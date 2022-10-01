ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

How to watch, listen or stream Georgia at Missouri

By J.C. Shelton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wGUYw_0iIGH0B900

No. 1 Georgia (4-0) will face SEC East foe Missouri (2-2) on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs look to rebound after a shaky performance in a Week-4 win versus Kent State, while the Tigers look to bounce back from a heartbreaking double-overtime loss to Auburn.

Here’s a Georgia injury report and prediction, along with how to watch, listen or stream the game.

Where, When?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zRuxz_0iIGH0B900
Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff: Saturday, Oct. 1

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Columbia, MO.

Watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r0xOE_0iIGH0B900
Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

TV: SEC Network on ESPN

On the call: Tom Hart (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (color commentator) and Cole Cubelic (sideline reporter).

Listen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zgveq_0iIGH0B900
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Satellite Radio: XM 191

Georgia Radio: Athens 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta 750 AM/95.5 FM; Macon 106.3 FM; Augusta 580 AM/95.1 FM; Savannah 1400 AM/104.3 FM; Columbus 1460 AM/100.1 FM; Valdosta 105.9 FM; Rome 107.1 FM (IMG Radio-Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, D.J. Shockley)

Stream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Km6T_0iIGH0B900
Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Series history

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44d7WB_0iIGH0B900
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs have dominated Missouri since the Tigers joined the SEC East in 2012. Georgia holds a 10-1 series edge over Missouri, including a 43-6 win in Athens last season.

UGA is 16-0 on the road versus the SEC East under coach Kirby Smart.

Injury report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nCTAO_0iIGH0B900
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
  • DL Jalen Carter – Probable
  • WR Adonai Mitchell – Questionable
  • WR Arian Smith – Questionable
  • DB Javon Bullard – OUT
  • RB Andrew Paul – OUT
  • LB C.J. Washington – OUT

More on the Georgia injury report here.

Matchup Predictor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nEAES_0iIGH0B900
Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia has a 94.7% chance to win, according to ESPN’s matchup predictor via Football Power Index.

Prediction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hFfDo_0iIGH0B900
: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia looked out of character against Kent State. The turnovers, yards allowed after the catch and McConkey’s bad day left the Bulldogs with a sour taste in their mouths headed into Week 5.

Unfortunately for Missouri, it’s the Tigers that have to face this UGA team looking to make up for the mistakes in Athens.

Missouri’s offense is putting up 28 points per game, 11th best in the SEC, while UGA maintains one of the nation’s top scoring defenses at 8 points per game.

The 22 points allowed to Kent State may be more of a fluke caused by turnovers than anything, as the Bulldogs have suffocated better offenses this season.

No. 13 Oregon scored three points in the season opener. South Carolina scored a garbage time touchdown in the fourth quarter with backups on the field and Samford was shut out in Week 3.

With Georgia’s knack for keeping opponents out of the end zone and Missouri’s offensive struggles, I expect the Tigers to barely find UGA’s side of the field.

Prediction: 42-7

Georgia wins, covers the minus 28 point spread and moves to 5-0 on the season.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Matt Stinchcomb points to why he has a cause for concern about Georgia

Georgia made quick work of its first 3 opponents to race to a 3-0 start. But against Kent State and Missouri, Kirby Smart’s team has put out a pair of performances that have been far from convincing. The Bulldogs held a 26-13 lead over the Golden Flashes at halftime...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, GA
Athens, GA
Sports
City
Savannah, GA
City
Washington, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Macon, MO
Athens, GA
Football
City
Washington, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Columbia, MO
Sports
City
Macon, GA
State
Oregon State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Rome, GA
Columbia, MO
Football
State
South Carolina State
City
Atlanta, MO
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Football
State
Washington State
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
City
Savannah, MO
State
Georgia State
City
Oregon, MO
Local
Missouri College Sports
City
Valdosta, GA
City
Athens, GA
Columbia, MO
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Red and Black

