Despite a dominant opening set, Illinois State volleyball was unable to continue that success, falling to Illinois-Chicago in four sets Sunday at Redbird Arena. "I thought we came out really strong in the first set, but I think UIC woke up a little bit and kind of just changed their game plan and came back at us with a little more aggression," ISU head coach Allie Matters said. "We're still trying to work through some things in our lineups. I thought that today was much better than Friday."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO