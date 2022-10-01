Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Biggest Surprise Teams in the SEC: Three-and-Out
Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Mason Smith and Katie Windham. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports. Check out the above video as the panel discusses...
Centre Daily
HISTORY: Revisiting Ohio State’s Narrow Victory at Michigan State in 2016
Let’s be point blank… the last five matchups between Ohio State and Michigan State on the football field haven’t been particularly close. In fact, none of them have been decided by closer than three possessions with the Buckeyes holding an average winning margin of 35.6 during the span.
Centre Daily
Commanders Snap Counts: Who Will Replace Injured RG Trai Turner?
The Washington Commanders' offensive line is piling up injuries at an incredible rate. During the team's loss over the weekend against the Dallas Cowboys, right guard Trai Turner left the game with a leg injury ... and it will force him to miss time. "It's just now a matter of...
Centre Daily
Colts Linebacker Shaquille Leonard Suffers Concussion vs. Titans
View the original article to see embedded media. Colts star linebacker Shaquille Leonard was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Titans with a concussion, according to Andrew Walker of Colts.com. Halfway through the second quarter, Leonard collided with Indianapolis teammate Zaire Franklin while trying to make a tackle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Centre Daily
National Analyst Says Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals Are Contenders Despite Uneven Start
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 2-2 and tied for first place in the AFC North, but no one predicted that they'd start 0-2 on the year. Despite their slow start, NFL.com analyst Adam Schein believes Cincinnati is still a legitimate contender in the AFC. "Over the past two weeks,...
Centre Daily
Cowboys ‘Shocked’ Rookie Moving to Roster after Spinal Surgery?
FRISCO - "I was shocked!''. That's what Damone Clark told us on the first day of training camp in Oxnard as he explained his reaction to the news that he would need spinal-fusion surgery to be performed one month before the April NFL Draft. “My family is big on faith...
Centre Daily
Falcons BREAKING: RB Cordarrelle Patterson Placed on IR; Who Replaces Him?
The Atlanta Falcons will be without one of their top playmakers for at least the next four weeks. Fresh off winning NFC Offensive Player of the Month, star running back Cordarrelle Patterson has been placed on injured reserve after undergoing a minor procedure to fix a knee injury. The injury,...
Centre Daily
Week 5 Odds: Panthers vs 49ers
Things don't get any easier this week for the Carolina Panthers as they welcome in the league's top defense, the San Francisco 49ers. Considering what we've seen from the Panthers' offense so far, this could be a game that gets out of hand quickly. The 49ers are coming off a "short week" having played on Monday night against the Rams but the 4 p.m. EST start should help.
RELATED PEOPLE
Centre Daily
Thunder Gameday: Mavs Come to Tulsa for Preseason Contest
It’s the preseason opener for the Dallas Mavericks, who will be in Tulsa today to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at the BOK Center. Earlier this week, the Thunder looked great in their first game of the preseason in a win over the Denver Nuggets. While they’ll once again be shorthanded, the Mavericks will as well.
Centre Daily
Pelicans Fans Excited to start the season
The New Orleans Pelicans last played a competitive basketball game on April 28th. That was Game 6 of the playoffs against the Phoenix Suns. On Tuesday, the Pelicans finally return to action as they kick off the preseason versus the Chicago Bulls on national tv. Pelicans fans have been eager to finally see their team take the court again. They flocked to social media to express what they were most excited about seeing.
Centre Daily
Three Rams OUT vs. 49ers With Injuries
OCTOBER 3 - THREE RULED OUT VS 49ERS. The Los Angeles Rams will be without three key players on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced in its official injury report. Among those missing will be offensive lineman David Edwards, who will now be the second Rams...
NFL・
Centre Daily
Watch: Ted Karras Mic’d Up For Cincinnati Bengals’ Win Over Miami Dolphins
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Dolphins 27-15 in Week 4. Starting center Ted Karras was mic'd up for the win. Watch the entire session that the team released below. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!. You...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Centre Daily
Cowboys Trending: A Rarity for Ezekiel Elliott and Running Game in Win Over Washington
There have been few, if any, certainties when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys in the new century, but the combined prescience of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard in the rushers' room often ensures at least a profitable day on the ground. Often for the Cowboys, that's a necessity rather...
Comments / 0