UGAPD blotter: People caught breaking into Sanford Stadium and more

While doing a bike patrol around campus, University of Georgia Police Department officers noticed someone climbing a gate into Sanford Stadium at approximately 2:22 a.m. on Sept. 30, according to a report from UGAPD. UGAPD officers noticed another individual was already inside the stadium while the other was climbing the...
ATHENS, GA
WRDW-TV

Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll shows Georgians are divided over two key races. With the midterm elections less than six weeks away, key races in Georgia are starting to heat up. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made stops in Sandy Springs and Duluth on Sunday, rallying her supporters and promising to expand Medicaid, make college affordable and protect a woman’s right to choose.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Paul
Person
Kirby Smart
Red and Black

UGA student charged with felony for terroristic threats on Yik Yak

A freshman student at the University of Georgia was arrested Sunday morning for making terroristic threats on Yik Yak, a pseudonymous social media platform, according to an Archnews email sent around 3 p.m. The student, a resident of Brumby Hall from Virginia, was arrested and charged by the University of...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Athens doctor one of the first to implant new high-tech pacemaker

This March, Dr. Kent Nilsson successfully implanted one of the first wireless, dual chamber pacemakers in the world into a patient. This accomplishment makes Piedmont Hospital the first center in the Southeast and fourth in the U.S. to implant this new device. It was only the 32nd implant in a human in the world.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Tigers#Sec Network#Espn#Listen Satellite Radio#Georgia Radio#The Georgia Bulldogs#Uga
WGAU

Arrest made in Athens weekend murder

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has announced an arrest in a murder that took place in Athens on Sunday afternoon. On October 3, 2022, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested Floyd Johnson, 62, of Athens, GA, for the October 2, 2022 murder that occurred on Fairview Street. Johnson is charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

35 years later: Remembering the Athens murders of 1987

Many things come and go in the city of Athens. College students enter and leave, businesses open and close, but one thing that has stayed constant is the vast array of beautiful homes lining the busy streets. One of these beautiful homes is a faded yellow brick house with antique...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Habersham Co investigators: death of Athens woman was “deliberate and personal”

Investigators in the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office say the death of an Athens woman was “deliberate and personal.” The body of 59 year-old Debbie Collier was found on September 11, naked and partially burned near Tallulah Falls. Her family had reported Collier missing the day before. Surveillance video shows her in a Family Dollar store in Habersham County hours before she was killed.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Red and Black

Investigation into Athens woman's death yields camera footage

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Department received camera footage that aids in their investigation into the death of Debbie Collier, an Athens woman who was found dead in Habersham County on Sept. 11. The footage was from a security camera belonging to a business neighboring the Family Dollar that Collier...
ATHENS, GA
iheart.com

GA Police Clock A Car Going 178 MPH On 400

When police finally caught a man near Alpharetta, GA he was going over 150mph, previously clocked at almost 180. Tejas Desai , 27, of Buford, was caught on Dashcam video in Forsyth County as deputies chased him down at speeds exceeding 100 mph on I-400 near Alpharetta, Georgia. When he finally pulled over, police arrested him for reckless driving and felony fleeing. Desai told deputies he didn't stop immediately, because he was already driving 140 mph when they started chasing him, he saw no reason to stop.
ALPHARETTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Fire destroys landmark Lake Hartwell eatery

HARTWELL – State and local investigators are continuing to probe the cause of a pre-dawn fire that destroyed WillaDean’s Tavern on Reed Creek Highway in Hartwell Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the lakeside restaurant shortly after 5 a.m. and remained on the scene throughout the day. The...
HARTWELL, GA
WGAU

ACCPD investigating murder

The Athens Clarke County Police Department is investigating the murder of a 52-year old male who was shot Sunday afternoon. On October 2, 2022, at approximately 3:35PM, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to the 100 block of Fairview Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 52-year-old male with a gunshot. Officers rendered aid; however, the individual that was shot died as a result of his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

158K+
Followers
208K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy