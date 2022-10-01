North West resembles her parents more every day. On Saturday, the nine-year-old was seen rocking a full leather head garment around Paris Fashion Week. The mask, which extended over the head and included its own leather braids, instantly recalled images of her parents in their own eye-grabbing camouflage. At last year’s Met Gala, Kim K stunned crowds in a full head-to-toe black ensemble. Meanwhile, Ye made a reputation for himself donning headgear to fashion events—and memorably wore a full-face black mask and his-and-hers leather ensemble with Julia Fox. The oldest Kardashian-West child was snapped on her way to a hotel alongside a handler, though both of her parents are reportedly in Paris for the haute couture runways, according to TMZ.Igual o papai! North West hoje (01) em Paris. pic.twitter.com/CV2MPKKx85— Follow @kanyewestBR (@midiakwBR) October 1, 2022 Read it at TMZ

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO