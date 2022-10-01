Fresh from a soggy Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, TV coverage of Formula One motor racing is set to shift broadcasting partner in Asia-Pacific. Sports Business reports that pay-TV broadcaster beIN Sports is finalizing a multi-year deal beginning in 2023 reaching across most of its Asia-Pacific footprint, but excluding Australia, where Foxtel recently renewed its deal, and New Zealand. The anticipated deal would cover Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Singapore. The rights were previously operated by Fox Sports Asia, which Disney closed down this time last year.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO