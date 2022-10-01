Rookie Running Back Released

Julius Chestnut was inactive for the first three weeks of the NFL season. His release cleared the way for Jordan Roos to provide depth on the offensive line.

NASHVILLE – General manager Jon Robinson said at the end of training camp that he did not think the Tennessee Titans could get running back Julius Chestnut through waivers.

They’re about to find out for sure.

The Titans waived Chestnut on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s matchup with AFC South rival Indianapolis. The undrafted rookie out of Sacred Heart was inactive for each of the first three weeks of the regular season.

Guard Jordan Roos filled Chestnut’s spot when he was signed to the active roster from the practice squad. His addition gives coaches another option in the event right guard Nate Davis has issues. Davis did not practice Thursday because of a knee issue but was a full participant in Friday’s workout.

Additionally, linebacker Joe Schobert and rookie safety Theo Jackson was designated standard elevations from the practice squad and will be available to play Sunday. Those moves are related to the fact that Zach Cunningham and Amani Hooker have been ruled out because of injuries. Schobert and Jackson automatically will revert to the practice squad on Monday.

Chestnut earned a spot on the 53-man roster when he led all Titans running backs with 106 rushing yards in the preseason (quarterback Malik Willis had a team-high 159 yards). He averaged 4.1 yards per carry and scored a touchdown in the finale against Arizona.

At 5-foot-11, 228 pounds, he has a physical style that fits well with what coaches like to do in the run game. With Derrick Henry and fourth-round pick Hassan Haskins ahead of him, though, and with Dontrell Hilliard as a change-of-pace back, there has been no opportunity for Chestnut to see any game action.

He is the only player Tennessee has included among its inactives each of the three weeks of the regular season.

No doubt, franchise officials would Chestnut to keep him as a member of the practice squad. In order for them to put him there, though, he has to clear waivers.