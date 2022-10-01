Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
BURTON HIGH SCHOOL ANNOUNCES CANDIDATES FOR HOMECOMING QUEEN, KING
Burton High School has revealed its homecoming court. Homecoming Queen candidates are Liesha Aguilar, Reece Mahlmann, Brinn Rhodes and Mycah Simank. Nominees for Homecoming King are Chet Fritsch, Delvin Gantt, Kody King and Vicente Veliz. Also on the homecoming court are Junior Duchess Katy Whitfield, Sophomore Duchess Bailey Glaesmann and...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
RETIRED TEXAS RANGER SWORN IN AS CAPTAIN AT MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT ONE CONSTABLES OFFICE
After 22 years with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Ranger Wesley Doolittle retired last week. Doolittle had the weekend off before continuing in his new endeavor in law enforcement. Monday morning, friends, and family gathered at Montgomery County Precinct One Constables Office. Constable Phillip Cash swore Wesley Doolittle in as his new Captain with the Precinct One Constables Office. His swearing-in was witnessed by family and friends that he has been associated with in law enforcement over the years. Some included Former Montgomery County Sheriff Tommy Gage, also Commanders with Houston Police Department, and Police Chiefs from around the area including Humble Police Chief Ken Theis and his Assistant Chief Dan Zientek. Doolittle will be over the Criminal Investigation Unit. He will also be over Lake Patrol, recruiting, Internal Affairs, and watching over the children of Willis as he heads up the Precinct 1 Deputies who handle security for Willis ISD. In addition, he was tasked with being Public Information Officer and dealing with the media.
kwhi.com
CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL GETS BACK ON TRACK WITH WIN OVER MAGNOLIA
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team got back on track with a three set sweep over Magnolia last (Thursday) night. Brenham won the three sets 25-19, 28-26, and 27-25. The Cubettes improve to 26-12 on the season, and 7-1 in district, while Magnolia dropped to 19-10 on the season and 4-4 in district.
wtaw.com
Brazos County District Court Jury Convicts Houston Man Of Capital Murder
A Brazos County district court jury has issued a guilty verdict for the first of two men to go on trial for the October 2017 shooting deaths of two men in Bryan’s Castle Heights neighborhood. Because 34 year old Frankie Bell Jr. of Houston was convicted of capital murder...
kwhi.com
CHAPPELL HILL SCARECROW FESTIVAL TO BE FEATURED ON ‘THE SOUND OF TEXAS’, COMMUNITY CORNER
This weekend’s Chappell Hill Scarecrow Festival will be the subject of tomorrow’s (Tuesday) edition of Tumbleweed Smith’s “The Sound of Texas” and the KWHI Community Corner. Joel Romo, longtime community supporter and volunteer with the Scarecrow Festival, will discuss the history and popularity of the...
kwhi.com
BURTON LADY PANTHERS GET THREE SET SWEEP OVER SOMERVILLE
The Burton Lady Panther Volleyball Team continue to roll in district as they beat Somerville last (Tuesday) night. The Lady Panthers won each of the sets 25-15, 25-8, and 25-18. The win improves Burton to 3-0 in district which is good for first place. Meanwhile, Somerville drops to 0-3 in...
KBTX.com
Christ Church in College Station celebrates expansion of new space
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station Church on Sunday celebrated the expansion of new space for its congregation. Christ Church hosted a grand opening event this morning for a new 500-seat contemporary worship space. Members also were given a tour of a new Children’s, Student, and Adult Education...
kwhi.com
ELEVEN INDICTED BY AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY
Eleven people were indicted last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 22-year-old Keavon Ward and 24-year-old Terri Darnell Ward, Jr., both indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 41-year-old Issac Cevallos and 20-year-old Nathan Dennis Cevallos, both for Theft of Property between $2,500 and $30,000. 17-year-old Cambrien Thomas...
KBTX.com
Changes are coming to E William Joel Bryan Parkway in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation tells KBTX work will begin Tuesday on FM 158 (E William Joel Bryan Parkway) from Texas Avenue to Highway 6. “This project will improve safety and traffic flow by installing center medians on the west and east ends including roundabouts on each end of Sue Haswell Park,” said TxDOT spokesman Bobby Colwell. “In addition, sidewalks, shared use paths, and accessible routes installed along the corridor will create a safer and more pedestrian-friendly environment.”
