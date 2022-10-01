Photos show Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage

Ian, which made landfall in the United States as a hurricane twice, left many areas unrecognizable after it unleashed catastrophic flooding, powerful winds and a damaging storm surge in Florida and the Carolinas. As search and rescue efforts continue, the storm 's death toll is rising, and communities are reeling from the devastation.

On Wednesday, Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida as a Category 4 hurricane. After racing across the peninsula and going out into the Atlantic Ocean, the storm made a second landfall — this time as a Category 1 hurricane — in South Carolina on Friday.

At least 28 people died due to the storm, and many more were left without a home. New photos show the extensive damage from what could be one of the strongest storms to have ever hit the U.S.:

Holly Ciaglia looks for her and her partner Evan Mackay's personal belongings on the ground at the Red Coconut RV Park in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Two days earlier, their mobile home was destroyed during Hurricane Ian. Rebecca Blackwell / AP

A view of damage after of Hurricane Ian brought wind and heavy rain causing power outages and downing trees in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Oct. 1, 2022 Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

University of Central Florida students try to get into their apartment near the campus, which was totally flooded by rain from Hurricane Ian, on Sept. 30, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. John Raoux / AP

A car drives through high water caused by Hurricane Ian, on Sept. 30, 2022, in Charleston, South Carolina. Alex Brandon / AP

A Sanibel Island resident hands off her dog to rescuers from Project DYNAMO after she was rescued and transported to Fort Myers on Sept. 30, 2022. Steve Helber / AP

An unidentified volunteer and Ken Diesel, right, help cook food for people in need in Fort Myers, Florida, on Sept. 30, 2022. Getty Images

A motorist drives though high water in Charleston, South Carolina, as another turns around, on Sept. 30, 2022. Alex Brandon / AP

University of Central Florida students evacuate after an apartment complex near the campus, which experienced heavy flooding, on Sept. 30, 2022. John Raoux / AP

A view of high waters in North Port, Florida, on Sept. 30, 2022. Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Debris is seen on Sanibel Island, Florida, on Sept. 30, 2022. Steve Helber / AP

In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is seen on Estero Island in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on Sept. 30, 2022. Gerald Herbert / AP

A damaged causeway to Florida's Sanibel Island is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Wilfredo Lee / AP

Destruction left by Hurricane Ian in Pine Island and Matlacha, Florida. "The devastation is heartbreaking," the Lee County Sheriff's Office wrote on its Facebook page on Sept. 30, 2022. Lee County Sheriff's Office

Destruction left by Hurricane Ian in Pine Island and Matlacha, Florida, on Sept. 30, 2022. Lee County Sheriff's Office