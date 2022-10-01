ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Customers Can’t Get Enough of This $16 ‘Repairing’ Snail Cream With Over 10,000 5-Star Reviews

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TonNa_0iIGHf5Z00

When it comes to perfecting our skincare routine, we always look for the keywords like “repairing” and “hydrating.” When it makes us feel like a dewy, rejuvenated goddess, we can’t help but swoon. And if there’s another thing we love, it’s a K-beauty staple.

Thanks to thousands of Amazon shoppers, we may have found our next holy grail . And the best part is that it’s a repairing cream for only $16!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BnnWA_0iIGHf5Z00
SeoulCeuticals.

Buy: SeoulCeuticals Korean Skin Care Snail Mucin Repair Cream $16.78, originally $29.00

The SeoulCeuticals Korean Skin Care Snail Mucin Repair Cream is a powerful and effective repairing cream made of 97.5 percent snail mucin extract, which studies have shown to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, inflammation, and increases hydration, per StyleCraze .

Along with snail mucin , it has amazing ingredients like shea butter, aloe , and jojoba oil. Both cruelty-free and organically made, this K-beauty product has become a staple for people looking for fast-acting results.

Per the brand, you should apply this daily to clean skin along your face and neck.

With over 16,000 reviews (and over 10,000 of it being five stars), customers adore this versatile cream. One shopper said , “I’m a guy, but like my wife don’t want unsightly bags under eyes . I’m in low 50s and when I wake up I have noticeable bags. They go away as the day goes on. This started about 2 years ago. I’ve only had this Korean Snail Repair a week, but OMG! I’m writing this at 6:30 am and barely noticeable bags from prior day application. Been slowly improving each day since i started using it. Amazing! Thanks so much for this product. Now my wife wants one for herself. Will definitely keep buying this.”

Another shopper added that it’s an “amazing repair cream,” saying, “I am in love with this snail repair cream! It has my skin looking and feeling amazing. In addition to hydrating my face, it has helped make a noticeable difference in the fine lines across my forehead and around the corners of my eyes.”

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YCNv1_0iIGHf5Z00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
People

This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale

“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping.  Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
SHOPPING
People

Shoppers Are Wearing These Cozy Lounge Pants 'Every Single Day' — and a 3-Pack Is on Sale for $35

“I bought another set almost immediately” As temperatures fall, there's no doubt that many of our closets start seeing more cozy clothes. That's right, it's finally loungewear season: As soon as a chill is in the air, the sweats come back out and start their heavy rotation through winter.  Looking to upgrade your collection? Then consider the Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Lounge Joggers, which are currently on sale at Amazon for up to 42 percent off.  The pants are made from a poly-spandex blend that's perfectly stretchy and cozy, so...
SHOPPING
People

These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale

Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work.  The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
SHOPPING
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snail#Cosmetics#Calendars#Wrinkles#Stylecraze#This Korean Snail Repair
StyleCaster

This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It on Sale

You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 71,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers...
MAKEUP
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Green' At Walmart

While emergency "codes" may be best known from TV medical dramas, hospitals are not the only place they're used. In fact, grocery stores also use a code system to communicate with employees regardless of their location in the building. Walmart in particular has a code system using colors, numbers, letters, and phrases.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Costco
Us Weekly

Holy Skin! This Is the No. 1 Retinol Night Cream in the U.S.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t want to shock you, but every day, we’re all aging more and more. Every second, even. We’re aging right now! Okay, okay. We all know how time works — but sadly, so does our skin. Our […]
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Fast Food Meat You Should Stop Eating Immediately

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/03/2022. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Women are at especially high risk—cardiovascular disease causes 1 in 3 deaths in women each year. While things like genetics can play a role, a healthy diet and lifestyle are the best ways to prevent putting yourself at risk of heart-related illness.
LIFESTYLE
msn.com

Here’s what to pack in a carry-on bag every time you travel

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. By this point, I’ve mentioned several times that I am firmly team carry-on and will very rarely check a bag. However, even if...
TRAVEL
The Daily South

How Often Should You Really Wash Your Sheets?

Doing laundry is a highly polarizing chore: you either love to care for your linens or you procrastinate every chance you get. However, there are certain items that need routine washing to stay in tip-top shape, and our sheets are one of the most important. We asked linens expert Marissa Murphy of Palm Beach's Pioneer Linens and cleaning expert Hailey Becnel of @thecleaningchannel to share their best advice for caring for your sheets—and why it's so important to stick to a schedule.
HOME & GARDEN
shefinds

2 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Visceral Fat

Your diet isn’t just about the food you eat; it’s also important to pay attention to how the beverages you’re drinking impact your body, especially if you’re trying to stay in shape or lose weight. As it turns out, some drinks can be just as detrimental to your health as fattening snacks can be. In fact, a few beverages that may appear to be healthy options on the surface can actually lead to weight gain over time.
WEIGHT LOSS
Mashed

Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over Its New Dessert

Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean the end of celebrations. In fact, millions of people are currently celebrating the return of all things pumpkin spice, and many others are anticipating the return of the holiday season. We are already one week into September and although it seems hard to believe, Thanksgiving is not that far off.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
SheKnows

SheKnows

70K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy