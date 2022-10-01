Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wisconsinrightnow.com
Waukesha County Judge Bans Guidance From Elections Commission Administrator & Staff
The full Wisconsin Elections Commission is going to have to agree before making any changes to the state’s election rules going forward. A judge in Waukesha County last month ruled that the Elections Commission administrator, Meagan Wolfe, and her staff cannot issue guidance on their own. “In their individual...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Overwhelming State Mandates: Milwaukee County will face future budget issues without sales tax increase
On the day he proposed his $1.37 billion budget, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley once again called for the state to allow the county to raise its sales tax. It was a move Crowley said could decrease property taxes and maintain critical services for Milwaukee County residents. Currently, more than...
spectrumnews1.com
LGBTQ community reaching out a hand for help when it comes to hate crimes
MILWAUKEE — The LGBTQ community is reaching out a hand for help when it comes to hate crimes. Members of the LGBTQ community in Milwaukee said they’ve seen an increase in violence against their community and it’s something they live with every day. Justin Roby is the...
voiceofalexandria.com
As Republicans focus on crime, Mandela Barnes in Racine shows support for strikers and abortion access
RACINE — What are Democrats focusing on? Abortion. Particularly, making the public aware of what they see as Republican candidates’ anti-abortion stances. On Monday, both Planned Parenthood and Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes launched advertisements focused on Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson’s pro-life position on abortion; Johnson supported the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and also co-sponsored a bill in 2011 that includes no exceptions to abortion bans.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpr.org
As domestic violence homicides rise, women of color are disproportionately harmed
Since the start of the pandemic, deaths by domestic violence in Wisconsin have surged to record levels. According to a new report from End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin, domestic violence claimed 80 lives last year, including victims and perpetrators. That's up from 72 in 2019 and 68 in 2020. Around half of the victims were people of color, despite the population of Wisconsin being about 87 percent white.
CBS 58
Cash bail: How it works in Wisconsin and the proposed changes explained
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With Darrel Brooks' trial underway, cash bail is back in the spotlight and has emerged as a key issue in the U.S. Senate race. In November, Brooks was arrested and accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the Waukesha Christmas parade. Prior to his arrest, Brooks was released on $1,000 cash bail, an amount Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm called "inappropriately low" in the days following the tragic event.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Washington County DA files charges against Richfield man for alleged plan to sell dogs from southern states
WEST BEND — The Washington County District Attorney’s (DA) Office has charged Colton Louis Brooder with six misdemeanors in relation to him allegedly bringing 46 puppies and one adult dog up to his Richfield home from southern states to sell them. According to the criminal complaint, Brooder is...
empowerwisconsin.org
‘Phishing’ scam or ‘political stunt’ at Racine Unified?
MADISON — Staff in the Racine Unified School District (RUSD) last month received a mass email soliciting them to work on a national campaign to “increase the number of Democrats who vote in the coming election.”. The email appeared to have been sent from the district account of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brooks trial: Counselor weighs in on the impact testifying will have on children
It has been nearly a year after the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy and now Darrell Brooks' trial is underway, with Brooks representing himself after waving his right to an attorney.
CBS 58
University of Wisconsin doctor answers questions regarding COVID-19, including masks and vaccines
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Recent studies have been raising medical questions surrounding COVID-19. As an example: many are wondering if the vaccine is safe for women and their menstrual cycle, and can COVID-19 cause diabetes in children. There is also still controversy surrounding masking and when it is recommended. To...
seehafernews.com
Family Of Man Killed Outside Milwaukee Grocery Store Suing Store & Its Security
The family of a 36-year-old shot to death outside a Milwaukee grocery store is suing the store and its security company. Security guards killed Luis Lorenzo last July after he opened fire on them. The lawsuit alleges it was unlawful for one of the security guards to pepper spray Lorenzo...
wtmj.com
The Niche Cocoa Industry building first North American factory in Franklin, will be largest investment by an African company in U.S.
The largest investment by an African company in the U.S. in history is coming to Franklin, Wisconsin. According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, The Niche Cocoa Industry of Ghana is building its first North American factory in Franklin. Niche makes cocoa products for ice cream, chocolate and baked goods. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
multifamilybiz.com
USG Realty Capital Starts Construction on Multifamily Housing Project Located in One of Milwaukee’s Top Opportunity Zones
MILWAUKEE, WI - USG Realty Capital, a leading investment sponsor specializing in opportunity zones, announced the commencement of its newest ground-up opportunity zone project for Investors Choice OZ Fund, Elevation 1659, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The 76-unit multifamily community is being developed by Ogden & Company, Inc. Elevation 1659 is scheduled for completion in September of 2023.
cwbradio.com
WE Energies Proposing Rate Increase
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) As heating costs climb this winter, some residents are bucking plans by Wisconsin’s largest utility to raise electric and gas rates beginning next year. According to Danielle Kaeding of Wisconsin Public Radio, during public hearings Wednesday, people weighed in on an 8.4 percent...
Milwaukee area custard shop scrutinized for celebrating National Pro-Life Cupcake Day
Kopp’s Frozen Custard, in Greenfield, Wisconsin, decided to make a flavor-of-the-day for National Pro-Life Cupcake Day. And, in a state where abortion access is a major point of contention, people responded.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
State law now requires schools to teach about the Holocaust. Here’s how it’s affecting Racine teachers and students
In classes at Park High School, Cohen assigns students literature related to the Holocaust, and she can tell a book hits home when they silently engage with the text. “They’re really processing everything, they really connect to what’s happening in the story,” said Cohen, Park English department chair. “They care about what’s happening to those individuals.”
Greenfield church collecting supplies for victims of Hurricane Ian
You can drop off supplies in the parking lot of The Ridge Community Church in Greenfield, near Highway 100 and Layton.
nbc15.com
Brooks kicked out of Waukesha County courtroom for second day
McFarland School District equity coordinator resigns after use of racial slur. A McFarland School District staff member resigned Monday following an incident where she used a racial slur when addressing a concern from a student. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Two people with Wisconsin ties described the destruction in the...
MATC Times
808-814 E Chambers Street
Great Two Bedroom Upper - Here is a wide open, super sunny, two-bedroom apartment. Recently updated, very clean. This unit is above Dino's Bar so it might not be the quietest of units. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Must have good credit. Income must be 3.5x rent. Good landlord...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fugitive captured in Mexico; now jailed in Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE - One of the FBI's top ten most wanted fugitives is back behind bars in Milwaukee. The fugitive, Octaviano Juarez-Corro, was wanted for the execution-style shooting of five people at South Shore Park in 2006. Two of his victims died. "This is a multi-year investigation. 16 years to be...
Comments / 1