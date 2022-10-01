EPCC hosts ‘Fajitas & Margaritas’ event for student scholarships

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The El Paso Community College Foundation will host Fajitas and Margaritas for Scholarships with the EPCC Culinary Arts Program to benefit student scholarships.

The event will host a culinary tasting event prepared by the EPCC Culinary Arts students and faculty. The event will be raising money for local students. It will take place at the EPCC Administrative Services Center on Oct. 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visuals will include live performances and students competing in the Fajitas & Margaritas Contest. General admission is $125 and $100 for EPCC students and staff.

