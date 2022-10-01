ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Island, NC

WECT

Woman hospitalized, suspect dead after domestic incident

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) -A woman remains hospitalized after a domestic incident in Brunswick County. According to the incident report, deputies responded to a home on Saint Joseph Drive in Bolivia shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was found dead before law enforcement arrived....
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bladen County man arrested for allegedly selling land without owner’s permission

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County man has been arrested for allegedly selling land he didn’t own. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report about a parcel of land sold without the legal owner’s permission. Board Members of the Abbotts Precinct Community Property, Inc. reported that their organization owned a parcel of land that had been fraudulently deeded to another member of their community.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland Police asking for help identifying alleged hair clippers thief

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help identifying a man they say stole $400 worth of clippers and trimmers last week. The alleged theft took place on September 29th at Sally Beauty Supply on New Pointe Boulevard. Witnesses say he left the scene in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UNCW sophomore killed after alleged reckless driving leads to vehicle crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A UNCW student was killed in an accident early Saturday morning in a campus parking lot. According to the UNCW Police Department, Howard Lashon Coleman II and Jason Cade Hamblin were passengers in a Jeep Wrangler driven by Nicholas Henry Pohlman. The vehicle was allegedly driving recklessly in the grassy area within the parking lot owned by UNCW at 632 South College Road, UNCW Police say.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Murder trial enters second week in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A murder trial is now in its second week, as prosecutors present their case against Andrew Boynton. Boynton is accused of murdering his friend and co-worker Kim Bland. Bland was found dead in her Wilmington apartment in November of 2019, during a wellness...
WECT

Part of S McCullen St. in Burgaw closed for morning repairs

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw has announced that S McCullen St. between Wilmington and Fremont streets is closed as of this time. Per the announcement, crews are working to repair a water leak. The street is expected to be closed “during the morning hours.”. This story...
NewsBreak
WWAY NewsChannel 3

One dead after fatal crash on US-17 in Bolivia

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — One man is dead following a fatal crash on US-17 in Brunswick County. A Highway Patrol trooper says that the incident occurred around 5:37 p.m. near Bolivia. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. A red Jeep Grand Cherokee heading southbound on US-17 lost control...
bladenonline.com

Police Officer Recognized After Saving Father and Son

During Monday night’s Elizabethtown Town Council meeting, Mayor Sylvia Campbell recognized Police Sergeant Joseph Butler IV for his rescue of a father and son at Lock & Dam #2 on August 4th. Police Chief Tony Parrish told the audience of the daring rescue from the Cape Fear River. Sgt. Butler’s parents and grandmother were on hand for the recognition.
nrcolumbus.com

Court suspends Greene as sheriff

In a 3:38 p.m. Tuesday order, Columbus County Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Douglas Sasser found “sufficient cause” to immediately suspend Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene from office. Sasser ordered that the sheriff vacancy be filled “forthwith as by law provided,” but did not say who would replace...
