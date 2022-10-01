Read full article on original website
Related
WAVY News 10
Big Brazilian gold refiner delisted amid Amazon mining probe
MIAMI (AP) — One of Brazil’s biggest gold refiners, which processes gold suspected of being mined illegally in the Amazon rainforest, has been stripped of an important industry seal of approval that global manufacturers from Apple to Tesla rely on to root out abuses in their supply chains.
WAVY News 10
OPEC+ weighs large oil cutback to boost sagging prices
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries on Wednesday will debate a potentially large cut in the amount of crude it ships to the global economy — a move that could help Russia weather a looming European ban on oil imports and raise gasoline prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of national midterm elections.
Biden heads to Florida to survey Hurricane Ian damage alongside DeSantis – live
President will speak in Fort Meyers, Florida, after seeing powerful storm’s destruction with state’s Republican governor
Comments / 0