Lakewood, CA

mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Shooting in Koreatown

A man was shot to death in Koreatown and police Tuesday are searching for the shooter. The shooting victim was confirmed by family as Los Angeles rapper Half Ounce, Fox 11 is reporting. His wife, who is pregnant, was on the phone with him when she heard gunfire, according to Fox 11.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Newport Carjacking Suspect Barricades Himself in Home

A carjacking suspect barricaded himself in a home in Newport Beach Tuesday. Sometime after 4 p.m., the carjacking occurred at Fashion Island, police said. The suspect “ditched” the car and grabbed another vehicle and led police in a short pursuit before abandoning it and running away in the Dover Shore area and barricading himself in a home, police said.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Burglary Suspects Arrested After Chase on Freeways, Surface Streets

At least two burglary suspects were arrested Tuesday after leading authorities on a high-speed chase in a BMW that lost its right front wheel along the way. The chase, which lasted more than an hour, ended at about 8:30 a.m. when the car crashed into a truck and stopped on the westbound Artesia (91) Freeway at Downey Avenue in the North Long Beach area and two men ran off but were quickly arrested.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested After Allegedly Killing Ex-Girlfriend’s Partner, Kidnapping Son

A 38-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend’s partner in Long Beach and kidnapping his 5-year-old son. Long Beach Police Department officers responded at about 10:25 a.m. Monday to the 3300 block of Andy Street on reports of the shooting and found 28-year-old Ocasis Ku inside a residence suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Police engaged in standoff with armed carjacking suspect in Newport Beach

Police are engaged in a standoff with an armed carjacking suspect in Orange County following a brief pursuit. According to Newport Beach Police Department, officers learned of the carjacking at Fashion Island at around 4:15 p.m. At some point, the suspect bailed from that vehicle and carjacked a second car, shortly before leading police on a pursuit. The suspect came to a stop near Santiago Drive and Nottingham Road where he bailed on foot and ran inside of a home, which was under construction. A SWAT team, including their BearCat vehicle, were called to the scene to assist. A witness to the carjacking said the armed suspect pulled a lady from the first car before crashing into a nearby office. The suspect then ran into another parking lot, where he attempted to steal a black Grand Cherokee that was passing by. He chased the driver until he was able to take the vehicle.According to the witness, the suspect was a White male, with a skinny build, dressed in all-black clothing. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with DUI in Fatal Wrong-Way Crash in Tustin

A 21-year-old man was charged with manslaughter and drunk driving Tuesday in a wrong-way crash that killed a 22-year-old woman on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Tustin. Dylan Erric James Robinson was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and DUI with a blood-alcohol content of .08% or more causing injury, all felonies, according to court records. He also faces sentencing enhancements for allegedly inflicting great bodily injury on two victims.
TUSTIN, CA
#Violent Crime
mynewsla.com

LAPD Report Deems Officer’s Training Death a `Tragic Accident’

The death of a Los Angeles Police Department officer during a training exercise was “a tragic accident” that occurred when he and another officer fell to the ground while grappling during a simulation, according to a report released Tuesday by the department’s Office of Constitutional Policing and Policy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Los Angeles

SoCal Rapper Half Ounce Killed in Koreatown Shooting, Family Says

A man was shot and killed in Koreatown overnight between Monday and Tuesday, and police spent hours Tuesday morning searching for the person responsible. By 5 a.m., detectives had been combing the neighborhood for witnesses, evidence and surveillance camera footage for six hours. Around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, police received...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Stevenson Ranch Family ‘Swatted’ by 911 Caller

Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: A family is recovering at home after a mother and son fell victim to a fake 911 call in what authorities are calling a “swatting.”. The incident unfolded shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, on Armstrong Circle near Stevenson Ranch Parkway in the Stevenson Ranch community when the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received a 911 call from a person stating they had shot their father and pistol whipped their girlfriend before tying them both up. The caller also stated they had a gun while on the phone with the 911 operator.
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
mynewsla.com

Vehicle Crashes into Building in El Monte Area; Two Hurt

A vehicle crashed into a building in the El Monte area Tuesday, leaving two people injured, authorities said. Paramedics were sent to the 11800 block of East Valley Boulevard at about 10:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Two people were taken to a hospital in unknown...
EL MONTE, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

UPDATE: Officer Involved Shooting at 5200 Block of East 25th Street

LONG BEACH, CA – On Sunday, October 2nd at approximately 10:13 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of East 25th Street regarding a report of a person pointing a gun at another person, which resulted in an officer involved shooting. The preliminary information indicated that a male...
LONG BEACH, CA

