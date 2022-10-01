New York City has had its hands full trying to accommodate thousands of asylum-seekers who have been arriving in recent weeks. The mad scramble to temporarily house up to 1,000 migrants at a time in tents in Orchard Beach has not been received well by advocates, especially after City & State was first to report that the site chosen was in a flood zone. City Hall is clearly working overtime to figure out the best way to enforce the state’s landmark “right-to-shelter” law for these individuals and families, and as a result, has been reassessing the entire shelter system.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO