What Is Kylie Jenner’s Baby Boy’s New Name After She Dropped ‘Wolf Webster’? See Clues
Now that Kylie Jenner announced she and Travis Scott (real name: Jacques Bermon Webster II) are changing their son Wolf Webster’s moniker, people are asking one huge question: What is her baby’s new...
See the Kardashians’ most ‘boring’ rooms from Khloe’s ‘bland’ kitchen to Kim’s all-white foyer
WITH years of conflict, controversies and celebrations, the roller coaster reality members that make up The Kardashians are a colorful bunch. So it comes as a surprise to many fans that their personal tastes seem to be so bland. Take Kim Kardashian for example, whose personal clothing line, SKIMS, and...
Centre Daily
Kourtney Talks Scott, Travis, Her Relationship With Her Sisters and More on ‘Not Skinny But Not Fat’
Spill the matcha! Kourtney Kardashian got candid during a Tuesday, October 4, appearance on Amanda Hirsch’s “Not Skinny but Not Fat” podcast. The Kardashians star opened up about her marriage to Travis Barker, past romance with Scott Disick, where her relationship stands with sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashian and more.
Popculture
Kim Kardashian's $70M Malibu Bluffs Mansion: Peek Inside
Kim Kardashian bought a new home last month, and it is a sight to behold. The reality star has managed to upgrade after her divorce from Kanye "Ye" West, as she paid $70.4 million for her new home. Photos of the mansion have been published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. Kardashian's new house...
Centre Daily
‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Won’t ‘Ever’ Leave Kody Brown Despite Friendship With Christine
In good times and in bad. Sister Wivesstar Janelle Brown won’t “ever” end her relationship with husband Kody Brown despite remaining close to former sister wife Christine Brown, a source exclusively tells In Touch. “Janelle, I do not believe will ever leave Kody,” the insider says of...
Oliver Hudson Shares Hilarious Clip of Mom Goldie Hawn's Trampoline Workout — to Dua Lipa!
Oliver Hudson's mother Goldie Hawn appeared to be pretty pumped to join her son for the latest episode of his and wife Erinn's Unconsciously Coupled podcast. In a video shared Friday to Oliver's Instagram, the Academy Award winner, 76, is seen jumping "for joy" on a mini trampoline to Dua Lipa's "Physical."
Harper's Bazaar
Amal Clooney dazzles in a 1920s-inspired gown by Atelier Versace
Not only is Amal Clooney a constant inspiration for workwear, but the human rights lawyer also knows how to make an impact when dressing up for an evening soirée. Last night, she was spotted in an elegant ensemble as she arrived at the Albie Awards, an event hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice, her and husband George's organisation.
Khloe Kardashian Sharpens Up in Heeled Catsuit and Windbreaker at Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 Show
Khloe Kardashian took a page from Kim Kardashian’s fashion playbook — with her own comfy spin — at Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 show. The “Kardashians” star arrived for the occasion in Villepinte during Paris Fashion Week. Posing with sister Kylie Jenner, Kardashian wore a black nylon Balenciaga windbreaker over a slim-fitting black catsuit. The simple layered outfit mimicked Kardashian’s sister Kim’s penchant for the bodycon silhouette this year, particularly legging-like pant-boots and catsuits by Demna, albeit with a sporty twist. Adding to Kardashian’s outfit’s slick nature were angular black sunglasses — the same style Kim wore to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards...
Giada De Laurentiis Says Daughter Jade, 14, 'Found Her People' at Her New High School
"She loves the freedom that she now has," Giada De Laurentiis tells PEOPLE of daughter Jade Autumn brought about many changes for Giada De Laurentiis' daughter, but the new 9th grader is sailing through her first few weeks back in the classroom. The Food Network star told PEOPLE that Jade, 14, started her freshman year at a brand new school, which follows a "less academic and more artsy" curriculum. "I think that she's found her people. It's so wonderful to see that in high school," De Laurentiis says of...
Amber Heard plays with daughter Oonagh during Spain vacation
Amber Heard is focusing on her role as a mother. The 36-year-old actress was photographed over the weekend with her daughter, Oonagh, in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, as she spent some quality time together. Heard was all smiles as she kept things casual in a black bodysuit and white jeans...
Lily James Slays In Backless Red Dress & Matching Hair For BFI Gala In London: Photos
When it comes to Lily James, one thing we can always count on is that she’s going to show up on the red carpet in a sexy outfit. That’s exactly what the 33-year-old did when she attended the BFI Luminous Gala in London on Sept. 29, wearing a tight red gown that was completely open in the back.
Zendaya Determines Whether PP Pink or Black Was the Right Outfit Choice at Valentino
At the Valentino show, there were several camps. In the first one, those who went for hot pink on this rainy Sunday — Pink PP preferred. Among them Erykah Badu, who swept in looking regal in a floor-length marabout trimmed coat with a matching high hat. It made her easy to spot when she sprang from her seat to capture the finale and applaud Pierpaolo Piccioli’s spring collection.More from WWDThom Browne RTW Spring 2023Enfants Riches Déprimés RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Stella McCartney RTW Spring 2023 Florence Pugh also was team pink, although she went for a softer hue with a high...
womansday.com
See Jennifer Garner Stun in an All-Black Outfit While Out in New York City
13 Going on 30 actress Jennifer Garner is visual proof that keeping it simple goes a long way. The 50-year-old attended The Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City that brings makers and innovators together from around the world. As the co-founder of Once Upon a Farm, Jennifer spoke on a panel about the company's initiatives and their mission to provide nutritious bites for kids.
EW.com
Selma Blair performs blindfolded in moving Dancing With the Stars dance dedicated to late mom
Selma Blair turned "For Your Eyes Only" into "For Your Crying Eyes Only." The actress, who is currently competing on season 31 of Dancing With the Stars, performed a rumba to Sheena Easton's "For Your Eyes Only" from the 1981 film of the same name during the show's James Bond night — which she performed blindfolded and in special tribute to a personal hero.
9-Year-Old North West Rocked a Leather Face Mask at Paris Fashion Week
North West resembles her parents more every day. On Saturday, the nine-year-old was seen rocking a full leather head garment around Paris Fashion Week. The mask, which extended over the head and included its own leather braids, instantly recalled images of her parents in their own eye-grabbing camouflage. At last year’s Met Gala, Kim K stunned crowds in a full head-to-toe black ensemble. Meanwhile, Ye made a reputation for himself donning headgear to fashion events—and memorably wore a full-face black mask and his-and-hers leather ensemble with Julia Fox. The oldest Kardashian-West child was snapped on her way to a hotel alongside a handler, though both of her parents are reportedly in Paris for the haute couture runways, according to TMZ.Igual o papai! North West hoje (01) em Paris. pic.twitter.com/CV2MPKKx85— Follow @kanyewestBR (@midiakwBR) October 1, 2022 Read it at TMZ
Vogue
Andie MacDowell’s Natural Grey Curls Shine On The Runway In Paris
Resplendent in stripes, sequins and marabou feathers, Andie MacDowell was a sight to behold on the L’Oréal Paris Le Define Walk Your Worth runway during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. Showing off her honed legs, the 64-year-old was the epitome of exuberant as she posed and danced joyously down the catwalk.
‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display may close after neighbor complains
The family whose Halloween decorations turned their lives upside down after going viral are now trying to come to an agreement to keep the decor hanging around. The display includes a figure of “Stranger Things” character Max Mayfield suspended mid-air as the actress, Sadie Sink, did on the popular Netflix show.
See Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Make Rare Public Outing for The Row's Paris Fashion Week Show
Watch: Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen's Growing Fashion Empire. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were part of the full house that was The Row's Paris Fashion Week show. The 36-year-old twins made a rare public appearance during their brand's debut of its new collection on Sept. 28. In videos captured by fans, the two were caught watching with smiles from ear to ear.
I Found A Mysterious Hair In My Boyfriend's Underwear — Is He Cheating On Me?
"Neither of us have red hair."
'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' And 'WandaVision' Actor Emma Caulfield Reveals MS Diagnosis
Caulfield was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2010 but feared that publicizing the matter would end her career.
