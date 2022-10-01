Twitter reacts: Georgia basketball lands commitment from 4-star PF

Online Athens- Joshua L Jones

The Georgia Bulldogs have added a second basketball commitment in the class of 2023. First year head coach Mike White and Georgia have the No. 27 recruiting class in the country per 247Sports.

Four-star power forward Dylan James is a good defender and rebounder. James plays high school basketball for Winter Haven High School in Winter Haven, Florida.

The 6-foot-8, 195-pound power forward is the No. 98 recruit in the class of 2023. James is ranked as the No. 18 power forward and the No. 8 recruit in Florida.

Winter Haven’s Dylan James has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. Ernst Peters/The Lakeland Ledger

Georgia basketball’s other class of 2023 commit is four-star shooting forward Mari Jordan.

Here’s how Georgia basketball Twitter reacted to James’ commitment to the Bulldogs:

James brings impressive size

More information on James

Who was in James' top five?

James committed to Georgia over Iona, Georgia Tech, UCF, and VCU.

Dylan James highlights