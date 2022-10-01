Read full article on original website
Mordechai Czellak
4d ago
Let's them look for protection in their country. Here we have laws regardless of what the extreme left of our party says. They're here illegally, we pay for their kids schooling, their medical, food stamps, subsidized apartments, they're making money with their street business without a panny going to TAXES.Shut up, if you don't like it go back to your country
Reply
6
Democrats Serve Satan
3d ago
How dare they look for "rights" in this country when they wouldn't stand to fight in their own!?!
Reply
5
Mr.Jackass
3d ago
These people don’t even pay taxes after they get paid from work.smh they trying to protect tax evasion.
Reply
3
Related
“I’m So Tired of This Place” — For Residents of the Skyline, the Priority is to Leave
The conversion of the shuttered Skyline Hotel into a temporary shelter has long been at the center of conversations around the city’s care of homeless New Yorkers. Disliked by some Hell Kitchen locals because of security concerns and supported by others as a needed resource in New York’s housing crisis, the 10th Avenue shelter has […] The post “I’m So Tired of This Place” — For Residents of the Skyline, the Priority is to Leave appeared first on W42ST.
arizonasuntimes.com
NYC Abandons De Blasio-Era Admissions Policies as Families Flee Public Schools
New York City is changing its admission policies implemented by former Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio, now basing admissions to selective high schools and middle schools on test scores amidst the city’s enrollment drop, according to a press release by New York City Schools Chancellor David C. Banks. In...
NY1
NYC health commissioner urges action on vaccines, mental health
The city’s health commissioner is urging action on vaccines and the ongoing mental health crisis. Speaking with Pat Kiernan on “Mornings On 1” Tuesday, Dr. Ashwin Vasan stressed that as the colder months approach, New Yorkers should get their flu shots, as well as updated COVID-19 boosters.
NY1
Gibson relaunches domestic violence advisory council
Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson has relaunched the domestic violence advisory council to help combat high domestic violence rates in the Bronx, she announced at a press conference Tuesday. The relaunch starts off Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the borough. “We are out here saving lives each and every day,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
Kathy Hochul activating National Guard for NYC migrant 'relief center': Report
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is reportedly set to activate the National Guard to assist with the logistics of a tent city being set up in New York City for immigrants. Hochul moved to mobilize a unit of 100 reservists to New York City to assist Mayor Eric Adams for "logistical and operational" support, according to a report from the New York Post. The National Guard is reportedly recruiting reservists partially based on how well they speak Spanish.
cityandstateny.com
Editor’s Note: Asylum-seekers could fill New York City job vacancies
New York City has had its hands full trying to accommodate thousands of asylum-seekers who have been arriving in recent weeks. The mad scramble to temporarily house up to 1,000 migrants at a time in tents in Orchard Beach has not been received well by advocates, especially after City & State was first to report that the site chosen was in a flood zone. City Hall is clearly working overtime to figure out the best way to enforce the state’s landmark “right-to-shelter” law for these individuals and families, and as a result, has been reassessing the entire shelter system.
cityandstateny.com
With asylum seekers’ arrival in NYC, shelter advocates worry the city will cut legal corners
Late in the morning on Sept. 23, roughly 50 new arrivals to New York City – men, women and children, including several toddlers and babies – waited on chairs inside a gated-off section of the main entrance to the Port Authority Bus Terminal. They were surrounded by bags of clothing and food, and several seemed busy feeding children.
wabcradio.com
Protestors Upset Bronx Migrant Tent City Is Far From Public Transportation
NEW YORK (77WABC) — There was a protest outside City Hall Monday by immigrant rights activists who are upset about the placement of a migrant tent city in the Bronx. They say it’s too far away from public transportation and job opportunities. The city has set up a tent city in a parking lot in Orchard Beach.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Free technology classes offered for older New Yorkers
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new report surveying hundreds of older New Yorkers who live in public housing shows access to tablets with free technology classes not only combats social isolation and loneliness but also depression. Jean Dublin, 69, lives at the Woodson Houses in Brownsville and says she feels like a kid again. It’s […]
NBC New York
NYC College Accused of Targeting Immigrants in False Ads Settles With City
A for-profit college in the Big Apple has settled with the city over a series of ads officials called deceptive and misleading, and often targeted immigrants and low-income New Yorkers. ASA College will play more than $100,000 in civil penalties after reaching a settlement with the Department of Consumer and...
NY1
Vacant newsstands to become rest 'hubs' for delivery workers
The city will start transforming vacant newsstands and other empty public spaces into rest areas for delivery workers as part of a pilot program aimed at providing them with “essential services,” officials said Monday. A bevy of new “Street Deliveristas Hubs” will serve as sites where food couriers...
Adams migrant ‘tent city’ relocation fails to quell safety and accessibility concerns
Aerial view of the Triborough Bridge on Randall's Island, where Mayor Eric Adams plans to open a 500-person temporary shelter for asylum seekers Mayor Eric Adams' plan to move a temporary shelter for migrants from Orchard Beach to Randall's Island is raising concerns among elected officials and advocates. [ more › ]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Applications Are Open In October For NYC Civil Service Exams
The September application schedule for civil service tests has been made public by the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS). GDS Stand at Civil Service Live.Image by gdsteam From Flickr.
New Yorkers can now look up the records of police they encounter
An NYPD officer on scene after a shooting in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The Legal Aid Society’s Law Enforcement Look Up includes thousands of NYPD, DOC records. [ more › ]
WKTV
New York is getting $1 billion in federal funding to support LIHEAP
NEW YORK, N.Y. – As part of the recently passed temporary budget bill, New York is getting $1 billion in federal funding to support the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said when funds ran out for this program, it put more than...
Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!
New York's so-called tent city --NY Mayor's Office. As the buses of migrants keep arriving in the big apple, the city has been forced to think outside the box to find suitable housing.
nyfoundling.org
Press Release: Mayor Adams, Administration for Children’s Services Announce ‘College Choice’ Program to Help Cover Cost of College Expenses for Hundreds of Students in Foster Care
The New York Foundling is proud to be involved with ACS’s ‘College Choice’ program, which expands the vital academic, emotional, housing, and financial supports that our Fostering College Success Initiative provides for college students in foster care. MAYOR ADAMS, ADMINISTRATION FOR CHILDREN’S SERVICES ANNOUNCE ‘COLLEGE CHOICE’ PROGRAM...
NYC Mayor Adams ordered NYPD protection for his public safety deputy Philip Banks: ‘I am the Intelligence Bureau’
Mayor Adams revealed Monday he made the call to let his public safety deputy have an NYPD security detail — and dismissed the notion that the police deployment would need a green light from the department’s Intelligence Bureau. “I am the Intelligence Bureau. I decide what I need in my agencies to get the job done,” Adams said at an unrelated press conference when asked if the detail for his ...
Mayor Adams backs two bills aimed at curbing gun violence in NYC
The proposed new borders of Times Square. The bill is one of two that Mayor Eric Adams says he will sign to curb gun violence [ more › ]
nypressnews.com
Philip Banks, Mayor Adams’ public safety deputy, has unusual NYPD security detail
Philip Banks, Mayor Adams’ public safety deputy in City Hall, has an NYPD security detail chauffeuring him around town — an unusual use of police resources for someone in his position, law enforcement sources told the Daily News. NYPD security details are generally reserved for citywide elected officials...
Comments / 9