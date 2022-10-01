Read full article on original website
Related
WRIC TV
Report: Mexico continued to use spyware against activists
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government or army has allegedly continued to use spyware designed to hack into the cellphones of activists, despite a pledge by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to end such practices. Press freedom groups said Monday they found evidence of recent attempts...
WRIC TV
US warns about foreign efforts to sway American voters
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials are warning ahead of the November midterms that Russia is working to amplify doubts about the integrity of U.S. elections while China is interested in undermining American politicians it sees as threats to Beijing’s interests. An unclassified intelligence advisory, newly obtained by The...
WRIC TV
Ukraine’s foreign minister pledges to export grain to Africa
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba promised that his embattled country will do all it can to send more grain to Africa as he began his tour this week of the continent in Senegal. Ukraine will be sending “boats full of seeds for Africa,” Kuleba...
Experts: Russia finding new ways to spread propaganda videos
Russia has devised yet another way to spread disinformation about its invasion of Ukraine, using digital tricks that allow its war propaganda videos to evade restrictions imposed by governments and tech companies. Accounts linked to Russian state-controlled media have used the new method to spread dozens of videos in 18 different languages, all without leaving telltale signs that would give away the source, researchers at Nisos, a U.S.-based intelligence firm that tracks disinformation and other cyber threats, said in a report released Wednesday. The videos push Kremlin conspiracy theories blaming Ukraine for civilian casualties as well as claims that residents of areas forcibly annexed by Russia have welcomed their occupiers. English-language versions of the Russian propaganda videos are now circulating on Twitter and lesser-known platforms popular with American conservatives, including Gab and Truth Social, created by former President Donald Trump, giving Russia a direct conduit to millions of people.
RELATED PEOPLE
WRIC TV
Kenya ‘effectively’ lifts ban on genetically modified crops
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s new president says the Cabinet has “effectively” lifted the country’s ban on openly cultivating genetically modified crops, reversing a decade-old decision as the East African country struggles with food security and a deadly drought. “Open cultivation and importation of White...
'Get lost': Iran schoolgirls lead protests over Mahsa Amini death
Iranian schoolgirls have come to the fore in protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, removing their hijabs and staging sporadic rallies in defiance of a lethal crackdown by the security forces. Schoolgirls have since taken up the baton around the country, removing their hijabs, shouting anti-regime slogans and defacing images of the clerical state's leaders.
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries on Wednesday decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices, a move that could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections. Energy ministers meeting at the Vienna headquarters of the OPEC oil cartel cut production by 2 million barrels per day starting in November at their first face-to-face meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides a token trim in oil production last month, the major cut is an abrupt turnaround from months of restoring deep cuts made during the depths of the pandemic and could help alliance member Russia weather a looming European ban on oil imports. In a statement, OPEC+ said the decision was based on the “uncertainty that surrounds the global economic and oil market outlooks.”
Comments / 0