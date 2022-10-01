ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little River, SC

wellsvillesun.com

Women’s Wave coming to Wellsville this Saturday October 8 at the Fasset Greenspace

Meet the speakers planned for this Saturday in downtown Wellsville. WHEN: Sat. Oct. 8th, 1:00 pm Gather/Sign-making, 1:30 pm Rally, followed by March. WHERE: Fassett GreenSpace, 55 N Main Street, Wellsville, NY. INFO: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/women-s-wave-rally-march-wellsville-ny-1 LOCAL CONTACT: Patty MacEwan 703/582-8476. Allegany County – On Saturday October 8th, a Women’s Wave is...
WELLSVILLE, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Wounded Warriors honor Canisteo Police Department officer and Veteran Brent Nadjadi with new home

Wounded veteran and Canisteo police officer receives new accessible home. There was a ribbon cutting Tuesday for a new fully accessible home for a wounded combat veteran who was born and raised in Bath. The mortgage-free home was offered Tuesday to Staff Sergeant Brent Nadjadi. Previously, Nadjadi had lived in a home that couldn’t accommodate his needs. The home became a reality thanks largely to the efforts and support of Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, North Atlantic States Regional Council Carpenters, United Brotherhood of Carpenters, and general contractor Welliver.
CANISTEO, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Allegany County District Attorney Reports

Assistant District Attorney Ian M. Jones prosecuting. Charges: Assault in the 2nd degree (a class D felony) Proceedings: Aweys A. Hussein returned County Court for allegedly assaulting an inmate within the Allegany County Jail, causing injury. The terms of a settlement were placed on the record, with the defendant’s plea and sentencing scheduled for November 29, 2022. The defendant will plead guilty as charged and be sentenced to 2 years in state prison with 1.5 years of post-release supervision.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
wellsvillesun.com

The Chinese Festival in Alfred, Enjoyed by Many

The Chinese Festival that was held at the Alfred Farmers Market on Sunday, October 2nd, was made possible with the funds for Expanding Access to Arts funding in WNY, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the Governor and New York State Legislature and administered by the Cullen Foundation. There were also special events held on Saturday, October 1st.
ALFRED, NY
wellsvillesun.com

An adventure with the camera and memories of bad food at Woolworth’s in Hornell

(Editor’s Note: Hornell Sun photographer Steve Harrison is on vacation. But he brought us along with his camera to The Grand Tetons and Yellowstone National Parks) As any adventure starts its always nerve wracking as to what will be needed for the trip. For myself, I am very simple – give me a pair of underwear, shorts, a t-shirt, a hoodie, and I am good for a solid week.
HORNELL, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Wellsville boys soccer wins, Fillmore girls win, boys score 11 goals; county roundup

CAMPBELL — Sophomore Evan Billings was the star of the show for the Wellsville Lions on their latest road trip Monday night. Across all 80 minutes that their battle with host Campbell-Savona would see, his goal was the only one that found the back of the net, as he put the Lions on top for good in the first half while Logan Dunbar provided an incredible showing in goal to help secure the 1-0 win over the Panthers.
WELLSVILLE, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Riot charges filed against three people in McKean County PA disturbance

Potter County man arrested on nine charges in separate incident. Foster Township police say two men and a woman are facing felony riot charges stemming from a violent disturbance Saturday night in McKean County, PA. The trio was arraigned in court around 11 p.m. by Magisterial District Judge Richard W. Luther. Arrested and charged:
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
wellsvillesun.com

Allegany County Public Safety Report – September 2022

Allegany County 1st Assistant District Attorney Ian Jones reported there were 23 new felony cases opened in September, the same as in August but up 65% from September 2021. He noted 44 new misdemeanor cases opened and the Office logged 102 Violation cases. In total, as of September, Allegany County has opened a total of 163 new felony cases, down slightly from a year ago.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY

