SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are driving west on I-90, you may have seen delays in the area.

Traffic was backed up all the way to Broadway. There was also a lot of heavy traffic near I-90 and Sprague Avenue.

The cause of the delay is unknown.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.