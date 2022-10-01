Read full article on original website
videtteonline.com
Pham, Isaakson put together strong Sunday at ITA All-American Championships
TULSA, Okla. -- Illinois State men's tennis' Nam Pham and Melker Isaakson bounced back from losses on the first day of the ITA All-American Championship to come away with decisive victories on day two. After his day one loss, Pham bounced back to take down Chattanooga's Peyton Gatti in two...
foxillinois.com
Illinois football hosting 'Orange Out' at Memorial Stadium
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — The University of Illinois hosting an Orange Out for their upcoming matchup against Iowa on Saturday. The athletic department, as well as head coach Bret Bielema, is urging students and the community to pack Memorial Stadium as the Illini are on a roll to start the season and need everyone's support against their Big Ten foe.
videtteonline.com
Bradley stuns ISU volleyball 3-1
PEORIA, Ill. — Illinois State volleyball sits at the bottom of the Missouri Valley Conference standings alongside I-74 rival Bradley after the Braves beat the Redbirds 3-1 at the Renaissance Colosseum on Tuesday. The Braves' four-set win puts both teams at 1-4 in MVC play. ISU was picked to...
videtteonline.com
Vandenburgh earns third MVFC Defensive Player of the Week
Illinois State football senior linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh continues to wreak havoc on opposing offenses, once again being named Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Week. This is the third time in four games that Vandenburgh has gotten this award. The Freeport, Illinois, native was all over the field...
videtteonline.com
ISU women's tennis puts together strong Redbird Invitational
Illinois State women’s tennis impressed this past weekend, hosting the Redbird Invitational and winning 14 of its 17 doubles matches. On top of their doubles matches, the Redbirds were victorious in 11 of their 15 singles matches. Senior Tara Damnjanovic and junior Tijana Zlatanovic led the way in doubles by winning all five of their flight No. 1 matches, garnering praise from ISU head coach Maja Kovacek.
newschannel20.com
Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters among candidates for head coach vacancies
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters of Illinois football, beginning to receive recognition for his groups stellar performance to start the season and is seeing his name brought up in conversation for multiple head coach vacancies. This Illini defense ranks among the best in not only the...
videtteonline.com
ISU soccer loses fifth-straight; scoring struggles continue
Despite a strong second half performance, Illinois State soccer lost 1-0 against Belmont as it fell to 2-11 on the season Sunday at Adelaide Street Field. This marks the fifth-straight loss for the Redbirds, making them 0-5 in the Missouri Valley Conference this season. An early goal from BU’s Kennedy Wise enough to give the Bruins a narrow 1-0 lead. The shutout also marked ISU’s fifth-consecutive match without scoring.
videtteonline.com
Redbird Esports program welcomes new Rocket League coach Zachary Dell
The 2022-2023 academic year marks Illinois State University's third year of the Redbird Esports program. This year, the program expanded to hire three new coaches. One of the newest coaches is Zachary Dell, who will be coaching the Redbird Rocket League team. Dell started playing Rocket League during his senior year at Carnegie Mellon University. As time passed, he realized he had developed skill for the game.
videtteonline.com
ISU volleyball drops to 1-3 in MVC play with 3-1 loss to Illinois-Chicago
Despite a dominant opening set, Illinois State volleyball was unable to continue that success, falling to Illinois-Chicago in four sets Sunday at Redbird Arena. "I thought we came out really strong in the first set, but I think UIC woke up a little bit and kind of just changed their game plan and came back at us with a little more aggression," ISU head coach Allie Matters said. "We're still trying to work through some things in our lineups. I thought that today was much better than Friday."
Boomer Grigsby Returns Home for Hall of Fame Salute
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD.WYZZ) — It was an emotional Saturday night for Boomer Grigsby. Back on Illinois State’s campus for the first time in years, he says he was just about brought to tears as he was recognized as the first Redbird player ever selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. It’s an […]
oakpark.com
OPRF starts fast, finishes strong to topple Morton
Getting early leads in games hasn’t been the problem for the Oak Park and River Forest High School football team this season. Instead, finishing games has been problematic for the Huskies since West Suburban Silver play started, the worst occurrence happening Sept. 23 when OPRF — after leading the vast majority of the game — lost at Hinsdale Central 22-19 on a touchdown in the closing seconds.
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
1470 WMBD
White Bison at Wildlife Prairie Park dies
PEORIA, Ill. — Tatanka, a rare white bison at Wildlife Prairie Park, has died. Park CEO Roberta English says staff noticed the bison didn’t come up for his regular feeding on Saturday, September 24th. Park staff says sluggish behavior is not unusual during mating season as bulls tend to tire easily.
wglt.org
ISU administrator dies following on-campus crash with bicyclist
An Illinois State University administrator has died four days after he collided with a bicycle on the Illinois State University campus. According to a joint news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, 49-year-old Adam Peck died on Friday morning. Peck was a pedestrian who was involved in a crash with a bicyclist in a sidewalk area near South University Street in Normal, according to police.
videtteonline.com
ISU's new Office of Equity and Inclusion looks to blend ideas of students, staff
Illinois State University has added a new Office of Equity and Inclusion in Old Union. The office will be where the WGLT radio station had been housed. President Terri Goss Kinzy spoke about the office’s purpose and its impact on the university. “This is just really going to make...
fordcountychronicle.com
Gibson City resident survives heart attack at OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana
URBANA — For heart attack patients, timing is everything. To say time was of the essence for Tammi Fanson on July 18, 2022, would be an understatement. The Gibson City woman had been dealing with high blood pressure, stress, fatigue and shortness of breath, but she chalked it up to life just being difficult. But on that day, she found herself at her local Gibson Area Hospital in the midst of a heart attack.
Candidates for Illinois' 17th Congressional District to debate Monday night in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — The two major-party candidates for Illinois' 17th Congressional District will debate one another tonight at Bradley University's Hayden-Clark Alumni Center on the Peplow Pavilion in Peoria. The debate between Republican Esther Joy King and Democrat Eric Sorenson will take place from 6-7 p.m. Prior to the...
videtteonline.com
Cool2Duel opens Family Weekend with fan favorite tunes, crowd involvement
Illinois State University’s Family Weekend began Friday evening with a sold-out performance by dueling piano group Cool2Duel in the Brown Ballroom in the Bone Student Center. The duo of pianists Noel Leaman and Josh Sharrand performed a variety of audience-requested songs, ranging from classic country hits like “Folsom Prison...
wjbc.com
Bloomington names new director of arts and entertainment
BLOOMINGTON – A current city employee will be the next executive director of Bloomington’s two marquee entertainment venues. Anthony Nelson has been selected for the job and will oversee the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts and the arena in downtown Bloomington, according to a city news release Monday.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Hunts Drive-In
Hunts Drive-In is a classic Peoria spot and memory for a lot of us. Below are some photos of Hunt’s Drive-In from the past and then there’s links to five blogs I’ve done on a spot that still serves up Hunt’s beloved ice cream treats!. Scroll...
