Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WECT
Woman hospitalized, suspect dead after domestic incident
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) -A woman remains hospitalized after a domestic incident in Brunswick County. According to the incident report, deputies responded to a home on Saint Joseph Drive in Bolivia shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was found dead before law enforcement arrived....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man dead, woman taken to hospital in Brunswick County domestic violence incident
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A woman is in the hospital, and her husband is dead, after a domestic violence incident in Bolivia. According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Saint Joseph Drive just before 3:30 am Sunday for a domestic disturbance.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County man arrested for allegedly selling land without owner’s permission
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County man has been arrested for allegedly selling land he didn’t own. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report about a parcel of land sold without the legal owner’s permission. Board Members of the Abbotts Precinct Community Property, Inc. reported that their organization owned a parcel of land that had been fraudulently deeded to another member of their community.
WECT
Horry County officer’s gun, other items stolen from unmarked car
GASTONIA, N.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a Horry County Police officer’s gun and other items were stolen from an unmarked police car in the parking lot of a Gastonia hotel. A representative from the Gastonia Police Department told our sister station, WBTV, a member of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland Police asking for help identifying alleged hair clippers thief
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help identifying a man they say stole $400 worth of clippers and trimmers last week. The alleged theft took place on September 29th at Sally Beauty Supply on New Pointe Boulevard. Witnesses say he left the scene in...
WECT
Vehicle incident on UNCW grounds leaves one student dead, driver facing charges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW Police Department has announced that one is facing charges following a fatal vehicle incident that occurred on school grounds over the weekend. Per the release, the incident occurred at around 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 1 at 632 South College Road. Three people were inside...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW sophomore killed after alleged reckless driving leads to vehicle crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A UNCW student was killed in an accident early Saturday morning in a campus parking lot. According to the UNCW Police Department, Howard Lashon Coleman II and Jason Cade Hamblin were passengers in a Jeep Wrangler driven by Nicholas Henry Pohlman. The vehicle was allegedly driving recklessly in the grassy area within the parking lot owned by UNCW at 632 South College Road, UNCW Police say.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sheriff Jody Greene suspended from office following District Attorney’s petition
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Jody Greene has been immediately suspended from his position as Columbus County Sheriff. The ruling comes after District Attorney Jon David recently called on Greene to resign from his role as Sheriff. Judge Douglas Sasser signed off on the suspension decision, which follows allegations...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Murder trial enters second week in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A murder trial is now in its second week, as prosecutors present their case against Andrew Boynton. Boynton is accused of murdering his friend and co-worker Kim Bland. Bland was found dead in her Wilmington apartment in November of 2019, during a wellness...
WECT
Part of S McCullen St. in Burgaw closed for morning repairs
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw has announced that S McCullen St. between Wilmington and Fremont streets is closed as of this time. Per the announcement, crews are working to repair a water leak. The street is expected to be closed “during the morning hours.”. This story...
WECT
UPDATE: One confirmed fatality, two injured after two-vehicle wreck on US-17
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person has been confirmed killed and two injured after a wreck that occurred around 5:37 p.m. on US-17 North between Brunswick Community College and Randolphville Road. According to State Highway Patrol, the driver of one of the vehicles, a red Grand Cherokee, was killed after...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
District Attorney asks Sheriff Jody Greene to resign over alleged racially-charged comments
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County District Attorney, Jon David, is calling on Sheriff Jody Greene to resign from his position following alleged racially-charged remarks. David wrote a letter to Greene Monday, formally requesting his resignation as Sheriff of Columbus County. The letter goes into detail behind...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WECT
Crews remove shrimp boat from Myrtle Beach after being washed ashore during Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The shrimp boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian has officially been removed. It took crews about two hours to get the boat, named Shayna Michelle, loose and back out into the waters. The original plan was to remove the boat on...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
One dead after fatal crash on US-17 in Bolivia
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — One man is dead following a fatal crash on US-17 in Brunswick County. A Highway Patrol trooper says that the incident occurred around 5:37 p.m. near Bolivia. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. A red Jeep Grand Cherokee heading southbound on US-17 lost control...
bladenonline.com
Police Officer Recognized After Saving Father and Son
During Monday night’s Elizabethtown Town Council meeting, Mayor Sylvia Campbell recognized Police Sergeant Joseph Butler IV for his rescue of a father and son at Lock & Dam #2 on August 4th. Police Chief Tony Parrish told the audience of the daring rescue from the Cape Fear River. Sgt. Butler’s parents and grandmother were on hand for the recognition.
WECT
Columbus County Sheriff suspended from office after District Attorney files petition for removal
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A judge has ordered Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene be immediately suspended from office after District Attorney Jon David filed a petition requesting Greene be removed from office. In his petition, which was filed on Tuesday, David cited racist remarks made by Greene during a...
WECT
Wilmington City Council approves apartment complex rezoning, Thalian Hall repairs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Rezoning for a 248-unit apartment complex and repairs for Thalian Hall were approved at the Wilmington City Council meeting on Tuesday, October 4. You can find the full agenda here. Rezoning for the Proximity at Watermark. The rezoning of a 248-unit apartment complex on 40.45 acres...
WECT
HCS: Bus driver placed on administrative leave while deadly crash investigated
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes on Highway 9 were closed on Monday morning after a deadly crash involving a Horry County school bus. The two-car crash occurred shortly after 6:30 a.m. in the area of Highway 9 Business and Cedar Branch Road in Loris. South Carolina Highway Patrol said...
nrcolumbus.com
Court suspends Greene as sheriff
In a 3:38 p.m. Tuesday order, Columbus County Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Douglas Sasser found “sufficient cause” to immediately suspend Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene from office. Sasser ordered that the sheriff vacancy be filled “forthwith as by law provided,” but did not say who would replace...
WECT
Whiteville Fire Department taking donated items to help victims of Hurricane Ian
State Treasurer and CFCC Trustee want county’s removal of Jimmy Hopkins rescinded. West Columbus football team surprises coach, helps clean up after storm. West Columbus football team surprises coach, helps clean up after storm. Columbus County Commissioners decline to comment on Sheriff Greene, recess meeting. Updated: 6 hours ago.
Comments / 1