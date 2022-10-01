ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Centre Daily

Biggest Surprise Teams in the SEC: Three-and-Out

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Mason Smith and Katie Windham. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports. Check out the above video as the panel discusses...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Centre Daily

Commanders Snap Counts: Who Will Replace Injured RG Trai Turner?

The Washington Commanders' offensive line is piling up injuries at an incredible rate. During the team's loss over the weekend against the Dallas Cowboys, right guard Trai Turner left the game with a leg injury ... and it will force him to miss time. "It's just now a matter of...
WASHINGTON, DC
Centre Daily

Colts Linebacker Shaquille Leonard Suffers Concussion vs. Titans

View the original article to see embedded media. Colts star linebacker Shaquille Leonard was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Titans with a concussion, according to Andrew Walker of Colts.com. Halfway through the second quarter, Leonard collided with Indianapolis teammate Zaire Franklin while trying to make a tackle...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Cowboys ‘Shocked’ Rookie Moving to Roster after Spinal Surgery?

FRISCO - "I was shocked!''. That's what Damone Clark told us on the first day of training camp in Oxnard as he explained his reaction to the news that he would need spinal-fusion surgery to be performed one month before the April NFL Draft. “My family is big on faith...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Week 5 Odds: Panthers vs 49ers

Things don't get any easier this week for the Carolina Panthers as they welcome in the league's top defense, the San Francisco 49ers. Considering what we've seen from the Panthers' offense so far, this could be a game that gets out of hand quickly. The 49ers are coming off a "short week" having played on Monday night against the Rams but the 4 p.m. EST start should help.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Thunder Gameday: Mavs Come to Tulsa for Preseason Contest

It’s the preseason opener for the Dallas Mavericks, who will be in Tulsa today to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at the BOK Center. Earlier this week, the Thunder looked great in their first game of the preseason in a win over the Denver Nuggets. While they’ll once again be shorthanded, the Mavericks will as well.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Centre Daily

Pelicans Fans Excited to start the season

The New Orleans Pelicans last played a competitive basketball game on April 28th. That was Game 6 of the playoffs against the Phoenix Suns. On Tuesday, the Pelicans finally return to action as they kick off the preseason versus the Chicago Bulls on national tv. Pelicans fans have been eager to finally see their team take the court again. They flocked to social media to express what they were most excited about seeing.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Centre Daily

Three Rams OUT vs. 49ers With Injuries

OCTOBER 3 - THREE RULED OUT VS 49ERS. The Los Angeles Rams will be without three key players on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced in its official injury report. Among those missing will be offensive lineman David Edwards, who will now be the second Rams...
NFL
