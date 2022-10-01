Read full article on original website
N. Charleston leaders record 40 reports of damage from Hurricane Ian
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston officials are busy assessing the damage caused by Hurricane Ian throughout the city. On Tuesday, Jill Weatherford discovered damage at her Park Circle rental property caused by a fallen tree during the storm. Another tree landed directly on her neighbor’s house. Both seemed to have been rotting on […]
Charleston leaders address flooding in James Island neighborhood
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City leaders provided some insight on a flood-prone neighborhood on James Island that saw an excess of water after Hurricane Ian. News 2 first introduced viewers to Michael Miller and his wife on Friday when Hurricane Ian flooded their home and others on Shoreham Road. According to Miller, it […]
live5news.com
If you live in the 29403 zip code, Charleston needs your help
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is looking for feedback from people who live in the 29403 zip code on ways to improve their community. The city’s Equitable Economic Mobility Initiative is designed to gain greater knowledge about what people in the city need as far as financial and economic resources.
The Post and Courier
3 new restaurants coming to Charleston area; discount grocer Aldi adds self-checkout lanes
A trio of new dining venues are in the works across the Charleston area. In Goose Creek, an Atlanta-based restaurant chain plans to open a third Lowcountry location. Chicken Salad Chick is coming to a new building in the Planet Fitness-anchored Shannon Park retail center on St. James Avenue in Goose Creek.
Fire burns two homes in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two homes were damaged during a Monday afternoon fire in downtown Charleston. Charleston and Mount Pleasant firefighters responded to a two-story, single-family home that was burning off Reid Street just before 2:30 p.m. “A working fire dispatch was requested, sending additional units from Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, and North Charleston Fire Departments,” […]
When will my yard debris be picked up?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Hurricane Ian walloped the South Carolina coast on Friday, and in the immediate hours after the winds subsided, Lowcountry residents rushed outside to take stock of their yards. Now, after days of sawing limbs and raking leaves, residents may be wondering what to do with all that debris and when it will […]
Charleston County not collecting yard debris from homes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County on Monday completed its assessment of vegetative debris from Hurricane Ian and concluded that the amount of debris does not meet the threshold for the county to collect it from individual residences. In a press release, the county said that it would not initiate the county’s on-call contractor to […]
thepeoplesentinel.com
Palmer Reyn Graves
John and Ashley Graves of Summerville, S.C. would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Palmer Reyn Graves. She arrived at 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in Charleston, S.C.
live5news.com
At least 10 cars burglarized over the weekend in N. Charleston neighborhood
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking members of the community whose vehicles were broken into to file a police report if they have not already done so. Several residents of the Indigo Palms neighborhood said someone stole valuables, including a firearm, from their vehicles between Saturday...
live5news.com
Couple without home after Hurricane Ian sinks boat they were living on
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Henry and Teresa Chaney have been living on boats since 2005. When Ian was coming towards the Lowcountry, they decided they were going to ride the storm out on “The Benchwarmer,” the 38-foot boat they live on. But that was before they found out Ian had intensified into a hurricane.
abcnews4.com
Mother & son identified after large Summerville apartment fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The two victims from a large Summerville apartment fire have been identified by the Dorchester County Coroner's office. Freni Hazare, 48, and her son, Dhruv Chokshi, 15, were found dead after crews extinguished the reaming fire at the apartments located on 1600 Old Trolley Road.
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina’s Hammock Coast Is Open Again
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Just days after Hurricane Ian came ashore, South Carolina’s Hammock Coast is already welcoming vacationers. Diners are packing restaurants, golfers are on the fairways, and rental homes are occupied as vacationers enjoy the area’s idyllic fall weather and everything the Hammock Coast has to offer.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Will S.C.’s Free Beach Parking law be enforced as residents now asked to fund oceanfront dunes repairs?
Hurricane Ian crashed ashore this past weekend with the 3rd highest storm surge in area history. MyrtleBeachSC News posted our press conference with FEMA on Saturday with projections that beach re-nourishment will cost in the billions for oceanfront dunes repairs. The Federal Government and S.C. State Government pay matching funds...
holycitysinner.com
“Know Us” Holding Second Annual Immersive Weekend Experience in Charleston
This weekend, Friday, October 7th to Sunday, October 9th, “Know Us” invites locals and visitors alike to enjoy an immersive experience through Charleston’s interwoven history, culture, traditions, and community. From dinner on a third-generation, Black-owned Farm with Netflix-Featured Gullah Chef and historian BJ Dennis, to immersive opportunities to engage with Charleston’s Black and Brown communities, the organization invites you to get to know Charleston— “deeply, authentically, and intentionally.”
The Post and Courier
New affordable housing complex, Grace Homes, facing structural concerns, tenant complaints
When Grace Homes opened on Charleston's East Side, local officials lauded the mixed-income affordable housing development as a model for the future. Two years later, the complex at the corner of Cooper and Nassau streets has serious structural problems and tenants are concerned about a range of quality-of-life issues. The...
live5news.com
Truck driver dies after collision with train in Ravenel
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The driver of a truck hit by a train Tuesday afternoon has died, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said. The St. Paul’s Fire District says the crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the railroad crossing along Salters Hill Road near Drayton Street. Charleston County Sheriff’s...
live5news.com
MUSC confirms death of employee in Charleston facility
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A care team member of The Medical University of South Carolina died within one of the hospital facilities in Charleston Friday. Heather Woolwine, Director of Public Affairs and Media Relations at MUSC, confirmed the information Sunday morning. “Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event,...
touropia.com
15 Free Things to Do in Charleston, SC
Both the largest and oldest city in South Carolina, Charleston has a remarkable history for visitors to delve into. Founded in 1670 at the confluence of the Ashley and Cooper Rivers, it has lots of charming cobbled streets and centuries-old landmarks for you to check out. Conjuring up romantic images...
live5news.com
1 injured in Colleton County shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person was injured in a shooting at a gathering in Colleton County on Saturday. Colleton County Fire-Rescue says a man was shot in the ankle and foot during a gathering in the 300 block of Little Elbow Road Saturday afternoon. Officials say the...
The Post and Courier
Across the Bridge: The William Enston Home
Romanesque Revival style / Brick / Gable roof / Two-and-one-half stories. William Enston (1808-60), at age 17, emigrated with his father from England to Philadelphia where they set up business. Seven years later, after his father’s demise, Enston moved to Charleston where, over time, he amassed a fortune in trade, commercial shipping and real estate. He and his wife Hannah resided in a large 18th-century Georgian mansion enclosed by high brick garden walls (all since gone) on Drake Street with panoramic views of the Cooper River.
