Rodgers Throws Fourth Career Pick-Six
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers threw the fourth pick-six of his brilliant career as the Green Bay Packers trailed the New England Patriots 10-7 on Sunday. The Packers led 7-3 when Rashan Gary’s strip-sack gave them one last chance with 54 seconds left in the half. However, on third-and-9, Rodgers fired an out to Allen Lazard on the right sideline. Cornerback Jack Jones saw it coming from a mile away, caught the ball at the 40 and had nothing but green grass standing between him and the end zone.
Colts Linebacker Shaquille Leonard Suffers Concussion vs. Titans
View the original article to see embedded media. Colts star linebacker Shaquille Leonard was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Titans with a concussion, according to Andrew Walker of Colts.com. Halfway through the second quarter, Leonard collided with Indianapolis teammate Zaire Franklin while trying to make a tackle...
Five Thoughts: Steelers Have Stars, And a Possible Bust
With about seven minutes left in the halftime ceremony, Kenny Pickett emerged from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ locker room, grabbed a helmet, a football and started throwing warm-up tosses. As teammates came over and greeted him, it became increasingly clear that he would lead the team onto the field when the Steelers' offense took the field in the second half.
Minkah Fitzpatrick: Steelers Are ‘Better Than’ Jets Despite Loss
View the original article to see embedded media. After the Steelers’ 24–20 loss to the Jets on Sunday, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick voiced his frustration with the team’s play during postgame media availability. “It’s frustrating losing to people that you know you’re better than, more talented than,” Fitzpatrick...
WATCH: Rams Pick-Six Issues vs. 49ers Has Been Reoccurring Theme in Past Years
Down 17-9 with under eight minutes to play on Monday night at Levi's Stadium, the Los Angeles Rams were in a position to the tie the game with the San Francisco 49ers. But any chance they had at a late push in a heated division game ended with a single play, as an interception from LA quarterback Matthew Stafford resulted in a 57-yard pick-six from San Francisco safety Talanoa Hufanga. A hopeful Rams comeback suddenly turned into a resounding 24-9 win for the Niners.
Composite NFL Power Rankings: Packers Inch Up to Fourth
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers aren’t earning many style points but who is in this year’s NFL?. Last week, 15 of the 16 games were within one score at some point in the fourth quarter, the most in NFL history. The Packers were part of that, obviously, needing overtime to dispatch the New England Patriots.
Eagles Expected to Add Kicker to Practice Squad
The Eagles opened a practice squad spot on Tuesday, releasing tight end Dalton Keene. It is expected to be filled by former University of Texas kicker Cameron Dicker, per NFL Media. There were several injuries in the win over the Jaguars, including starting offensive linemen Jordan Mailata and Isaac Seumalo.
Broncos Are Once Again in the Throes of an Identity Crisis
Through four weeks of the season, the Denver Broncos are yet to forge an identity outside of coaching incompetence. While the Broncos are currently 2-2, it feels worse than the first month of the Vance Joseph and Vic Fangio-led teams. That doesn't bode well for Denver going forward. The most...
Falcons BREAKING: RB Cordarrelle Patterson Placed on IR; Who Replaces Him?
The Atlanta Falcons will be without one of their top playmakers for at least the next four weeks. Fresh off winning NFC Offensive Player of the Month, star running back Cordarrelle Patterson has been placed on injured reserve after undergoing a minor procedure to fix a knee injury. The injury,...
National Analyst Says Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals Are Contenders Despite Uneven Start
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 2-2 and tied for first place in the AFC North, but no one predicted that they'd start 0-2 on the year. Despite their slow start, NFL.com analyst Adam Schein believes Cincinnati is still a legitimate contender in the AFC. "Over the past two weeks,...
Commanders Snap Counts: Who Will Replace Injured RG Trai Turner?
The Washington Commanders' offensive line is piling up injuries at an incredible rate. During the team's loss over the weekend against the Dallas Cowboys, right guard Trai Turner left the game with a leg injury ... and it will force him to miss time. "It's just now a matter of...
Week 5 Odds: Panthers vs 49ers
Things don't get any easier this week for the Carolina Panthers as they welcome in the league's top defense, the San Francisco 49ers. Considering what we've seen from the Panthers' offense so far, this could be a game that gets out of hand quickly. The 49ers are coming off a "short week" having played on Monday night against the Rams but the 4 p.m. EST start should help.
Seahawks QB Geno Smith Earns NFC Player of the Week Honors
Coming off a dazzling all-around performance in a 48-45 shootout win against the Lions, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been awarded NFC Player of the Week honors for Week 4. Wheeling and dealing from the outset, Smith led Seattle to three touchdowns and a field goal on its first four...
Cowboys ‘Shocked’ Rookie Moving to Roster after Spinal Surgery?
FRISCO - "I was shocked!''. That's what Damone Clark told us on the first day of training camp in Oxnard as he explained his reaction to the news that he would need spinal-fusion surgery to be performed one month before the April NFL Draft. “My family is big on faith...
Haason Reddick is NFC Defensive Player of Week
Haason Reddick took over in the fourth quarter of the Eagles’ 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Now, the Eagles’ edge rusher owns the whole week after becoming the third straight Eagles defender to win NFC Defensive Player of the Week. CB Darius Slay did it in Week 2 and defensive end Brandon Graham in Week 3.
Mike Sainristil Doesn’t Make The Same Mistake Twice
Five weeks into the 2022 season, it's safe to say that Mike Sainristil's switch from offense to defense is going well. Really well, in fact. Meeting with the media on Monday, head coach Jim Harbaugh shared his thoughts on how the senior defensive back and his transition from offense to defense.
Takeaways from New York Giants’ 20-12 Win vs. Chicago
The New York Giants stand 3-1 after the first month of the 2022 season, a mark that many who predicted this Giants team wouldn't win more than four games probably didn't see coming. What's even more impressive about the record so far is that the Giants have endured injuries at...
Two Jets Players Fined For Separate Plays During Week 3 Loss to Bengals
CINCINNATI — Two Jets players were fined for their actions during the Bengals' Week 3 win at Metlife Stadium. Safety Lamarcus Joyner was fined $14,608 for his illegal hit on wide receiver Tee Higgins that also earned an unnecessary roughness flag. Jets receiver Corey Davis was fined $10,609 for an altercation he had with Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.
5 Reasons Broncos Preseason Hype Was Unjustified
Prior to the 2022 NFL season getting underway, plenty of Denver Broncos fans had visions of a Super Bowl dancing through their heads. After all, the Broncos had acquired quarterback Russell Wilson in a trade, and some people thought the team was a quarterback away from breaking through. However, after...
Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie Being Evaluated for Head Injury
Throughout the first half of the Buffalo Bills game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Bills' offense was lethargic and simply could not get anything going, failing to maintain drives. However, they flipped a switch towards the end of the second half and carried that momentum into the second half, turning...
