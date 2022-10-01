Read full article on original website
WVNews
Blue Jays-Orioles game rained out, doubleheader on Wednesday
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays were rained out Tuesday night and are scheduled to play a doubleheader Wednesday to end the regular season. There is little significance to these last two games. The Blue Jays have clinched the top wild card in the American League, and the Orioles are assured of an above-.500 record and a fourth-place finish in the AL East a year after losing 110 games.
WVNews
This Date in Baseball-Roy Halladay pitched a no-hitter
1915 — Philadelphia rookie Elmer Myers made a spectacular debut by striking out 12 Washington batters while allowing just two hits. Myers walked 5 in the 4-0 win his only game this year.
WVNews
Reds avoid 100th loss with 3-2 walk-off win over Cubs
CINCINNATI (AP) — Spencer Steer doubled off Brandon Hughes in the ninth inning to score Stuart Fairchild and the Cincinnati Reds avoided their 100th loss, beating the Chicago Cubs 3-2 on Tuesday night. The Reds (62-99) are trying to avoid the second 100-loss season in franchise history. They were...
WVNews
Padres wrap up 5th seed in NL playoffs, beating Giants 6-2
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sean Manaea allowed only one hit in six shutout innings and the San Diego Padres wrapped up the fifth seed in the NL playoffs, beating the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Tuesday night. “Fantastic — his pitch count, breaking ball, change-up, everything,” Padres manager Bob...
WVNews
Verlander, Astros bullpen loses no-hit bid in 9th vs Phils
HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander and the Houston bullpen lost their bid for a combined no-hitter when Garrett Stubbs led off the ninth inning with a single for the Philadelphia Phillies. Stubbs singled off Will Smith on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.