KBTX.com
Frankie Bell, Jr. sentenced to life in prison without parole for double homicide
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in connection with a double homicide in Bryan five years ago. The following is a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office:. Frankie Bell, Jr. was found guilty of Capital Murder...
kwhi.com
CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL TO START SECOND HALF OF DISTRICT PLAY
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team begins the second half of district play later tonight (Tuesday) as they travel to Magnolia. The Cubettes are trying to bounce back after Friday's loss to College Station spoiled their bid to go unbeaten in the first half of district. Brenham is 25-12 overall and 6-1 in district. Magnolia is 19-9 overall and 4-3 in district. First serve is scheduled for 6pm.
kwhi.com
HUMBLE MAN ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
A Houston-area man was arrested Monday night in Brenham for marijuana possession. Shortly before 9:30 p.m., Brenham Police Officer Eric Crosby stopped a vehicle in the area of College Avenue at High Street for an equipment violation. Officer Crosby conducted a consensual search of the vehicle and located marijuana. 36-year-old...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. DISTRICT ATTORNEY INCLUDED IN FEDERAL LAWSUIT FILED BY ABORTION RIGHTS GROUPS
Washington County District Attorney Julie Renken is one of five district attorneys in Texas that have been sued by abortion rights groups, in connection to the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the state’s restrictions on abortion. Renken revealed in commissioners court this (Monday) morning that she, the district...
kwhi.com
GRACE LUTHERAN SCHOOL 75TH ANNIVERSARY TO BE A WEEK LONG CELEBRATION
Grace Lutheran School has announced more activities for their 75th Anniversary Celebration, which is taking place later this month. As previously announced, the celebration will kick-off on Sunday, October 16, with a 9am worship service at Grace Lutheran Church. That will be followed by Sunday School and Adult Bible Class, and then a covered dish luncheon.
28-Year-Old Brittany Knighton Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Milam County (Milam County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Friday afternoon. The officials stated that the crash happened on US 79 between Milano and [..]
kwhi.com
NAVARRO SPOILS BLINN HOMECOMING 39-27
The 13th-ranked Blinn College football team fell victim to a slow start and never recovered in a tough 39-27 Southwest Junior College Football Conference loss to No. 12 Navarro College on Saturday at Cub Stadium in Brenham, Texas. The Buccaneers (3-2, 1-2 SWJCFC) fell behind 20-0 with 4:27 remaining in...
kwhi.com
FAITH MISSION OPENS NEIGHBORS HELPING NEIGHBORS ACCOUNTS FOR HURRICANE IAN VICTIMS
Faith Mission in Brenham has activated its Neighbors Helping Neighbors program to provide assistance to the victims of Hurricane Ian. Faith Mission, an extension of the Salvation Army, has opened accounts at Brenham National Bank, Bank of Brenham and Citizens State Bank for anyone who wishes to donate toward relief efforts in the wake of the deadly storm that struck Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Cuba.
wtaw.com
College Station Police Arrest Two Houston Men For Stealing A Catalytic Converter In The City Hall Parking Lot
“Panic and excitement” is how a College Station police officer described in his arrest report the expression of a man who saw the officer while in the process of sawing off the catalytic converter of a pickup parked outside College Station city hall. 26 minutes later, a Brazos County...
kwhi.com
FAYETTE COUNTY SATURDAY NIGHT DRUG BUST
A Houston man was arrested Saturday night following a traffic stop in Fayette County. Deputy Dustin Kieschnick pulled over a vehicle just before 10:30pm near the La Grange area for an equipment violation. Kieschnick made contact with the driver, 29-year-old Brahamjeet Brar of Houston, who admitted to having narcotics in...
wtaw.com
Bryan Man On Probation Arrested For Two Vehicle Burglaries And Thefts Of Two Guns
Arrest reports became available recently of a Bryan man who has been in jail since September 6 on charges of breaking into two vehicles and stealing two guns. The reports from the Brazos County sheriff’s office does not say if the vehicles were locked. Video from neighborhood cameras led...
