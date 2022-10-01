Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Deputy Won't Face Charges for Shooting Man in the Back in Willowbrook
There will be no charges filed against the LA County Sheriff's Deputy who, two years ago, fatally shot a man in the back in Willowbrook. Fred Williams III was pursued, shot and killed by a deputy in October of 2020. After meeting with the District Attorney's office on Monday, Williams's father said he's not surprised the deputy won't be prosecuted.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Shooting in Koreatown
A man was shot to death in Koreatown and police Tuesday are searching for the shooter. The shooting victim was confirmed by family as Los Angeles rapper Half Ounce, Fox 11 is reporting. His wife, who is pregnant, was on the phone with him when she heard gunfire, according to Fox 11.
mynewsla.com
Newport Carjacking Suspect Barricades Himself in Home
A carjacking suspect barricaded himself in a home in Newport Beach Tuesday. Sometime after 4 p.m., the carjacking occurred at Fashion Island, police said. The suspect “ditched” the car and grabbed another vehicle and led police in a short pursuit before abandoning it and running away in the Dover Shore area and barricading himself in a home, police said.
mynewsla.com
Burglary Suspects Arrested After Chase on Freeways, Surface Streets
At least two burglary suspects were arrested Tuesday after leading authorities on a high-speed chase in a BMW that lost its right front wheel along the way. The chase, which lasted more than an hour, ended at about 8:30 a.m. when the car crashed into a truck and stopped on the westbound Artesia (91) Freeway at Downey Avenue in the North Long Beach area and two men ran off but were quickly arrested.
Chase suspects slam BMW into semi at end of high-speed pursuit; 4 taken into custody in Long Beach
Several suspects were taken into custody Tuesday morning after leading authorities on a wild chase that ended in a crash in the middle of the 91 Freeway in the north Long Beach area.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested After Allegedly Killing Ex-Girlfriend’s Partner, Kidnapping Son
A 38-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend’s partner in Long Beach and kidnapping his 5-year-old son. Long Beach Police Department officers responded at about 10:25 a.m. Monday to the 3300 block of Andy Street on reports of the shooting and found 28-year-old Ocasis Ku inside a residence suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body.
Police engaged in standoff with armed carjacking suspect in Newport Beach
Police are engaged in a standoff with an armed carjacking suspect in Orange County following a brief pursuit. According to Newport Beach Police Department, officers learned of the carjacking at Fashion Island at around 4:15 p.m. At some point, the suspect bailed from that vehicle and carjacked a second car, shortly before leading police on a pursuit. The suspect came to a stop near Santiago Drive and Nottingham Road where he bailed on foot and ran inside of a home, which was under construction. A SWAT team, including their BearCat vehicle, were called to the scene to assist. A witness to the carjacking said the armed suspect pulled a lady from the first car before crashing into a nearby office. The suspect then ran into another parking lot, where he attempted to steal a black Grand Cherokee that was passing by. He chased the driver until he was able to take the vehicle.According to the witness, the suspect was a White male, with a skinny build, dressed in all-black clothing. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with DUI in Fatal Wrong-Way Crash in Tustin
A 21-year-old man was charged with manslaughter and drunk driving Tuesday in a wrong-way crash that killed a 22-year-old woman on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Tustin. Dylan Erric James Robinson was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and DUI with a blood-alcohol content of .08% or more causing injury, all felonies, according to court records. He also faces sentencing enhancements for allegedly inflicting great bodily injury on two victims.
newsantaana.com
The Westminster Police are searching for a man who fired a gun inside the Cutie Lounge
On Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 02:45 hrs., Anh Ton unlawfully discharged a firearm inside an occupied business (Cutie Lounge) in May 2022 and fled in the above pictured vehicle. Ton has been identified as the suspect by multiple witnesses. Who will you vote for in the OC 2nd Supervisorial...
Armando Cruz pleads guilty to rape and murder of Patricia Alatorre, 13
Armando Cruz, of Inglewood has agreed to plead guilty to rape, murder and all other charges and enhancements filed against him in the death of of Bakersfield teen Patricia Alatorre in exchange for a sentence of life without parole.
Guardian arrested after boy found by Huntington Beach police officers
Huntington Beach police arrested a guardian after a boy was located by officers without any family, authorities said Monday. The boy was found in the area of Beach Boulevard and Yorktown Avenue and was unable to communicate with officers. Police made a plea on social media to help find the boy’s family. Around 11 a.m., […]
mynewsla.com
LAPD Report Deems Officer’s Training Death a `Tragic Accident’
The death of a Los Angeles Police Department officer during a training exercise was “a tragic accident” that occurred when he and another officer fell to the ground while grappling during a simulation, according to a report released Tuesday by the department’s Office of Constitutional Policing and Policy.
NBC Los Angeles
SoCal Rapper Half Ounce Killed in Koreatown Shooting, Family Says
A man was shot and killed in Koreatown overnight between Monday and Tuesday, and police spent hours Tuesday morning searching for the person responsible. By 5 a.m., detectives had been combing the neighborhood for witnesses, evidence and surveillance camera footage for six hours. Around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, police received...
Stevenson Ranch Family ‘Swatted’ by 911 Caller
Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: A family is recovering at home after a mother and son fell victim to a fake 911 call in what authorities are calling a “swatting.”. The incident unfolded shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, on Armstrong Circle near Stevenson Ranch Parkway in the Stevenson Ranch community when the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received a 911 call from a person stating they had shot their father and pistol whipped their girlfriend before tying them both up. The caller also stated they had a gun while on the phone with the 911 operator.
Man arrested in stabbing death of girlfriend in East L.A.
Sergio Villalobos-Jimenez, 54, was arrested Sunday and booked on suspicion of murder, and was being held on $2 million bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
DUI suspect arrested after slamming into 2 businesses in Covina
A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing his car into two businesses in Covina, causing extensive damage.
mynewsla.com
Vehicle Crashes into Building in El Monte Area; Two Hurt
A vehicle crashed into a building in the El Monte area Tuesday, leaving two people injured, authorities said. Paramedics were sent to the 11800 block of East Valley Boulevard at about 10:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Two people were taken to a hospital in unknown...
newsantaana.com
The Orange Police arrested two probationers on drug, weapon and stolen car charges
An Orange patrol officer stopped a vehicle on South Main Street this Sunday and it turned out the passenger was on probation. During a search of the vehicle, the officer located an unregistered loaded firearm and drug paraphernalia. The probationer was booked at Orange County Jail and another gun was...
LAPD officer who died during training was targeted for investigating fellow officers, family attorney says
An attorney representing the family of a Los Angeles police officer who died during a training earlier this year alleges that the victim was targeted and killed because he was investigating fellow officers. “We have uncovered evidence that Houston Tipping may have been harmed and later died as the result of retaliation against as a […]
longbeachlocalnews.com
UPDATE: Officer Involved Shooting at 5200 Block of East 25th Street
LONG BEACH, CA – On Sunday, October 2nd at approximately 10:13 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of East 25th Street regarding a report of a person pointing a gun at another person, which resulted in an officer involved shooting. The preliminary information indicated that a male...
