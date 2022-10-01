Read full article on original website
Related
FiveThirtyEight
Are Democrats Heading For Another Disappointment In North Carolina?
For Democrats, North Carolina has recently been more of a white whale than a bird in hand. No Democrat has won a statewide federal race there since 2008, when former President Barack Obama narrowly won the state by less than 1 percentage point, and the late Democratic Sen. Kay Hagan carried the state by a little over 8 points.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Spectrum News 1 debate preview: Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd
This week, just days before our exclusive and only U.S. Senate debate between Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd, we bring on two of the state’s top political consultants to break down the race and what we can expect. Paul Shumaker represents both current U.S. Senators and Morgan Jackson represents Gov. Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein.
wunc.org
2022 North Carolina Voter Guide: Everything you need to know about early voting, mail-in ballots
WUNC has all the coverage you need this election season. Be sure to check out our Races To Watch stories for everything you need to know about candidates in statewide, congressional and legislative elections. Subscribe to WUNC's Politics Podcast and follow reporters Rusty Jacobs and Jeff Tiberii on Twitter. Early voting begins on Oct. 20.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Fifth death from Hurricane Ian reported in N.C.
North Carolina officials are attributing a fifth death to Hurricane Ian. A 24-year-old man died after his vehicle hydroplaned and crashed into a tree in Moore County, the Department of Public Safety said Tuesday. Over the weekend, Gov. Roy Cooper said four people had died during the storm. Ian brought...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County startup that converts tires to energy looking to expand in North Carolina
FRANKLINTON, N.C. — A startup company that turns tires into clean energy is looking to expand from Franklin County across the globe. Gov. Roy Cooper said PRTI could be part of the future of sustainable growth in North Carolina. On Tuesday, Cooper toured PRTI’s recycling plant on US-1 south...
NC sheriff rejects calls to resign from DA, others after his racist remarks
The district attorney has urged Jody Greene to “make the honorable decision to resign.”
WITN
Updated COVID-19 map shows 7 of 12 state counties at high-risk are in ENC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A new map from the CDC shows that seven out of the 12 counties with a high risk of illness and strain on the health care system in North Carolina are in the East. The seven counties in Eastern Carolina are Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington, Martin, Edgecombe,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
As cash pours into Maine governor’s race, pundits say other factors may determine outcome
To become governor, you need enough money to be competitive, but not so much that you can’t spend it all by Election Day. With two well-known, longtime politicians on Maine’s ballot — and one unknown longshot — the money race is important, political pundits say, but it’s not likely to be the deciding factor in the race.
RELATED PEOPLE
'We have avoided the worst’ of Hurricane Ian: Full N.C. Governor
In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (D), says that his state is exploring how it can support Florida, after Hurricane Ian’s damage in North Carolina was less severe than anticipated.Oct. 2, 2022.
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘Piles of toxic coal ash’ found in N.C. lakes used for drinking water, recreation
Coal ash in North Carolina’s lakes is more widespread than previously thought, and it sticks around for decades, according to new research published Monday. The study included Mountain Island Lake, which is used for drinking water in Charlotte. Researchers from Duke University and Appalachian State University tested sediment in...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll: Brandon Williams and Francis Conole wage close race for NY-22
Republican Brandon Williams draws 45% of support from voters in New York's 22nd Congressional District compared to the 40% of voters backing his Democratic opponent, Francis Conole, an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll released Tuesday found. The district in Central New York, comprising Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and part of Oswego...
Roaches and expired food: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Oct. 4)
An inspector this week noted that one Triangle restaurant was in need of “better control” to avoid health violations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Charlotte Stories
Hurricane Ian’s Aftermath in North Carolina – 4 Lives Lost and Millions in Damage
While Florida experienced the majority of damage and tragedy from Hurricane Ian, North Carolina also saw powerful storm surges hit our coast and flash flooding wreak havoc across our state. According to NC Emergency Management, over 400,000 people lost power, thousands had their homes damaged, and 4 people lost their...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
NC Treasurer talks efforts to return $1.2 billion to unclaimed property owners
The state treasurer says North Carolina is giving away a record amount of free money. It’s all because of unclaimed property you might not know about.
wcti12.com
Five dead across NC from Hurricane Ian-related incidents
NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina Emergency Management confirmed that five people across the state have died in Hurricane Ian-related incidents. One of those deaths happened in Eastern North Carolina in Martin County. Those deaths include:. A 24 year old male in Moore County operating a vehicle that hydroplaned off...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumlocalnews.com
More New York Democrats call for small farm suspension from overtime threshold reduction
Democratic state lawmakers who initially supported reducing the overtime threshold for farm workers to 40 hours are suggesting ways to ease the burden of the coming change on small farmers. They joined a handful of other upstate Democrats on Tuesday to highlight their concerns about state Labor Department Commissioner Roberta...
How to judge a judge: A guide for North Carolina voters
If you don’t know who to vote for in North Carolina’s coming judicial elections, ask a lawyer, a clerk, a bailiff — anyone who works with judges day in, day out. They know who the good judges are, and they’re used to being asked. That was...
Governor's office reports at least 4 N.C. storm fatalities
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ian downed trees and power lines across North Carolina, and at least four fatalities connected to the severe weather were reported Saturday. In Johnston County, outside of Raleigh, a woman found her husband dead early Saturday morning after he went to check on a generator running in their garage overnight, sheriff’s office Capt. Jeff Caldwell said. Carbon monoxide levels were also high inside the home, and the woman was checked out at a hospital, according to Caldwell. Also in Johnston County, two young adults died in traffic collisions during stormy and wet conditions Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office said in a news release. In eastern North Carolina’s Martin County, a 22-year-old man drowned when his truck left the roadway and submerged in a flooded swamp, the news release said.
Researchers find coal ash under NC lake
The Catawba Riverkeeper says people need not be concerned about drinking water because it is monitored and treated.
Comments / 2