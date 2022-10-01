ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney On Ice at Fiserv Forum Feb. 9-12

MILWAUKEE - Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate skates into Milwaukee for eight fun-filled performances at Fiserv Forum from Feb. 9–12, 2023. Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting today before tickets go on-sale to the general public on Oct. 11. Fans can sign up...
MILWAUKEE, WI
newsfromthestates.com

‘White Lives Matter’ flyers distributed around village of Greendale

Reports of “White Lives Matter” flyers being distributed in the village of Greendale over the weekend have surfaced online. Photos posted to a private Facebook group focused on the community show a small piece of paper inside a sandwich bag reading “Watch Europa,” “White Lives Matter,” and “it’s time to take a stand.”
GREENDALE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Why Mayor Johnson Moved to Milwaukee’s Concordia Neighborhood

A house in the Concordia neighborhood on Milwaukee’s Near West Side has served as a private residence, a Marquette University Dental School fraternity house and a home hospice location all before it was a home to the tax-exempt Père Marquette Jesuit Community of priests and brothers. And now, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and his family are settling into their new home there.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Things currently found in Gardetto’s “Original Recipe” snack mix, ranked

As most of you probably already know, Gardetto’s—an iconic snack mix that boasts an “irresistible big, bold taste” and graces store shelves throughout the country—originated right here in Milwaukee. Almost exactly two years ago, we told you the long and illustrious tale of Gardetto’s, its undeniable local connection, and the changes the snack mix has seen though the years. Instead of rehashing any of that here, we’re just going to get right down to business.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Gourmet fried chicken making its way to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fried chicken has long been a staple of down-home American cuisine, and has even seen a growth in popularity worldwide. A new local restaurant is opening a 3,150 sq. ft. location that aims to celebrate fried chicken while doing so in a gourmet style. Here Chicky...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: Sendik’s looks to grow team ahead of the holidays

MEQUON, Wis. — With summer over and the holidays not too far off, grocery stores across Wisconsin are looking to hire. That’s especially true for Sendik’s, which has locations all across southeastern Wisconsin. The grocery store chain is looking for people who are passionate about helping customers.
MEQUON, WI
seventeen.com

Why Is There Not a Memorial For Jeffrey Dahmer's Victims?

Ryan Murphy’s new Netflix show Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has revisited the life and case of one of America's most notorious serial killers. With the No. 1 trending spot secured and 196.2 million (and counting) hours viewed series receiving an encore performance with the three-part Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes debuting on October 7, it's no wonder everyone wants to know more about the Milwaukee murderer. The show leaves us with possibly one of the biggest questions so far at the end of episode eight — why is there no memorial for the victims of Jeffrey Dahmer?
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fugitive captured in Mexico; now jailed in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE - One of the FBI's top ten most wanted fugitives is back behind bars in Milwaukee. The fugitive, Octaviano Juarez-Corro, was wanted for the execution-style shooting of five people at South Shore Park in 2006. Two of his victims died. "This is a multi-year investigation. 16 years to be...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Dominic the Food Reviewer's Top 5 Favorite Restaurants for 2022

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. At OnMilwaukee, we believe in lifting up all voices and...
MILWAUKEE, WI

