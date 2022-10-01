How to watch, listen or stream Georgia at Missouri

No. 1 Georgia (4-0) will face SEC East foe Missouri (2-2) on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs look to rebound after a shaky performance in a Week-4 win versus Kent State, while the Tigers look to bounce back from a heartbreaking double-overtime loss to Auburn.

Here’s a Georgia injury report and prediction, along with how to watch, listen or stream the game.

Where, When?

Kickoff: Saturday, Oct. 1

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Columbia, MO.

Watch

TV: SEC Network on ESPN

On the call: Tom Hart (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (color commentator) and Cole Cubelic (sideline reporter).

Listen

Satellite Radio: XM 191

Georgia Radio: Athens 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta 750 AM/95.5 FM; Macon 106.3 FM; Augusta 580 AM/95.1 FM; Savannah 1400 AM/104.3 FM; Columbus 1460 AM/100.1 FM; Valdosta 105.9 FM; Rome 107.1 FM (IMG Radio-Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, D.J. Shockley)

Stream

Series history

The Georgia Bulldogs have dominated Missouri since the Tigers joined the SEC East in 2012. Georgia holds a 10-1 series edge over Missouri, including a 43-6 win in Athens last season.

UGA is 16-0 on the road versus the SEC East under coach Kirby Smart.

Injury report

DL Jalen Carter – Probable

WR Adonai Mitchell – Questionable

WR Arian Smith – Questionable

DB Javon Bullard – OUT

RB Andrew Paul – OUT

LB C.J. Washington – OUT

Matchup Predictor

Georgia has a 94.7% chance to win, according to ESPN’s matchup predictor via Football Power Index.

Prediction

Georgia looked out of character against Kent State. The turnovers, yards allowed after the catch and McConkey’s bad day left the Bulldogs with a sour taste in their mouths headed into Week 5.

Unfortunately for Missouri, it’s the Tigers that have to face this UGA team looking to make up for the mistakes in Athens.

Missouri’s offense is putting up 28 points per game, 11th best in the SEC, while UGA maintains one of the nation’s top scoring defenses at 8 points per game.

The 22 points allowed to Kent State may be more of a fluke caused by turnovers than anything, as the Bulldogs have suffocated better offenses this season.

No. 13 Oregon scored three points in the season opener. South Carolina scored a garbage time touchdown in the fourth quarter with backups on the field and Samford was shut out in Week 3.

With Georgia’s knack for keeping opponents out of the end zone and Missouri’s offensive struggles, I expect the Tigers to barely find UGA’s side of the field.

Prediction: 42-7

Georgia wins, covers the minus 28 point spread and moves to 5-0 on the season.