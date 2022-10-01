ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, MO

Washington Missourian

Fall Union Rummage Sale helps Humane Society

The Union Park and Recreation Department’s first fall Rummage Sale did not bring in the kind of numbers as the spring version, but organizers are still calling Saturday’s event a success. “We still had a good turnout,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said. “It was really great day, especially...
UNION, MO
mymoinfo.com

Huge Crowd Turns Out For Farmington Park Grand Opening

(Farmington) Hundreds of people turned out Monday for a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony for the new, all-inclusive playground at Engler Park in Farmington. Mineral Area College Basketball Coach Luke Strege was the master of ceremonies for the event. He says this playground was a long time coming. Strege...
FARMINGTON, MO
KMOV

Meet our pet of the week: Polar!

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Our pet of the week is Polar!. If you’re interested in adopting Polar or any other pet from the Humane Society of Missouri, call the Macklind Avenue headquarters at 314-951-1562 or visit hsmo.org/adopt.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

County bike trail near Festus moving along

Extreme mountain bike sport athlete man riding outdoors lifestyle trail. (Jefferson County) A future bike, hiking, and nature trail outside of Festus has been moving along in the last few months. Over 800 acres of property was purchased by Chris and Renee Creed who own Pedal’n Pi pizza and bike...
FESTUS, MO
FOX2Now

The Maplewood Jack-in-the-Box appears to have closed

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – A fast-food staple on Manchester Road may have closed its doors for good. The Facebook page for the Maplewood Jack-in-the-Box says the location has permanently closed. The land is owned by Jack-in-the-Box, who built the location in 1970. The corporate website has wiped the location from...
MAPLEWOOD, MO
Sullivan Independent News

Sullivan Steak ’N Shake Demolished Tuesday

Sullivan’s Steak ’N Shake was demolished Tuesday, clearing the way for a Tidal Wave Car Wash. The doors closed at the restaurant in March 2019 and never reopened. It has sat unoccupied at 681 Sycamore since then. The parking lot has been sporadically used by vendors. Steak ’N...
SULLIVAN, MO
timesnewspapers.com

“It’s Going To Be Incredible”

Bikers, hikers and runners in the area, particularly in Kirkwood, are chomping at the bit to use the new Interstate 44 bridge lane over the Meramec River. The lane is dedicated for their use, but ramps and other infrastructure — also for their use — are still under construction.
KIRKWOOD, MO
Washington Missourian

Hoffmanns add Gallery Augusta to portfolio

Gallery Augusta, owned by Vic and Ruth-Ann Brown since 1984, is the latest Augusta business purchased by the Hoffmann Family of Companies, which is owned by billionaire David Hoffmann and his wife Jerri Hoffmann. The company has purchased dozens of businesses in and near the town with plans to invest...
AUGUSTA, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Archdiocese buys small parcel next to cemetery

The St. John Cemetery in High Ridge has grown a little bit bigger. The St. Louis Archdiocese has agreed to buy a 0.25-acre piece of property off West Rock Creek Road next to the cemetery. The west entrance to the cemetery is on that small piece of property, which Benjamin...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Farmington Family Survives Hurricane Ian

IN SPACE - SEPTEMBER 12: In this satellite image provided by the National Aeronatics and Space Administration (NASA) and European Space Agency (ESA), Hurricane Florence churns through the Atlantic Ocean toward the U.S. East Coast on September 12, 2018. Florence slowed its approach to the U.S. today and was expected to turn south, stalling along the North Carolina and South Carolina coast and bringing with it torrential rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge tomorrow through Saturday. The image was captured by ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst, currently living and working onboard the International Space Station. (Photo by ESA/NASA via Getty Images)
FARMINGTON, MO
lutheranmuseum.com

Kipping Up with the Meyer’s and the Lohmann’s

Maybe in English communities, you can talk about “Keeping Up with the Jones’s”, but from our German community comes a story of “Kipping Up with the Meyer’s and the Lohmann’s”. We begin with a birthday girl. Augusta Maria Magdalena Meyer was born on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Break-in at historic Scott Joplin house causes major damage

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A break-in Sunday morning at the historic Scott Joplin house on Delmar left behind major damage. Police arrived to find a 38-year-old had broken into the Scott Joplin home through a back window and began tossing items at the officers who got inside the building. The 38-year-old then barricaded himself in the staircase.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Softball Lady ’Cats secure FRC runner-up spot

Thanks to a 7-3 victory Tuesday over St. James, the Union softball Lady ’Cats have secured the runner-up spot in the Four Rivers Conference standings. Union, 12-7 overall, ended the league slate with a 5-1 record, losing only to champion Sullivan (11-8, 6-0).
UNION, MO

