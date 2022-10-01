ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Rookie Running Back Released

By David Boclair
AllTitans
AllTitans
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IBDPf_0iIGKkXP00

Julius Chestnut was inactive for the first three weeks of the NFL season. His release cleared the way for Jordan Roos to provide depth on the offensive line.

View the original article to see embedded media.

NASHVILLE – General manager Jon Robinson said at the end of training camp that he did not think the Tennessee Titans could get running back Julius Chestnut through waivers.

They’re about to find out for sure.

The Titans waived Chestnut on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s matchup with AFC South rival Indianapolis. The undrafted rookie out of Sacred Heart was inactive for each of the first three weeks of the regular season.

Guard Jordan Roos filled Chestnut’s spot when he was signed to the active roster from the practice squad. His addition gives coaches another option in the event right guard Nate Davis has issues. Davis did not practice Thursday because of a knee issue but was a full participant in Friday’s workout.

Additionally, linebacker Joe Schobert and rookie safety Theo Jackson was designated standard elevations from the practice squad and will be available to play Sunday. Those moves are related to the fact that Zach Cunningham and Amani Hooker have been ruled out because of injuries. Schobert and Jackson automatically will revert to the practice squad on Monday.

Chestnut earned a spot on the 53-man roster when he led all Titans running backs with 106 rushing yards in the preseason (quarterback Malik Willis had a team-high 159 yards). He averaged 4.1 yards per carry and scored a touchdown in the finale against Arizona.

At 5-foot-11, 228 pounds, he has a physical style that fits well with what coaches like to do in the run game. With Derrick Henry and fourth-round pick Hassan Haskins ahead of him, though, and with Dontrell Hilliard as a change-of-pace back, there has been no opportunity for Chestnut to see any game action.

He is the only player Tennessee has included among its inactives each of the three weeks of the regular season.

No doubt, franchise officials would Chestnut to keep him as a member of the practice squad. In order for them to put him there, though, he has to clear waivers.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Kicker Released After Great Performance Sunday

Michael Badgley supplied all of the Chicago Bears' points in Sunday's 16-12 loss to the New York Giants. It still wasn't enough to earn him an extended stay on their roster. Signed Saturday and elevated from the practice squad to replace Cairo Santos, Badgley made all four field goal attempts in Week 4.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett, the only quarterback selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, is now in for his NFL debut. Pickett replaced Mitch Trubisky at quarterback to start the second half against the New York Jets. Trubisky was ineffective in the first two quarters as the Steelers fell behind 10-6.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saquon Barkley had to take over at QB for the Giants and it actually went pretty well

In the slugfest unwatchable mess that was Giants and Bears (-3) on Sunday, we still got a few silly football surprises worth noting. For example, noted Elusive Athlete Daniel Jones had almost 70 yards rushing with two scores on the ground. The hapless Bears and Justin Fields, meanwhile, managed to piece together three red-zone worthy possessions and somehow failed to score a touchdown anyway.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Athlon Sports

Coaching Legend Tony Dungy Is Unhappy With The NFL

Coaching legend Tony Dungy is unhappy with the NFL this week.  The NFL's concussion protocol has come under scrutiny since Tua Tagovailoa's terrifying injury. On Sunday night, the League's failed protocol for head injuries manifested itself. Bucs tight end Cameron Brate collided with one of ...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Saddened By Kirk Herbstreit Video

Kirk Herbstreit's heartbreaking video has everyone in tears on Sunday morning. The Amazon Prime NFL analyst and ESPN college football analyst has a busy fall schedule, causing him to spend several days away from home at a time. This is especially tough on his dogs. Herbstreit shared a heartbreaking video...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amani Hooker
Person
Hassan Haskins
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Blasts Prominent SEC Head Coach

Paul Finebaum has never been afraid to go after college football head coaches. Finebaum made an appearance on the SEC Network following Texas A&M's Week 5 loss to Mississippi State and blasted head coach Jimbo Fisher for how his team looked. “Somebody texted me yesterday during that game one of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ starter to miss rest of the season after Tuesday’s news

Dallas Cowboys long snapper Jake McQuaide is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn triceps during Sunday’s win over the Washington Commanders, Nick Eatman from DallasCowboys.com reported. In order to fill the need, the Cowboys are signing Matt Overton (126 games played) and Tucker...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Afc South#Chestnut
thecomeback.com

Matt Rhule makes decision on Baker Mayfield

No one would blame Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule if he decided to bench starting quarterback Baker Mayfield in an attempt to kickstart the team’s offense. However, while Rhule acknowledged Monday that the offense is sputtering, he’s sticking with his guy…for now. The Panthers dropped to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Patriots Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent Monday

The New England Patriots are reportedly bringing back a familiar face to their defense following the team's loss to the Packers on Sunday. Per Ari Meirov via ESPN's Mike Reiss, "The #Patriots are planning to sign veteran LB Jamie Collins ... bringing him back for a fourth stint with the team."
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Arizona Cardinals made a couple of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon. The team announced that they have waived wide receiver Andy Isabella and have signed center Billy Price off the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad. Isabella had been the subject of numerous trade rumors over the last several months....
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Super Bowl Champion Linebacker Says His 'Playing Days Are Over'

A former NFL linebacker who won a Super Bowl has unofficially announced his retirement. Clay Matthews, who spent 11 seasons with the Green Bay Packers recently told Packers Wire that he's done playing football. The last time Matthews played was in 2019 when he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams.
GREEN BAY, WI
AllTitans

AllTitans

Nashville, TN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
771K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTitans is a FanNation channel covering the Tennessee Titans

 https://www.si.com/nfl/titans

Comments / 0

Community Policy