James
3d ago
I bet you alot of these ars they are getting the media or station itself buys them to just to turn in to give then a photo op an try an make some people be like alright i guess if other people are doing it ill do it they did the same thing with the vaccine
lefty hateme
3d ago
Oh my God not an AR15 pistol that can accept high capacity magazines what is the world to do.... Hey genius every AR15 except a standard magazine. Why not talk about all the Elmer fudd hunting rifles that were turned in .I'm sure you could have spun it into sniper rifles
3
Man sentenced for selling meth in Luzerne County
SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Swoyersville man has been sentenced to 5 years for conspiring to sell more than 50 grams of meth from his home in Luzerne County. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Michael Marchese, 30, of Swoyersville, previously entered a guilty plea and admitted to conspiring with other individuals to distribute […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Person steals purse from vehicle in Lower Saucon, tried to use victim's credit card in Phillipsburg
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in the Lehigh Valley are investigating after somebody stole a purse from a vehicle and then tried to use the victim's credit card in New Jersey. Somebody smashed the windows of two vehicles on Friday, Sept. 9 around 5:30 p.m. in the upper parking area of Polk Valley Park in Lower Saucon Township, according to a news release from township police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County township passes ordinance aimed at curbing the smell of marijuana
NORWEGIAN TWP., Pa. - Supervisors in a township in Schuylkill County have passed an ordinance aimed at curbing the smell of marijuana in the community. It all stems from complaints about "Doc House LLC," a marijuana growing and processing facility in Norewgian Township. Under the new rules, the facility could...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man steals, crashes vehicle in Bucks
DOYLESTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County are asking for the public's help after they say a man stole a vehicle and crashed it Tuesday. The Plumstead Township Police Department said it responded to a call to assist Central Bucks Regional in looking for a person who stole a vehicle. The man crashed the vehicle in Doylestown Borough and then ran towards the Colonial Village Motel, township police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman injured in weekend shooting in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A woman was shot in the leg in a Bethlehem neighborhood over the weekend. Officers were called around 2 p.m. Saturday to the shooting in the 3300 block of East Boulevard, police said Tuesday. The 29-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, police said. Her injuries are...
Teen charged with threatening to ‘shoot up’ Liberty High School
An 18-year-old from Montgomery County has been charged with threatening to attack Liberty High School in Bethlehem. The alleged threat led the district to increase security for at least one day last week, city police said in an affidavit. The suspect, who lives in the Phoenixville area, allegedly threatened two...
Catalytic converters stolen from 5 school buses in Bucks County, Pennsylvania
Police said the stolen converters are generally then sold for the scrap and rare metals that are found inside. Police are asking everyone to be extra vigilant for this type of activity.
skooknews.com
Three from Frackville Locked Up in Schuylkill County Prison for Assault
Three people from Frackville are locked up in Schuylkill County Prison for assault. According to Frackville Police Chief Paul Olson, on Monday October 3rd, 2022 around 1:15pm, Frackville Police were dispatched to 53 N. Railroad Ave for a Domestic Disturbance. Upon arrival, assisted by West Mahanoy Township Police and Shenandoah...
Police: Ghost gun and stolen firearm recovered
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton City Police Department report that they had recovered a stolen firearm and a ghost gun early Sunday morning. According to police, In the early morning hours of October 2, at approximately 2:16 a.m., Hazleton City Police were alerted of a male with a firearm in the area of East […]
Man arrested, 84 drugs seized from Hazleton house
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested a man after they say 84 drugs, and related items were seized from a house in Hazleton. According to the Hazleton Police Department, on Monday around 6:00 a.m. investigators conducted a search warrant in the 530 block of West Maple Street. Police say investigators announced their presence but no […]
Missing juvenile out of Pennsylvania
The Pennsylvania State Police Honesdale barracks is investigating a missing juvenile case.
16 years since Lancaster County Amish schoolhouse shooting
NICKEL MINES, Pa (WHTM) — Sunday, Oct. 2, marks 16 years since the shooting at an Amish schoolhouse in Nickel Mines, Lancaster County that killed five girls. Police say a milk truck driver, Charles Roberts, held 10 girls hostage in a schoolhouse on Oct. 2, 2006. Roberts barricaded himself in the schoolhouse when he started […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown man pleads guilty in deadly drive-by shooting
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man will spend years in prison for shooting two people outside a home in 2021. Devin Rarick pleaded guilty Monday to third-degree murder and aggravated assault in the May 10 shooting outside a Lehigh Street home, said the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. He was...
Dozen PA Residents Charged In Federal $1 Million Social Security Fraud Case
Nearly a dozen Pennsylvania residents have been charged in a $1 million federal social security fraud case, with nine already pleading guilty, authorities announced. The charges stem from a targeted investigation to catch those who steal a dead beneficiary's social security payments, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said on Monday, Oct. 3.
Pennsylvania judge orders ban on guns at PA city parks and pools
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A judge has barred enforcement of an executive order signed by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney last week banning guns and deadly weapons from the city’s indoor and outdoor recreation spaces, including parks, basketball courts and pools. Common Pleas Judge Joshua Roberts on Monday ordered Philadelphia “permanently enjoined” from enforcing the order after […]
Woman stole money meant to avoid pandemic eviction, utility shutoffs, says Montco DA
A Montgomery County property manager is accused of stealing more than $160,000 of COVID-19 relief money that was meant to help people avoid eviction and utility shutoff during the pandemic.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man dies after pedestrian accident in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Lehigh County man has died after a pedestrian crash over the weekend. John Sassaman, 63, was involved in the crash around 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of S. 24th Street in Allentown, said the county coroner's office. The Salisbury Township man was pronounced dead...
5,000-square-foot recycling center proposed for Corriere Road in Palmer Township
The owner of Rizz Containers & Disposal LLC in Palmer Township is proposing a fairly simple solution to reduce some of the landfill waste in the Lehigh Valley. Rizz Containers & Disposal LLC principal Robert Rizzolino proposed building a 5,000-square-foot recycling sorting center at 2210 Corriere Road to sift through trash that should only be recyclable materials.
Woman loses over $1K due to gift card scam
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a 73-year-old lost over $1,300, through a scam. According to PSP, the crime occurred between, August 2 and September 22. The scam artist contacted the 73-year-old victim, from East Stroudsburg, and told her, that he was a soldier in Syria in need of money. […]
sanatogapost.com
Police Response Emptied Bechtelsville Walmart
BECHTELSVILLE PA – Operations at the Bechtelsville Walmart Supercenter continued Sunday evening and throughout Monday (Oct. 2-3, 2022) without further interruption to customers, following police investigation of a weekend bomb threat there. It caused the retail store at 567 Route 100 North to be temporarily emptied, and its parking lot cordoned off, for more than two hours Sunday afternoon.
