jackpot on September 17 from a ticket bought in Willis. That winning ticket matched all six numbers. The winner, who has chosen to remain...
KATY, TX
City
Burton, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
kwhi.com

GRACE LUTHERAN SCHOOL 75TH ANNIVERSARY TO BE A WEEK LONG CELEBRATION

Grace Lutheran School has announced more activities for their 75th Anniversary Celebration, which is taking place later this month. As previously announced, the celebration will kick-off on Sunday, October 16, with a 9am worship service at Grace Lutheran Church. That will be followed by Sunday School and Adult Bible Class, and then a covered dish luncheon.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Changes are coming to E William Joel Bryan Parkway in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation tells KBTX work will begin Tuesday on FM 158 (E William Joel Bryan Parkway) from Texas Avenue to Highway 6. “This project will improve safety and traffic flow by installing center medians on the west and east ends including roundabouts on each end of Sue Haswell Park,” said TxDOT spokesman Bobby Colwell. “In addition, sidewalks, shared use paths, and accessible routes installed along the corridor will create a safer and more pedestrian-friendly environment.”
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

FAITH MISSION OPENS NEIGHBORS HELPING NEIGHBORS ACCOUNTS FOR HURRICANE IAN VICTIMS

Faith Mission in Brenham has activated its Neighbors Helping Neighbors program to provide assistance to the victims of Hurricane Ian. Faith Mission, an extension of the Salvation Army, has opened accounts at Brenham National Bank, Bank of Brenham and Citizens State Bank for anyone who wishes to donate toward relief efforts in the wake of the deadly storm that struck Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Cuba.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BURTON HIGH SCHOOL ANNOUNCES CANDIDATES FOR HOMECOMING QUEEN, KING

Burton High School has revealed its homecoming court. Homecoming Queen candidates are Liesha Aguilar, Reece Mahlmann, Brinn Rhodes and Mycah Simank. Nominees for Homecoming King are Chet Fritsch, Delvin Gantt, Kody King and Vicente Veliz. Also on the homecoming court are Junior Duchess Katy Whitfield, Sophomore Duchess Bailey Glaesmann and...
BURTON, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan police investigating shots fired early Sunday morning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is investigating shots that were fired in a neighborhood in the early morning hours of Sunday, October 2nd. Officers responded to reports of a disturbance with someone armed with a weapon in the 3100 block of E. 29th Street. Police said someone...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

BURTON LADY PANTHERS GET THREE SET SWEEP OVER SOMERVILLE

The Burton Lady Panther Volleyball Team continue to roll in district as they beat Somerville last (Tuesday) night. The Lady Panthers won each of the sets 25-15, 25-8, and 25-18. The win improves Burton to 3-0 in district which is good for first place. Meanwhile, Somerville drops to 0-3 in...
SOMERVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

ELEVEN INDICTED BY AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY

Eleven people were indicted last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 22-year-old Keavon Ward and 24-year-old Terri Darnell Ward, Jr., both indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 41-year-old Issac Cevallos and 20-year-old Nathan Dennis Cevallos, both for Theft of Property between $2,500 and $30,000. 17-year-old Cambrien Thomas...
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

NO INJURIES AFTER HARD LANDING AT NAVASOTA AIRPORT

No injuries were reported Tuesday evening after a plane landed off the runway at the Navasota Airport. According to the Navasota Examiner, the aircraft was attempting to land at the airport shortly before 7 p.m. when it experienced a ground loop, causing it to land off the runway. Flight records...
NAVASOTA, TX
Narcity USA

This Hot Spot Near Houston Has Burgers Bigger Than You Can Hold

If you're craving American food with out-of-this-world ingredients, Fusion Grill restaurant in Texas has massive burgers that will satisfy your appetite -- you'll probably even have a challenging, but fun time trying holding them in your hands. Located in Katy, TX this place started off as a Houston favorite food...
KATY, TX
KBTX.com

Navasota police nab driver accused of driving 130mph

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from Navasota Police:. On October 3, 2022, around midnight, a Navasota Police Officer observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed which then proceeded to run a red light at the intersection of Washington Avenue and LaSalle Street.
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

BURTON BANK ROBBERY TRIAL GETS UNDERWAY

The first day of the Burton Bank Robbery trial got underway today (Tuesday). The jury was selected Monday in a process that went into the evening. Shawn Patrick Childers of La Grange is being charged with 3 counts of aggravated robbery for each of the three tellers he allegedly showed the hand gun to. The case is being tried in District Court before Judge Carson Campbell. The trial is expected to last several days and is being tried by District Attorney Julie Renken assisted by Lauren Haevischer. In the opening statements, the prosecution is confident they have the correct man. The defense is saying their client is innocent and that the state will have to prove all of the details of their case.
BURTON, TX

