Morriston, FL

WCJB

A Spooky Speakeasy is coming to Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Fear Garden is opening on Thursday and will run through Halloween. The haunted house is located on 8th avenue. Guests will be guided on a 25-30 minute tour through the house with a blind fold and headphones. Once done there is a speakeasy at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Villages Daily Sun

The Villages’ festival season opens today

A change in seasons means the return of festivals that fill the town squares and celebrate everything from cultural heritage to arts and crafts to classic cars. These large gatherings are perfect for bringing the community together and giving area residents fun outdoor options in cooler weather. The fun kicks off with two Heritage Festivals, the first edition happening from 4 to 9 p.m. today at Brownwood Paddock Square. It was rescheduled from its original date of last Friday due to Hurricane Ian. “We hope they have a great time with their friends and family, creating memories,” said Chalsi Cox, special events manager for The Villages Entertainment. “That’s what we’re here to do, to create a great experience and provide them a platform to be able to share the experience with each other and their grandkids.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
City
Local
Florida Society
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida shelter looking for owners of lost dog that was attacked by alligator

EUSTIS, Fla. - A Central Florida shelter is hoping to reunite a lost dog with its owners after it was attacked by an alligator following Hurricane Ian. The Lake County Florida Animal Shelter says the dog was discovered by animal control on Friday on State Road 44 and Seminole Springs in Eustis. Staff said they thought the dog's tail was just severed, but after being examined, teeth marks from an alligator were found.
EUSTIS, FL
WCJB

Former Pizza Hut restaurant catches fire in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A passerby spotted a fire at a former Pizza Hut building in Ocala on Sunday night. Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a fire at a building on Southwest College Road around 10:30 p.m. Crews could see smoke pouring through the eves and vents of the roof when they arrived.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala residents discuss traffic on State Road 200

In response to previous letters that discussed the abundance of traffic on State Road 200, several residents from Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve seen several letters complaining about the traffic on State Road 200. I admit that it can be heavy at times, but I have never been forced to endure stop-and-go situations in the four years I’ve lived in On Top of The World. I’ve been in traffic in Orlando, Tampa, and even Sarasota, and believe me – all those place are much worse,” says Ocala resident Brian MacFarland.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Hurricane Ian Damage In The Villages

The rain and wind from Hurricane Ian snapped this oak tree on Espana Street in half. Thanks to Sande Metzger for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Ocala man missing after leaving concerning note

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is missing and a note that he left behind is causing concern for his well-being. Carlos Hernandez was last seen leaving his residence located near SE 56th Terrace in Ocala around 9 a.m. on Tuesday. He left his residence on foot and...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Police Department will host Coffee with a Cop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - You can enjoy a cup of coffee and and a conversation with a GPD officer on Wednesday. The event is an opportunity for you to ask questions or share concerns. You can also learn about open GPD job opportunities. The event will run from 8 a.m....
GAINESVILLE, FL
hernandosun.com

Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools

Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Total loss after barn catches fire in High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was hurt after a barn in High Springs caught on fire on Tuesday Morning. Fire rescue crews from Alachua County Fire Rescue, High Springs Fire Rescue, and Newberry Fire Department responded around 1 a.m. to a large barn on fire on Northwest 256 Way.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

Marion County woman, dog rescued from house fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire rescue crews saved a woman and her dog in Marion County after her home caught fire on Sunday. Around 3 p.m., Marion County and Ocala fire rescue crews responded to reports of a house fire on Northwest 42nd Lane in Ocala. Rescue crews entered the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

First responders awarded for actions at fiery crash scene

OCala, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue officials are honoring two off-duty first responders for their actions after a vehicle crash. OFR Captain Brent Stegall and Dixie County EMT Miranda Kilsby, each received a life-saving award for their actions on August 17th. Around 8 a.m. that day, a vehicle with...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Woman arrested in alleged attack on mother-in-law in The Villages

A woman was arrested in an alleged attack on her mother-in-law in The Villages. Officers responded Saturday to a home on Chula Court in the Village of El Cortez after 58-year-old Debroah Isherwood dug her fingernails into her mother-in-law’s skin, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
THE VILLAGES, FL

