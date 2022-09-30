ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KVCR NEWS

Biden is in Puerto Rico to see what the island needs to recover

President Biden traveled to Puerto Rico Monday to meet with victims who were pummeled by Hurricane Fiona two weeks ago, and pledged to ensure the U.S territory is better prepared for future storms. The president announced more than $60 million in funding to help coastal areas rebuild better prepared for...
KVCR NEWS

Abortion is legal but under threat in Puerto Rico

The day after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a representative in the Puerto Rican legislature introduced a bill punishing "the crime of abortion" with 99 years in jail. The bill was withdrawn the same day it was introduced, but it represents renewed interest in greatly restricting abortion in...
KVCR NEWS

In the wake of Hurricane Ian's destruction, Floridians are picking up the pieces

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Jim Bianco decided to stay put in his seaside home in Bonita Springs rather than evacuate as Hurricane Ian smashed ashore on Wednesday. The white-haired 86-year-old has lived in the posh community in Lee County for 30 years. During that time, he's also ridden out, in similar fashion, the 1993 "Storm of the Century" and Hurricane Charley, which made landfall in 2004 at almost the same spot as Ian arrived earlier this week.
KVCR NEWS

California's clean-car standards nationwide?

The California Air Resources Board recently adopted new rules that will phase out the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. Alex Walker-Griffin, the vice mayor of the town of Hercules in the Bay Area, says California's new rules are intended to cut vehicle pollution 60 percent by 2030. More...
KVCR NEWS

Unpaid medical bills are still harming people's credit scores despite new policies

This year, three national credit agencies announced new policies to prevent unpaid medical bills from hurting people's credit scores. Those policies are helping millions of people but may fail some people who are hit the hardest, including a North Carolina woman who met reporter Aneri Pattani as part of an investigation into medical debt from NPR and Kaiser Health News.
KVCR NEWS

Health Plan Shakeup

California recently required most of the commercial insurers in its Medi-Cal program to re-bid their contracts. It's a competition intended to improve quality, equity and transparency in the care these companies provide. In August, the state announced the preliminary results of the bidding. It showed Blue Shield of California and...
KVCR NEWS

10/4 KVCR Midday News: New Measures to Improve Grad Rates, Intoxicated Teacher Pulled from Thermal Classroom, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. Governor Newsom approved a slew of measures to improve college graduation rates, particularly for students from low-income communities. A coyote who had been roaming near school grounds in recent weeks invaded an open restroom...
KVCR NEWS

Justice Sakauye's Next Move

Cantil-Sakauye announced her intention not to seek another 12-year term on the high court in July. In hindsight, her next move was there for the world to see—- PPIC's President and CEO Mark Baldessare had announced his retirement back in March. Both retirements were set for the end of this year.
KVCR NEWS

Newsom Vetoes Bill Extending Reparations Committee Deadline

Task force member and Aessemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer pushed for the legislataion giving the group an extra year to meet. He said the committee's final report assessing the compensation owed to descendants of enslaved people will be released by July 1, 2023 as scheduled. But he said the committee needs to remain intact to ensure its recommendations are enacted. However, the Coalition for a Just and Equitable California and other organizations sent a letterto Newsom saying that the extension would send a demoralizing message to African Americans already skeptical that they will receive reparations.
KVCR NEWS

Supreme Court conservatives may strike another blow to landmark Voting Rights Act

The U.S. Supreme Court, which twice in the last decade has struck down or neutered provisions of the the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act, may well be poised to do it again. On Tuesday the conservative court heard arguments in a case that could further decimate the law, passed in 1965, and twice renewed by Congress to protect racial minorities from discrimination in voting.
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/30/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 185 new reported cases. Since Sept. 22, hospitalizations increased by 11%, with 96 and 21 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported nine new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 178 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
KVCR NEWS

More than 2.5 million Florida students have missed school during Hurricane Ian

Millions of K-12 students missed school this week in Florida, as nearly every public school district in the state closed its buildings during the onslaught of Hurricane Ian. At least 55 of Florida's 67 public school districts closed for at least one day, according to the state's department of education, district websites and social media. The districts that remained open were largely in the state's panhandle.
KVCR NEWS

September 29: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Lillian speaks with Jesse Melgar, CIELO Fund Founder & Chair / IECF Board Member. The CIELO Fund's goal is to uplift and invest in Latino-lead and Latino-serving organizations in Riverside & San Bernardino Counties. Hispanic Heritage Month is September 15 through October 15. On today’s show, Lillian speaks with Jesse...
KVCR NEWS

