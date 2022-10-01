ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fran Drescher Teases Possibility of 'The Nanny' Film Adaptation

By Carly Silva
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c1Rp5_0iIGKtEi00
Michael Kovac/Getty Images

The Nanny might be making her way to the big screen, according to Fran Drescher.

The actress—who played the role of Fran Fine on the beloved '90s sitcom—recently teased a possible sequel film for The Nanny while appearing at the Variety Power of Women event in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

"There's some talk about maybe a movie... we're in the talking stage now with our parent company, Sony," Drescher, 64, told Entertainment Tonight at Wednesday's event.

The series is already getting a musical, which is expected to recreate what fans adored about the original show, but Drescher says the potential new film will instead take off from after we last saw Fran and the Sheffields when the series ended in 1999.

"It won't be a musical, and the musical is going to be set in the '90s as was the series," Drescher explained, whereas, "The movie will probably be more in the present and incorporate new characters."

While the film adaptation would likely include some of the fan-favorite characters that viewers loved in the original series, Drescher claims the movie would "dovetail into a whole other character story."

While fans await confirmation of a potential film version, at least they already have the upcoming musical to anticipate in the meantime.

Drescher and her ex-husband, Peter Marc Jacobson—who both created the series—are co-writing the Broadway musical, which will be directed by Mark Bruni. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom co-wrote the score with the late Adam Schlesinger, who died of complications due to Covid in April of 2020.

"This is as current and present as it's ever been," Drescher said of the upcoming production on Wednesday. "So, it's extremely important that the audience feels like they're really seeing the proper representation of all the characters and the relationships and they understand how noble in many ways the character of Ms. Fine was."

Drescher also spent some time reflecting on the best qualities of her lovable character, who she says, "besides being an amazing dresser and a sweet, loving, warmhearted, authentic human being," was also "unabashedly, unapologetic about who she was and it's a great example for us all."

Hopefully, audiences will be able to see Fran Fine come to life on both a Broadway stage and on the big screen soon!

