ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Verge

Dish and Sling TV drop Disney, ESPN, and others due to contract dispute

Dish and its Sling TV streaming service have dropped Disney’s package of channels after the companies couldn’t come to a contract agreement (via Deadline). In an announcement on its site, Dish says the Disney Channel, ESPN, FX, Freeform, National Geographic, and some local ABC networks are no longer available on its services after its contract expired early this morning.
BUSINESS
itechpost.com

Hulu Hikes Prices for Ad-Supported, Ad-Free Monthly Plans

Enjoying the streaming fix on Hulu is now more expensive, with the streaming platform hiking its ad-supported monthly subscription rates to $7.99 from $6.99 or $79.99 annually) and its ad-free monthly plan to $14.99 from $12.99. Prices for Hulu bundled plans with ESPN Plus and Disney Plus remain the same,...
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Avoid High Streaming TV Costs on Netflix, HBO Max and More With One Trick

TV shows like House of the Dragon and Andor may have filled up your streaming schedule recently, but how much are you spending when inflation has affected prices and household budgets? There are lots of great series and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could easily cost you more than $50 a month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Business
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
Fresno, CA
Entertainment
City
Raleigh, NC
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
Raleigh, NC
Entertainment
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
New York City, NY
Business
San Francisco, CA
Business
Fresno, CA
Business
City
Fresno, CA
City
Philadelphia, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
AOL Corp

While Disney and Dish play hardball, satellite customers lose ESPN, ABC and more

In the ongoing dispute between Dish Network and Disney, satellite TV subscribers are losing out. That's because Disney pulled its offerings, which include ESPN, Disney Channel, FX, and National Geographic from Dish and its subsidiary Sling TV. The satellite TV company and the media giant failed to reach an agreement by the Sept. 30 expiration date of the contract. In a statement to Variety, Disney said, “After months of negotiating in good faith, Dish has declined to reach a fair, market-based agreement with us for continued distribution of our networks." As a result, the conglomerate pulled access to its portfolio of channels.
NFL
BGR.com

These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes

Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sling Tv#Espn Deportes#Tv Streaming#Longhorn Network#Business Industry#Linus Business#Abc#Dish And#Fx#Espn2#National Geographic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns

Chicago Med had viewers so emotional during its Wednesday season eight premiere. Two characters left. Another one returned. Fans were upset, then happy. Guy Lockard was the biggest name to depart Chicago Med. He played Dr. Dylan Scott, the character with the rich back story. He was the local son who started as a policeman, just like his father. But he gave up that life to become a pediatrician. Lockard joined Chicago Med for the premiere of season seven.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy