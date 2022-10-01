ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian's $70M Malibu Bluffs Mansion: Peek Inside

Kim Kardashian bought a new home last month, and it is a sight to behold. The reality star has managed to upgrade after her divorce from Kanye "Ye" West, as she paid $70.4 million for her new home. Photos of the mansion have been published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. Kardashian's new house...
Amal Clooney dazzles in a 1920s-inspired gown by Atelier Versace

Not only is Amal Clooney a constant inspiration for workwear, but the human rights lawyer also knows how to make an impact when dressing up for an evening soirée. Last night, she was spotted in an elegant ensemble as she arrived at the Albie Awards, an event hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice, her and husband George's organisation.
Khloe Kardashian Sharpens Up in Heeled Catsuit and Windbreaker at Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 Show

Khloe Kardashian took a page from Kim Kardashian’s fashion playbook — with her own comfy spin — at Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 show. The “Kardashians” star arrived for the occasion in Villepinte during Paris Fashion Week. Posing with sister Kylie Jenner, Kardashian wore a black nylon Balenciaga windbreaker over a slim-fitting black catsuit. The simple layered outfit mimicked Kardashian’s sister Kim’s penchant for the bodycon silhouette this year, particularly legging-like pant-boots and catsuits by Demna, albeit with a sporty twist. Adding to Kardashian’s outfit’s slick nature were angular black sunglasses — the same style Kim wore to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards...
Giada De Laurentiis Says Daughter Jade, 14, 'Found Her People' at Her New High School

"She loves the freedom that she now has," Giada De Laurentiis tells PEOPLE of daughter Jade Autumn brought about many changes for Giada De Laurentiis' daughter, but the new 9th grader is sailing through her first few weeks back in the classroom.  The Food Network star told PEOPLE that Jade, 14, started her freshman year at a brand new school, which follows a "less academic and more artsy" curriculum. "I think that she's found her people. It's so wonderful to see that in high school," De Laurentiis says of...
Zendaya Determines Whether PP Pink or Black Was the Right Outfit Choice at Valentino

At the Valentino show, there were several camps. In the first one, those who went for hot pink on this rainy Sunday — Pink PP preferred. Among them Erykah Badu, who swept in looking regal in a floor-length marabout trimmed coat with a matching high hat. It made her easy to spot when she sprang from her seat to capture the finale and applaud Pierpaolo Piccioli’s spring collection.More from WWDThom Browne RTW Spring 2023Enfants Riches Déprimés RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Stella McCartney RTW Spring 2023 Florence Pugh also was team pink, although she went for a softer hue with a high...
See Jennifer Garner Stun in an All-Black Outfit While Out in New York City

13 Going on 30 actress Jennifer Garner is visual proof that keeping it simple goes a long way. The 50-year-old attended The Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City that brings makers and innovators together from around the world. As the co-founder of Once Upon a Farm, Jennifer spoke on a panel about the company's initiatives and their mission to provide nutritious bites for kids.
9-Year-Old North West Rocked a Leather Face Mask at Paris Fashion Week

North West resembles her parents more every day. On Saturday, the nine-year-old was seen rocking a full leather head garment around Paris Fashion Week. The mask, which extended over the head and included its own leather braids, instantly recalled images of her parents in their own eye-grabbing camouflage. At last year’s Met Gala, Kim K stunned crowds in a full head-to-toe black ensemble. Meanwhile, Ye made a reputation for himself donning headgear to fashion events—and memorably wore a full-face black mask and his-and-hers leather ensemble with Julia Fox. The oldest Kardashian-West child was snapped on her way to a hotel alongside a handler, though both of her parents are reportedly in Paris for the haute couture runways, according to TMZ.Igual o papai! North West hoje (01) em Paris. pic.twitter.com/CV2MPKKx85— Follow @kanyewestBR (@midiakwBR) October 1, 2022 Read it at TMZ
Andie MacDowell’s Natural Grey Curls Shine On The Runway In Paris

Resplendent in stripes, sequins and marabou feathers, Andie MacDowell was a sight to behold on the L’Oréal Paris Le Define Walk Your Worth runway during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. Showing off her honed legs, the 64-year-old was the epitome of exuberant as she posed and danced joyously down the catwalk.
