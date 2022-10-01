ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Starting Heroes for New Players Listed

The Overwatch series has a vast amount of heroes to choose from. Each one is unique and is tailored-made for certain playstyles and skills. Those just starting with Overwatch 2 could potentially feel overwhelmed with the large selection. To ease new players in, Overwatch 2 starts players with a set amount of characters to start with.
DBLTAP

Apex Legends' Emotes Bring Up the Subject of Pay-to-Win

A recent point of contention in Apex Legends has been the subject of 'pay-to-win' emotes. While not pay-to-win in the typical sense, some players have argued that emotes, especially those that can be used in the air, are essentially pay-to-win as they can make it harder for enemies to hit you while using them.
DBLTAP

How to Unlock Legendary Kiriko Skin for Overwatch 2

With the release of Overwatch 2 just around the corner, Blizzard is giving a chance for players to unlock a legendary Kiriko skin early. Known as the ninja hero and for her kitsune spirit, Kiriko is a support hero being added to the game during its debut on Oct. 4. Kiriko will be available for free for players who already own a copy of the original Overwatch, and, for those who don’t, Kiriko can be instantly unlocked when the Overwatch 2 Season 1 Premium Battle Pass is purchased for $10.
DBLTAP

How to Get New Clockwork Overwatch 2 Skin

Overwatch 2 has launched for free for all players. Reception to the free-to-play and live-service models has been mixed with much of the criticism being drawn towards content being locked behind paywalls. One example is the new legendary Clockwork skin for the support hero Zenyatta. How to Get the Legendary...
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Merge PC and Console Accounts 'Unexpected Server Error'

Players who have merged their PC and console accounts for Overwatch 2 have been hit with an "Unexpected Server Error". Here's what you need to know. Overwatch's long-awaited, free-to-play sequel Overwatch 2 launched yesterday on Oct. 4. As expected, huge amounts of fans were eager to jump in from day one and experience the changes. Sadly, many players were hit with an array of issues. From huge queues to server disconnects, many were lucky if they even managed to squeeze in a game at all.
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Controller Players Dominating the Top of Ranked

Controller players are currently dominating the top of ranked in Apex Legends, much to the surprise of MnK players. While the debate between mouse and keyboard versus controller has been a conversation as old as gaming, a recent discovery of just how many controller players are at the top of ranked in Apex Legends might just put this long-lasting conversation to rest.
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Launch Twitch Drops: How to Get

To celebrate the launch of Overwatch 2, Blizzard Entertainment has revealed that players will be able to earn exclusive, in-game cosmetics for free via Twitch Drops. For those looking to secure the limited-time loot on launch week, here's a breakdown of how to get Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops. Overwatch 2...
DBLTAP

