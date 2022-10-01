Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
WTA Jasmin Open Tunisia Results
MONASTIR, TUNISIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Jasmin Open Tunisia (seedings in parentheses):. Claire Liu, United States, def. Katerina Siniakova (7), Czech Republic, 7-5, 6-2. Diane Parry, France, def. Lucrezia Stefanini, Italy, 6-3, 1-0, ret. Women's Doubles. Round of 16. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, and Viktoria Kuzmova (4), Slovakia, def. Laura...
ATP World Tour Astana Open Results
NUR-SULTAN, KAZAKHSTAN (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Astana Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, 6-0, 6-2. Marin Cilic (9), Croatia, def. Oscar Otte, Germany, 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-2. Novak Djokovic (4), Serbia, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 6-1, 6-1. Men's Singles. Round...
ATP World Tour Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships Results
TOKYO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships at Ariake Coliseum (seedings in parentheses):. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-2. Denis Shapovalov (7), Canada, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (3). Taylor Fritz (3), United States, def. James Duckworth, Australia, 6-2,...
WTA J&T Banka Ostrava Open Results
OSTRAVA, CZECH REPUBLIC (AP) _ Results Wednesday from J&T Banka Ostrava Open at Ostravar Arena (seedings in parentheses):. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-2, 6-2. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia (7), Brazil, 6-4, 6-4. Women's Doubles. Round of 16. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and...
CAS hears soccer player's challenge of a 2-year doping ban
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — A Kazakh soccer player banned for two years by UEFA in a doping case had his appeal heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Wednesday. Ruslan Valiullin tested positive for a banned stimulant after a Europa Conference League game in August 2021 but the case was brought only after he scored twice in a World Cup qualifying game for Kazakhstan three weeks later. It ended 2-2 against Ukraine and the result stood.
