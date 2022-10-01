ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 9

Mordechai Czellak
4d ago

Let's them look for protection in their country. Here we have laws regardless of what the extreme left of our party says. They're here illegally, we pay for their kids schooling, their medical, food stamps, subsidized apartments, they're making money with their street business without a panny going to TAXES.Shut up, if you don't like it go back to your country

Reply
6
Democrats Serve Satan
3d ago

How dare they look for "rights" in this country when they wouldn't stand to fight in their own!?!

Reply
5
Mr.Jackass
3d ago

These people don’t even pay taxes after they get paid from work.smh they trying to protect tax evasion.

Reply
3
Related
W42ST.nyc

“I’m So Tired of This Place” — For Residents of the Skyline, the Priority is to Leave

The conversion of the shuttered Skyline Hotel into a temporary shelter has long been at the center of conversations around the city’s care of homeless New Yorkers. Disliked by some Hell Kitchen locals because of security concerns and supported by others as a needed resource in New York’s housing crisis, the 10th Avenue shelter has […] The post “I’m So Tired of This Place” — For Residents of the Skyline, the Priority is to Leave appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

NYC health commissioner urges action on vaccines, mental health

The city’s health commissioner is urging action on vaccines and the ongoing mental health crisis. Speaking with Pat Kiernan on “Mornings On 1” Tuesday, Dr. Ashwin Vasan stressed that as the colder months approach, New Yorkers should get their flu shots, as well as updated COVID-19 boosters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Gibson relaunches domestic violence advisory council

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson has relaunched the domestic violence advisory council to help combat high domestic violence rates in the Bronx, she announced at a press conference Tuesday. The relaunch starts off Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the borough. “We are out here saving lives each and every day,...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
Washington Examiner

Kathy Hochul activating National Guard for NYC migrant 'relief center': Report

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is reportedly set to activate the National Guard to assist with the logistics of a tent city being set up in New York City for immigrants. Hochul moved to mobilize a unit of 100 reservists to New York City to assist Mayor Eric Adams for "logistical and operational" support, according to a report from the New York Post. The National Guard is reportedly recruiting reservists partially based on how well they speak Spanish.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Editor’s Note: Asylum-seekers could fill New York City job vacancies

New York City has had its hands full trying to accommodate thousands of asylum-seekers who have been arriving in recent weeks. The mad scramble to temporarily house up to 1,000 migrants at a time in tents in Orchard Beach has not been received well by advocates, especially after City & State was first to report that the site chosen was in a flood zone. City Hall is clearly working overtime to figure out the best way to enforce the state’s landmark “right-to-shelter” law for these individuals and families, and as a result, has been reassessing the entire shelter system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wabcradio.com

Protestors Upset Bronx Migrant Tent City Is Far From Public Transportation

NEW YORK (77WABC) — There was a protest outside City Hall Monday by immigrant rights activists who are upset about the placement of a migrant tent city in the Bronx. They say it’s too far away from public transportation and job opportunities. The city has set up a tent city in a parking lot in Orchard Beach.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Deportation#Day Labor#The Department Of Labor#Ndlon
PIX11

Free technology classes offered for older New Yorkers

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new report surveying hundreds of older New Yorkers who live in public housing shows access to tablets with free technology classes not only combats social isolation and loneliness but also depression.  Jean Dublin, 69, lives at the Woodson Houses in Brownsville and says she feels like a kid again. It’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Vacant newsstands to become rest 'hubs' for delivery workers

The city will start transforming vacant newsstands and other empty public spaces into rest areas for delivery workers as part of a pilot program aimed at providing them with “essential services,” officials said Monday. A bevy of new “Street Deliveristas Hubs” will serve as sites where food couriers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Society
nyfoundling.org

Press Release: Mayor Adams, Administration for Children’s Services Announce ‘College Choice’ Program to Help Cover Cost of College Expenses for Hundreds of Students in Foster Care

The New York Foundling is proud to be involved with ACS’s ‘College Choice’ program, which expands the vital academic, emotional, housing, and financial supports that our Fostering College Success Initiative provides for college students in foster care. MAYOR ADAMS, ADMINISTRATION FOR CHILDREN’S SERVICES ANNOUNCE ‘COLLEGE CHOICE’ PROGRAM...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC Mayor Adams ordered NYPD protection for his public safety deputy Philip Banks: ‘I am the Intelligence Bureau’

Mayor Adams revealed Monday he made the call to let his public safety deputy have an NYPD security detail — and dismissed the notion that the police deployment would need a green light from the department’s Intelligence Bureau. “I am the Intelligence Bureau. I decide what I need in my agencies to get the job done,” Adams said at an unrelated press conference when asked if the detail for his ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy