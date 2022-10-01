Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are Three of the Best Food Trucks on the Grand StrandKennardo G. JamesConway, SC
Three Events on the Grand Strand That You Don’t Want To Miss in OctoberKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Must-Try Ice Cream Stops at Myrtle BeachDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
wellsvillesun.com
Women’s Wave coming to Wellsville this Saturday October 8 at the Fasset Greenspace
Meet the speakers planned for this Saturday in downtown Wellsville. WHEN: Sat. Oct. 8th, 1:00 pm Gather/Sign-making, 1:30 pm Rally, followed by March. WHERE: Fassett GreenSpace, 55 N Main Street, Wellsville, NY. INFO: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/women-s-wave-rally-march-wellsville-ny-1 LOCAL CONTACT: Patty MacEwan 703/582-8476. Allegany County – On Saturday October 8th, a Women’s Wave is...
wellsvillesun.com
John Prete, 93, decorated veteran, community leader, dies after being struck by a vehicle
John Prete, who has spent over 60 years as a community and civic leader in Hornell passed away Friday after being stuck be a car while he was out on a walk. Prete, who died from the injuries at Strong Memorial Hospital, was 93. The driver was ticketed for failure to take due care with a pedestrian in the roadway. The investigation is ongoing.
wellsvillesun.com
Wounded Warriors honor Canisteo Police Department officer and Veteran Brent Nadjadi with new home
Wounded veteran and Canisteo police officer receives new accessible home. There was a ribbon cutting Tuesday for a new fully accessible home for a wounded combat veteran who was born and raised in Bath. The mortgage-free home was offered Tuesday to Staff Sergeant Brent Nadjadi. Previously, Nadjadi had lived in a home that couldn’t accommodate his needs. The home became a reality thanks largely to the efforts and support of Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, North Atlantic States Regional Council Carpenters, United Brotherhood of Carpenters, and general contractor Welliver.
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County American Legion supports change in NYS gun laws for ceremonies, funerals
Recent change in gun laws puts the 21 gun salute in limbo. As Bob Lonsberry’s column last month made clear, the recent tightening of NYS gun laws had a few unintended casualties. Lonsberry was upset about the disruption of Civil War re-enactments, explaining that many organizers had eliminated muskets firing blank rounds due to vaguity in the law.
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County District Attorney Reports
Assistant District Attorney Ian M. Jones prosecuting. Charges: Assault in the 2nd degree (a class D felony) Proceedings: Aweys A. Hussein returned County Court for allegedly assaulting an inmate within the Allegany County Jail, causing injury. The terms of a settlement were placed on the record, with the defendant’s plea and sentencing scheduled for November 29, 2022. The defendant will plead guilty as charged and be sentenced to 2 years in state prison with 1.5 years of post-release supervision.
wellsvillesun.com
The Chinese Festival in Alfred, Enjoyed by Many
The Chinese Festival that was held at the Alfred Farmers Market on Sunday, October 2nd, was made possible with the funds for Expanding Access to Arts funding in WNY, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the Governor and New York State Legislature and administered by the Cullen Foundation. There were also special events held on Saturday, October 1st.
wellsvillesun.com
An adventure with the camera and memories of bad food at Woolworth’s in Hornell
(Editor’s Note: Hornell Sun photographer Steve Harrison is on vacation. But he brought us along with his camera to The Grand Tetons and Yellowstone National Parks) As any adventure starts its always nerve wracking as to what will be needed for the trip. For myself, I am very simple – give me a pair of underwear, shorts, a t-shirt, a hoodie, and I am good for a solid week.
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville boys soccer wins, Fillmore girls win, boys score 11 goals; county roundup
CAMPBELL — Sophomore Evan Billings was the star of the show for the Wellsville Lions on their latest road trip Monday night. Across all 80 minutes that their battle with host Campbell-Savona would see, his goal was the only one that found the back of the net, as he put the Lions on top for good in the first half while Logan Dunbar provided an incredible showing in goal to help secure the 1-0 win over the Panthers.
wellsvillesun.com
Riot charges filed against three people in McKean County PA disturbance
Potter County man arrested on nine charges in separate incident. Foster Township police say two men and a woman are facing felony riot charges stemming from a violent disturbance Saturday night in McKean County, PA. The trio was arraigned in court around 11 p.m. by Magisterial District Judge Richard W. Luther. Arrested and charged:
wellsvillesun.com
Cuba-Rushford football with huge shutout win over South Seneca, 14-0; 11-man team wins first for coach Jarrod Bell (photo gallery and story)
CUBA — It’s been four long seasons since the Cuba-Rushford Rebels football program last had a taste of sweet, sweet victory. Saturday afternoon, that long stand of waiting patiently would all come to an exciting end. The feeling of jubilation surrounded the field in Cuba when the Rebels...
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County Public Safety Report – September 2022
Allegany County 1st Assistant District Attorney Ian Jones reported there were 23 new felony cases opened in September, the same as in August but up 65% from September 2021. He noted 44 new misdemeanor cases opened and the Office logged 102 Violation cases. In total, as of September, Allegany County has opened a total of 163 new felony cases, down slightly from a year ago.
