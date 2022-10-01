ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

EPCC hosts ‘Fajitas & Margaritas’ event for student scholarships

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mW2XI_0iIGLBwj00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The El Paso Community College Foundation will host Fajitas and Margaritas for Scholarships with the EPCC Culinary Arts Program to benefit student scholarships.

The event will host a culinary tasting event prepared by the EPCC Culinary Arts students and faculty. The event will be raising money for local students. It will take place at the EPCC Administrative Services Center on Oct. 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visuals will include live performances and students competing in the Fajitas & Margaritas Contest. General admission is $125 and $100 for EPCC students and staff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TswCc_0iIGLBwj00

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Texas Tech, Fox Auto team up to raise money for nursing student scholarships

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso and the Fox Auto Team announced a partnership to raise $10,000 in scholarships for nursing students. The announcement kicked off the TTUHSC El Paso’s Season of Thanks, celebrating the support for the university, which is home to the Foster School of Medicine, […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Bubba’s 33 El Paso Location Hiring Ahead of December Opening

Sports bar and restaurant Bubba’s 33 will be opening in the Las Palmas Marketplace in the coming months, and they’re staffing up. Bartenders, servers, hosts, prep and line cooks, pizza cooks; the available jobs are varied and numerous. Those looking for a job or a side hustle can find the information needed to apply below.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Over 200 nonprofits have registered for El Paso Giving Day

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The Paso del Norte Community Foundation says they are hosting El Paso’s largest day of charitable giving. El Paso Giving Day will be on Oct. 20 and the foundation says this year 202 nonprofits have registered to participate. The Paso del Norte Community Foundation says their seventh annual event will […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso celebrates ‘National Food Day’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Department of Public Health is collaborating with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger to celebrate ‘National Food Day’. The community is invited to attend the ‘National Food Day’ event which will take place on Oct. 11 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. located at 9541 Plaza Circle. […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
El Paso, TX
Society
El Paso, TX
Education
El Paso, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
El Paso, TX
Sports
El Paso, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Education
KTSM

Ysleta ISD announces schedule for 2023 graduation ceremonies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ysleta Independent School District has announced the dates for its Class of 2023 graduation ceremonies for the district’s seven comprehensive high schools, Valle Verde Early College High School and the Young Women’s Leadership Academy. Graduation times, dates, and locations are listed below in chronological order: Thursday, June 1 — Young […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Lauterbach donates $20K to UTEP’s Accounting and Information Systems

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso public accounting firm Lauterbach, Borschow and Co. donated $20,000 to the Accounting and Information Systems Department at UTEP. In attendance were UTEP faculty and administration including AIS Department Chair, Dr. Kevin Dow, and UTEP Dean of the College of Business Administration, Dr. James Payne. Lauterbach employees who are […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Margaritas#Food Drink#Fajitas Margaritas#The Apple App Store#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktsm 9 News
KTSM

El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33, will employ 200 people when it opens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant and it will employ 200 people when it opens in early December at 11925 Gateway West. The restaurant will employ pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. Those interested in jobs can apply online at https://tinyurl.com/b33hiringelpasotx or apply at […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP recertified with ‘Seal of Excelencia’ for advancing higher education for Hispanic students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso was recertified by national organization “Excelencia in Education” for advancing higher education for Hispanic students. The recognition happened in a ceremony Friday in Washington, D.C. and was attended by university President Heather Wilson.   The Seal of Excelencia is a national designation that […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

“Parents on patrol” program to launch at Gadsden ISD

ANTHONY, New Mexico -- An initiative dubbed "Parents on Patrol" or "POP" will begin Friday for the Gadsden Independent School District. The POP program recruits parents of students that attend schools in the district to be an extra set of eyes and ears around campuses. The program runs on a volunteer basis. Duties include checking The post “Parents on patrol” program to launch at Gadsden ISD appeared first on KVIA.
ANTHONY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KTSM

Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare to host nurse hiring event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare will host a new grad registered nurse, experienced RN, nurse externs and licensed vocational nurse hiring event on Tuesday, October 4th. Candidates will be eligible for up to $25,000 in a sign-on bonus depending on their title and specialty.   Interviews will be conducted at the event, and candidates […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso PD Hosts National Night Out with Walmart

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local law enforcement and community partners are hosting a National Night Out event for El Pasoans at the Walmart store on Paseo del Norte in west El Paso. The event is on October 4th and will bring the community together for a fun evening filled with family friendly activities and allow neighbors to meet […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Job Fairs Happening Today

Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare is hosting a Nurses hiring event. The event will be at start at 4 pm to 7 pm at Southwest University Park Stadium. Individuals will be eligible for up to $25,000 in a sign-on bonus depending on their title and specialty.Interviews will be conducted at the event, and candidates are The post Job Fairs Happening Today appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Rage Against the Machine cancels 2023 North American tour

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Rage Against the Machine has canceled its 2023 North American tour, which included stops in El Paso and Las Cruces. Singer Zack De La Rocha injured his leg during a performance in Chicago in July, and the band cited his health as the reason behind the cancellation. In a […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

White Sands to honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day with concert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – White Sands National Park is honoring New Mexico’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day by holding a special concert on Monday, Oct. 10.  Randy Granger from Las Cruces, New Mexico will be performing at the park’s full moon night program. You can join Randy on Monday, Oct. 10, at 7:00 p.m. in the […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

NMSU Physical Science Lab receives $2 million

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State University’s Physical Science Laboratory has been awarded $2 million in federal funding from the Department of Defense to create a Defense Civilian Training Corps pilot program. New Mexico U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján announced the funding for the program recently, which will prepare undergraduate students […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

KTSM

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy