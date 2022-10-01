ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

voiceofalexandria.com

As Republicans focus on crime, Mandela Barnes in Racine shows support for strikers and abortion access

RACINE — What are Democrats focusing on? Abortion. Particularly, making the public aware of what they see as Republican candidates’ anti-abortion stances. On Monday, both Planned Parenthood and Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes launched advertisements focused on Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson’s pro-life position on abortion; Johnson supported the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and also co-sponsored a bill in 2011 that includes no exceptions to abortion bans.
RACINE, WI
wpr.org

As domestic violence homicides rise, women of color are disproportionately harmed

Since the start of the pandemic, deaths by domestic violence in Wisconsin have surged to record levels. According to a new report from End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin, domestic violence claimed 80 lives last year, including victims and perpetrators. That's up from 72 in 2019 and 68 in 2020. Around half of the victims were people of color, despite the population of Wisconsin being about 87 percent white.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Cash bail: How it works in Wisconsin and the proposed changes explained

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With Darrel Brooks' trial underway, cash bail is back in the spotlight and has emerged as a key issue in the U.S. Senate race. In November, Brooks was arrested and accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the Waukesha Christmas parade. Prior to his arrest, Brooks was released on $1,000 cash bail, an amount Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm called "inappropriately low" in the days following the tragic event.
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

‘Phishing’ scam or ‘political stunt’ at Racine Unified?

MADISON — Staff in the Racine Unified School District (RUSD) last month received a mass email soliciting them to work on a national campaign to “increase the number of Democrats who vote in the coming election.”. The email appeared to have been sent from the district account of...
RACINE, WI
multifamilybiz.com

USG Realty Capital Starts Construction on Multifamily Housing Project Located in One of Milwaukee’s Top Opportunity Zones

MILWAUKEE, WI - USG Realty Capital, a leading investment sponsor specializing in opportunity zones, announced the commencement of its newest ground-up opportunity zone project for Investors Choice OZ Fund, Elevation 1659, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The 76-unit multifamily community is being developed by Ogden & Company, Inc. Elevation 1659 is scheduled for completion in September of 2023.
MILWAUKEE, WI
cwbradio.com

WE Energies Proposing Rate Increase

(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) As heating costs climb this winter, some residents are bucking plans by Wisconsin’s largest utility to raise electric and gas rates beginning next year. According to Danielle Kaeding of Wisconsin Public Radio, during public hearings Wednesday, people weighed in on an 8.4 percent...
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

State law now requires schools to teach about the Holocaust. Here’s how it’s affecting Racine teachers and students

In classes at Park High School, Cohen assigns students literature related to the Holocaust, and she can tell a book hits home when they silently engage with the text. “They’re really processing everything, they really connect to what’s happening in the story,” said Cohen, Park English department chair. “They care about what’s happening to those individuals.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Brooks kicked out of Waukesha County courtroom for second day

McFarland School District equity coordinator resigns after use of racial slur. A McFarland School District staff member resigned Monday following an incident where she used a racial slur when addressing a concern from a student. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Two people with Wisconsin ties described the destruction in the...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
MATC Times

808-814 E Chambers Street

Great Two Bedroom Upper - Here is a wide open, super sunny, two-bedroom apartment. Recently updated, very clean. This unit is above Dino's Bar so it might not be the quietest of units. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Must have good credit. Income must be 3.5x rent. Good landlord...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fugitive captured in Mexico; now jailed in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE - One of the FBI's top ten most wanted fugitives is back behind bars in Milwaukee. The fugitive, Octaviano Juarez-Corro, was wanted for the execution-style shooting of five people at South Shore Park in 2006. Two of his victims died. "This is a multi-year investigation. 16 years to be...
MILWAUKEE, WI

