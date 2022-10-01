Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrate Pride in the Square.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
When your yard clean-up is done, reward yourselves with these fun things to do.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Popular grocery store chain opening multiple new locations in FloridaKristen Walters
This Weekend: Gainesville FunMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
WCJB
A Spooky Speakeasy is coming to Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Fear Garden is opening on Thursday and will run through Halloween. The haunted house is located on 8th avenue. Guests will be guided on a 25-30 minute tour through the house with a blind fold and headphones. Once done there is a speakeasy at...
Villages Daily Sun
The Villages’ festival season opens today
A change in seasons means the return of festivals that fill the town squares and celebrate everything from cultural heritage to arts and crafts to classic cars. These large gatherings are perfect for bringing the community together and giving area residents fun outdoor options in cooler weather. The fun kicks off with two Heritage Festivals, the first edition happening from 4 to 9 p.m. today at Brownwood Paddock Square. It was rescheduled from its original date of last Friday due to Hurricane Ian. “We hope they have a great time with their friends and family, creating memories,” said Chalsi Cox, special events manager for The Villages Entertainment. “That’s what we’re here to do, to create a great experience and provide them a platform to be able to share the experience with each other and their grandkids.”
WCJB
Gainesville Tex-Mex restaurant hosting fundraiser for rare disease
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re a Tex-Mex fan, you can fill your belly and give to a good cause. TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio about a Gainesville restaurant partnering to raise funds for a rare disease.
WCJB
Golfers raise funds during the 17th annual Helping Hospice Golf Outing
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In the memory of friends that were lost along the way, a few organizations in Marion County came together for the 17th annual Helping Hospice Golf Outing. One hundred golfers paid $60 each for a round of golf with the money going towards the Hospice of Marion County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida shelter looking for owners of lost dog that was attacked by alligator
EUSTIS, Fla. - A Central Florida shelter is hoping to reunite a lost dog with its owners after it was attacked by an alligator following Hurricane Ian. The Lake County Florida Animal Shelter says the dog was discovered by animal control on Friday on State Road 44 and Seminole Springs in Eustis. Staff said they thought the dog's tail was just severed, but after being examined, teeth marks from an alligator were found.
WCJB
Horse owners help a family of four and 30 horses evacuate to the World Equestrian Center
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Taylor and Jerry Childers along with their two children and 30 horses were evacuated from their horse farm that’s near New Smyrna Beach. They arrived at the World Equestrian Center Thursday night where other horse owners decided to help out. “We went to the stores...
wuft.org
Alachua County animal shelters weather Hurricane Ian, find ‘silver linings’
As soon as the staff members at North Central Florida Humane Society knew a hurricane could hit Gainesville, they dropped everything to dedicate all their time to emptying their animal shelter, Margot DeConna said. DeConna is the organization’s director of advancement. The staff started calling people who had fostered in...
WCJB
Former Pizza Hut restaurant catches fire in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A passerby spotted a fire at a former Pizza Hut building in Ocala on Sunday night. Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a fire at a building on Southwest College Road around 10:30 p.m. Crews could see smoke pouring through the eves and vents of the roof when they arrived.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocala-news.com
Ocala residents discuss traffic on State Road 200
In response to previous letters that discussed the abundance of traffic on State Road 200, several residents from Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve seen several letters complaining about the traffic on State Road 200. I admit that it can be heavy at times, but I have never been forced to endure stop-and-go situations in the four years I’ve lived in On Top of The World. I’ve been in traffic in Orlando, Tampa, and even Sarasota, and believe me – all those place are much worse,” says Ocala resident Brian MacFarland.
villages-news.com
Hurricane Ian Damage In The Villages
The rain and wind from Hurricane Ian snapped this oak tree on Espana Street in half. Thanks to Sande Metzger for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
WCJB
Ocala man missing after leaving concerning note
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is missing and a note that he left behind is causing concern for his well-being. Carlos Hernandez was last seen leaving his residence located near SE 56th Terrace in Ocala around 9 a.m. on Tuesday. He left his residence on foot and...
WCJB
Gainesville Police Department will host Coffee with a Cop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - You can enjoy a cup of coffee and and a conversation with a GPD officer on Wednesday. The event is an opportunity for you to ask questions or share concerns. You can also learn about open GPD job opportunities. The event will run from 8 a.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
villages-news.com
The Villages to present plan for 3,000 more homes southwest of Florida Turnpike
The Villages will present a plan to a special magistrate this week for 3,000 more homes in the Villages of Southern Oaks. The plan will be among the proposals put forth Tuesday afternoon before Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt at Wildwood City Hall. The meeting will take place at 2:15 p.m.
hernandosun.com
Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools
Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
WCJB
Total loss after barn catches fire in High Springs
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was hurt after a barn in High Springs caught on fire on Tuesday Morning. Fire rescue crews from Alachua County Fire Rescue, High Springs Fire Rescue, and Newberry Fire Department responded around 1 a.m. to a large barn on fire on Northwest 256 Way.
WCJB
Lyle and UF President Kent Fuchs will visit UF Health Children’s Hospital
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lyle and UF President Kent Fuchs will visit young patients at UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital on Tuesday. Lyle is a beloved character children’s book Lyle, Lyle Crocodile. Lyle will be voiced by Shawn Mendes in the upcoming live action/CGI film. They will visit...
WCJB
Marion County woman, dog rescued from house fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire rescue crews saved a woman and her dog in Marion County after her home caught fire on Sunday. Around 3 p.m., Marion County and Ocala fire rescue crews responded to reports of a house fire on Northwest 42nd Lane in Ocala. Rescue crews entered the...
WCJB
HOMETOWN HERO: Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies join Hurricane Ian relief efforts
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Saturday, ASO was requested by the Florida Sheriff’s Association to deploy down south for hurricane relief. A team of 11 deputies headed to Charlotte County. “We may be the next ones that need help”, said lieutenant Joe Vangorder. “We were pretty fortunate during this...
WCJB
First responders awarded for actions at fiery crash scene
OCala, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue officials are honoring two off-duty first responders for their actions after a vehicle crash. OFR Captain Brent Stegall and Dixie County EMT Miranda Kilsby, each received a life-saving award for their actions on August 17th. Around 8 a.m. that day, a vehicle with...
villages-news.com
Woman arrested in alleged attack on mother-in-law in The Villages
A woman was arrested in an alleged attack on her mother-in-law in The Villages. Officers responded Saturday to a home on Chula Court in the Village of El Cortez after 58-year-old Debroah Isherwood dug her fingernails into her mother-in-law’s skin, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Comments / 0