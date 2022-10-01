Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Disney On Ice at Fiserv Forum Feb. 9-12
MILWAUKEE - Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate skates into Milwaukee for eight fun-filled performances at Fiserv Forum from Feb. 9–12, 2023. Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting today before tickets go on-sale to the general public on Oct. 11. Fans can sign up...
newsfromthestates.com
‘White Lives Matter’ flyers distributed around village of Greendale
Reports of “White Lives Matter” flyers being distributed in the village of Greendale over the weekend have surfaced online. Photos posted to a private Facebook group focused on the community show a small piece of paper inside a sandwich bag reading “Watch Europa,” “White Lives Matter,” and “it’s time to take a stand.”
milwaukeemag.com
Why Mayor Johnson Moved to Milwaukee’s Concordia Neighborhood
A house in the Concordia neighborhood on Milwaukee’s Near West Side has served as a private residence, a Marquette University Dental School fraternity house and a home hospice location all before it was a home to the tax-exempt Père Marquette Jesuit Community of priests and brothers. And now, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and his family are settling into their new home there.
These are the three most dangerous intersections in Milwaukee
Three intersections in the city are considered the most dangerous by Milwaukee Police. A grassroots organization that has partnered with the state is now trying to change that.
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
milwaukeerecord.com
Things currently found in Gardetto’s “Original Recipe” snack mix, ranked
As most of you probably already know, Gardetto’s—an iconic snack mix that boasts an “irresistible big, bold taste” and graces store shelves throughout the country—originated right here in Milwaukee. Almost exactly two years ago, we told you the long and illustrious tale of Gardetto’s, its undeniable local connection, and the changes the snack mix has seen though the years. Instead of rehashing any of that here, we’re just going to get right down to business.
spectrumnews1.com
'A rewarding feeling': Milwaukee's new fashion school gives students a chance to break into the industry
MILWAUKEE — On a Monday night, Lynne Dixon-Speller kicked off what was her third semester teaching at the Edessa School of Fashion in Milwaukee. Edessa School of Fashion started classes in January 2022. It was founded by Lynne Dixon-Speller, who named it after her grandmother. It’s the first new...
CBS 58
Gourmet fried chicken making its way to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fried chicken has long been a staple of down-home American cuisine, and has even seen a growth in popularity worldwide. A new local restaurant is opening a 3,150 sq. ft. location that aims to celebrate fried chicken while doing so in a gourmet style. Here Chicky...
These are the best public middle schools in Milwaukee area in 2023: List
Lake Country School in Hartland, Wis. is the best public middle school in the Milwaukee area - for the second year in a row - a ranking from Niche.com found.
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: Sendik’s looks to grow team ahead of the holidays
MEQUON, Wis. — With summer over and the holidays not too far off, grocery stores across Wisconsin are looking to hire. That’s especially true for Sendik’s, which has locations all across southeastern Wisconsin. The grocery store chain is looking for people who are passionate about helping customers.
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Marley!
Marley is a 10-years-young hound dog mix at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. When you go on walks, expect that nose to hit the ground for sniffs!
seventeen.com
Why Is There Not a Memorial For Jeffrey Dahmer's Victims?
Ryan Murphy’s new Netflix show Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has revisited the life and case of one of America's most notorious serial killers. With the No. 1 trending spot secured and 196.2 million (and counting) hours viewed series receiving an encore performance with the three-part Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes debuting on October 7, it's no wonder everyone wants to know more about the Milwaukee murderer. The show leaves us with possibly one of the biggest questions so far at the end of episode eight — why is there no memorial for the victims of Jeffrey Dahmer?
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fugitive captured in Mexico; now jailed in Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE - One of the FBI's top ten most wanted fugitives is back behind bars in Milwaukee. The fugitive, Octaviano Juarez-Corro, was wanted for the execution-style shooting of five people at South Shore Park in 2006. Two of his victims died. "This is a multi-year investigation. 16 years to be...
seehafernews.com
Family Of Man Killed Outside Milwaukee Grocery Store Suing Store & Its Security
The family of a 36-year-old shot to death outside a Milwaukee grocery store is suing the store and its security company. Security guards killed Luis Lorenzo last July after he opened fire on them. The lawsuit alleges it was unlawful for one of the security guards to pepper spray Lorenzo...
WISN
Man accused in Memorial Day weekend 2006 mass shooting appears in court in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — A captured fugitive wanted in a 2006 Milwaukee mass shooting is now back in the area. Police say Octaviano Juarez-Corro shot five people at South Shore Park in 2006 over Memorial Day weekend. Two of them died. Police in Mexico arrested him in February. Juarez-Corro made his...
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for a good deal too!
Man Enters Wrong Wisconsin Hotel Room With 100 Bags Of Drugs In His Possession
No one ever claimed criminals were smart. An Illinois man was arrested last week and is facing charges after he attempted to enter the wrong Wisconsin hotel room door, while carrying a large amount of illegal drugs. The incident happened in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, a community located just to the...
On Milwaukee
Dominic the Food Reviewer's Top 5 Favorite Restaurants for 2022
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. At OnMilwaukee, we believe in lifting up all voices and...
nbc15.com
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family in Rock County is devastated after losing their son to depression and alcoholism last year. They’re now sharing their story in the hopes that they may help save someone else’s life. Kevin Pope had plenty of family and friends who loved him....
wuwm.com
Your next Milwaukee parking ticket may be issued by someone driving a Mustang EV
Later this month, you may see some city of Milwaukee parking enforcement officers driving Mustangs. More specifically, driving the Ford Mustang Mach-E, which is an electric vehicle. It's part of the city's ongoing effort to get more of its fleet off of gasoline use. And Milwaukee's not the only local government in Wisconsin on that road.
