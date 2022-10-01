Read full article on original website
Related
News4Jax.com
Center-right party wins on pledges to stabilize Bulgaria
SOFIA – The center-right GERB party of ex-premier Boyko Borissov appeared to be the winner of Bulgaria’s parliamentary election, the country’s central electoral commission said on Monday, with nearly 99% of the ballots counted. Results showed the party receiving 25.4% of the vote, edging out the reformist...
News4Jax.com
Burkina Faso coup supporters gather near regional mediation
OUAGADOUGOU – Protesters waving Russian flags gathered in Burkina Faso's capital where West African regional envoys were meeting Tuesday to press the country's latest coup leaders to swiftly return the country to civilian rule. The meeting Tuesday in the capital, Ouagadougou, comes amid fears that the second coup to...
News4Jax.com
Merkel wins UN refugee agency award over welcome of Syrians
GENEVA – The U.N. refugee agency said Tuesday it's giving its highest award to former German Chancellor Angela Merkel for her efforts to welcome more than 1 million refugees — mostly from Syria — into Germany, despite some criticism both at home and abroad. Matthew Saltmarsh, spokesman...
Comments / 0