Charleston area folks flocked to hurricane parties at the restaurants, bars open Friday

Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
The Post and Courier
3 new restaurants coming to Charleston area; discount grocer Aldi adds self-checkout lanes
A trio of new dining venues are in the works across the Charleston area. In Goose Creek, an Atlanta-based restaurant chain plans to open a third Lowcountry location. Chicken Salad Chick is coming to a new building in the Planet Fitness-anchored Shannon Park retail center on St. James Avenue in Goose Creek.
North Charleston to host annual Harvest Festival
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Celebrate the fall season with fun activities happening in North Charleston later this month. The city will host its annual Harvest Festival in the Olde Village on October 22nd, featuring trick-or-treating, costume contests, an artist market, a petting zoo, and more. North Charleston city leaders say the celebration will include […]
live5news.com
Jazz concert set to honor legacy of Charleston native this Saturday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The children of Charleston Jazz great Joey Morant are looking to honor the memory of their father and give back to the community at the same time. Morant, a jazz trumpeter, passed away last year, prompting Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg to declare Oct. 8 Joey Morant Day in the city.
The Post and Courier
Across the Bridge: The William Enston Home
Romanesque Revival style / Brick / Gable roof / Two-and-one-half stories. William Enston (1808-60), at age 17, emigrated with his father from England to Philadelphia where they set up business. Seven years later, after his father’s demise, Enston moved to Charleston where, over time, he amassed a fortune in trade, commercial shipping and real estate. He and his wife Hannah resided in a large 18th-century Georgian mansion enclosed by high brick garden walls (all since gone) on Drake Street with panoramic views of the Cooper River.
National Taco Day 🌮 Best spots to grab tacos in the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – From quesadillas to gorditas, the Lowcountry is filled with unique spots to grab some tacos. With popular locations across the tri-county area, here are some of the best places around that will satisfy your taco craving – according to Yelp. El PinchoTaco – 616-B Meeting Street, Downtown Charleston El PinchoTaco tops the list […]
live5news.com
Couple without home after Hurricane Ian sinks boat they were living on
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Henry and Teresa Chaney have been living on boats since 2005. When Ian was coming towards the Lowcountry, they decided they were going to ride the storm out on “The Benchwarmer,” the 38-foot boat they live on. But that was before they found out Ian had intensified into a hurricane.
holycitysinner.com
Coastal Carolina Fair Returns on October 27th
The annual Coastal Carolina Fair returns to the area from October 27th to November 6th at the Exchange Park in Ladson. As usual, the event will feature a wide array of entertainment and food options. Here’s a look at this year’s hours:. Thurs, Oct 27: 3 pm –...
The Post and Courier
Berkeley County rings in the opening of Fort Fair Lawn
Elected officials and community members from Moncks Corner, Goose Creek and beyond joined Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust and the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust on Sept. 23 to celebrate the grand opening of Fort Fair Lawn. The site is recognized as the most "pristine, intact" original Revolutionary War fortification in South Carolina, according to Douglas Bostick (pictured with red tie), the Executive Director of the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust. Also among the speakers at the gathering was Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb, who shared that the public opening is part of a collective effort to teach history, celebrate it and grow from it. He further cited the "positive momentum" taking place in Berkeley County in terms of enhancing local tourism and allowing visitors to sample the natural splendor of the area. Cribb added: "In Berkeley County, we have a motto or slogan we go by: 'Rich history, bright future, one Berkeley.'"
The Post and Courier
Charleston's canned cocktail makers find niches to set them apart from competitors
First it was hard seltzers. Then it was Ranch water. Now, it's canned cocktails. The ready-to-drink beverage market is trending, and Charleston makers are getting in on the action. But these canned alcoholic drink makers have added a few twists to set them apart from the competition. Mahalo. In a...
These 6 U.S. College Towns are Worth Visiting in the Fall
As a tourist, there’s no better time of year to visit college towns than fall. Game day cheer spills over from stadiums, reverberating throughout town. Fall foliage appears all the more regal on campuses with historic academic buildings in the backdrop. Plus, you have plenty of free time to enjoy beer specials, stroll through free […]
touropia.com
15 Free Things to Do in Charleston, SC
Both the largest and oldest city in South Carolina, Charleston has a remarkable history for visitors to delve into. Founded in 1670 at the confluence of the Ashley and Cooper Rivers, it has lots of charming cobbled streets and centuries-old landmarks for you to check out. Conjuring up romantic images...
When will my yard debris be picked up?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Hurricane Ian walloped the South Carolina coast on Friday, and in the immediate hours after the winds subsided, Lowcountry residents rushed outside to take stock of their yards. Now, after days of sawing limbs and raking leaves, residents may be wondering what to do with all that debris and when it will […]
The Post and Courier
Residents pack Cypress Gardens with free admission
Cypress Gardens offers an aquarium, boat rides in the swamp, miles of walking trails and South Carolina’s largest alligator in captivity. It has reemerged as a go-to destination after being closed for four years following a one-two punch by the flood in 2015 and Hurricane Matthew in 2016. It...
“Uptown Carnes” could bring more business, entertainment to Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A $50 million investment could soon bring new businesses to an area of Goose Creek being referred to as the uptown development. Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib said the development, which will be built on a property off Highway 17A in the Carnes Crossroads community, will be a huge opportunity […]
The Post and Courier
Charleston hotel dating to 1850s pursues a 'lifestyle' change
A new day has dawned for a landmark downtown hotel that was among the few swanky spots for visitors to spend the night, decades before the arrival of Charleston Place and the high-end boutique inns that now populate the peninsula. The Mills House marked its conversion to a "lifestyle" property...
The Post and Courier
College of Charleston student housing complex under new ownership
A privately owned student housing complex at the College of Charleston has been sold to a U.K.-based real estate company that invests in campus housing. Global Student Accommodations announced the acquisition of the eight-story Sterling Campus Center at 50 George St. on Oct. 4. The seller was Chicago-based Harrison Street...
The Post and Courier
Shem Creek shrimpers help iconic trawler grounded on Myrtle Beach by Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH — When the shrimp trawler Shayna Michelle lost a race up the coast against Hurricane Ian, the crew was rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter while the 83-ton vessel ended up stranded on the beach. The crew was taken to a hospital, treated for hyperthermia and released,...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Palmer Reyn Graves
John and Ashley Graves of Summerville, S.C. would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Palmer Reyn Graves. She arrived at 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in Charleston, S.C.
Fire burns two homes in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two homes were damaged during a Monday afternoon fire in downtown Charleston. Charleston and Mount Pleasant firefighters responded to a two-story, single-family home that was burning off Reid Street just before 2:30 p.m. “A working fire dispatch was requested, sending additional units from Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, and North Charleston Fire Departments,” […]
The Post and Courier
Commentary: Could Hilton Head be cut off like Sanibel Island?
Imagine being stranded indefinitely because there is only one way in and one way out of your community. That is what just occurred at Sanibel Island, Fla., due to ferocious Hurricane Ian. The powers-that-be in Beaufort County don’t seem to care that something like that could occur at the only mainland connection to Hilton Head Island.
Comments / 1