Today, Disney unveiled the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend Castaway Cay Challenge medal for those participating in the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend this January. The colorful medal, which has the look of a luggage tag, is adorned with Captain Mickey on the right and a palm tree to the left. Against a background of lime green, sunshine yellow, light and dark orange, fuchsia, and dark blue stripes are stars and conch shells at the top, “Disney Castaway Cay Challenge 2023” written in the middle and the Disney Cruise Line logo at the bottom.

