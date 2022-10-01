ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDW News Today

New Mickey Mug by Coach Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Sip your morning coffee in this stylish new Mickey mug by Coach. We found it at Legends of Hollywood with the rest of the Coach collection in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Mickey Mug by Coach – $35...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WDW News Today

Indiana Jones Adventure Closing for Refurbishment in November at Disneyland

The Disneyland website has updated its calendar to reflect a refurbishment for Indiana Jones Adventure this November. The attraction will be closed for refurbishment beginning Monday, November 14. As the park calendar currently only runs through November 15, there is no reopening date listed at this time. For more Disneyland...
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Disney’s Iconic EPCOT Attraction Is Now Closed Indefinitely

A visit to Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT is not complete without a trip around the beloved World Showcase. But as Guests reach the American Adventure Pavilion, they’ll want to note that the iconic American Adventure attraction is now closed indefinitely. EPCOT is in the middle of its...
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida

Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Universal Studios Florida Adds Additional Dates for Halloween Horror Nights

Due to closures related to Hurricane Ian, Universal announced today that they will be adding two additional dates for Halloween Horror Nights 31 at Universal Studios Florida. The additional dates will be Tuesday, October 11th and Monday, October 24th. The announcement also states that Premier Passholders can take advantage of...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Mickey Mummy Cookie at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for Halloween 2022

Celebrate Halloween 2022 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios with tons of treats, including this Mickey Mummy Cookie. It’s available at Dockside Diner and Rosie’s All-American Cafe through October 31. Mickey Mummy Cookie – $3.99. Mickey-shaped chocolate cookie with white chocolate mint frosting. This cookie was quickly melting...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit Scavenger Hunt Delayed at EPCOT Due to Hurricane Ian

Over the summer, Disney announced the popular Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit scavenger hunt from the Disneyland Resort would come over to EPCOT from September 28 through October 31. But with Hurricane Ian shutting down Walt Disney World on the same day, Pluto’s pumpkins seem to be running into some trouble.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

runDisney unveils Winners Medal for Castaway Cay Challenge in January 2023

Today, Disney unveiled the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend Castaway Cay Challenge medal for those participating in the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend this January. The colorful medal, which has the look of a luggage tag, is adorned with Captain Mickey on the right and a palm tree to the left. Against a background of lime green, sunshine yellow, light and dark orange, fuchsia, and dark blue stripes are stars and conch shells at the top, “Disney Castaway Cay Challenge 2023” written in the middle and the Disney Cruise Line logo at the bottom.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Haunted Mansion Housewares and Apparel Available at Magic Kingdom

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We recently stumbled across a set of plates, socks, and a new mug at Memento Mori at Magic Kingdom. Haunted Mansion Plate Set – $39.99. This set contains four different plates inspired by The Haunted Mansion,...
SHOPPING
WDW News Today

REVIEW: The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare at Halloween Horror Nights 2022 in Universal Studios Hollywood

Enter the nightmares of The Weeknd this Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood with The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare. Here’s the official description: “You love his music, but can you survive his mind? The Weeknd is about to stalk your squad through this haunted house, a surreal living nightmare from his After Hours videos. His nightmare is now yours.”
HOLLYWOOD, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

FULL Look at the EPCOT 40th Anniversary Merchandise!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney World might be celebrating its 50th Anniversary, but there’s a DIFFERENT party going on over in EPCOT this year. October 1st, 2022, marks the 40th Anniversary of EPCOT.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New ‘Star Wars’ Loungefly Backpack Featuring Spaceships at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new “Star Wars” Loungefly mini backpack featuring spaceships and characters is available at Disneyland Resort. “Star Wars” Loungefly Mini Backpack – $75. The backpack is dark blue, with waves of lighter blue...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

NEW Figment Skirt Now Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’re looking to DisneyBound your favorite EPCOT character, look no further than The Dress Shop in Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs. A new Figment skirt is now available (and it has pockets!). Figment Skirt –...
APPAREL
WDW News Today

Mickey Mouse – The Main Attraction Series Featuring Dumbo the Flying Elephant Arrives at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Disney’s Mickey Mouse – The Main Attraction collection, celebrating Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, has quickly become a favorite of Disney fans. This inspired line is a merchandise trifecta — it celebrates Mickey Mouse, Walt Disney World’s 50th, and popular Disney attractions.
TRAVEL

