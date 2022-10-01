Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Fall Union Rummage Sale helps Humane Society
The Union Park and Recreation Department’s first fall Rummage Sale did not bring in the kind of numbers as the spring version, but organizers are still calling Saturday’s event a success. “We still had a good turnout,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said. “It was really great day, especially...
mymoinfo.com
Huge Crowd Turns Out For Farmington Park Grand Opening
(Farmington) Hundreds of people turned out Monday for a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony for the new, all-inclusive playground at Engler Park in Farmington. Mineral Area College Basketball Coach Luke Strege was the master of ceremonies for the event. He says this playground was a long time coming. Strege...
KMOV
Meet our pet of the week: Polar!
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Our pet of the week is Polar!. If you’re interested in adopting Polar or any other pet from the Humane Society of Missouri, call the Macklind Avenue headquarters at 314-951-1562 or visit hsmo.org/adopt.
mymoinfo.com
County bike trail near Festus moving along
Extreme mountain bike sport athlete man riding outdoors lifestyle trail. (Jefferson County) A future bike, hiking, and nature trail outside of Festus has been moving along in the last few months. Over 800 acres of property was purchased by Chris and Renee Creed who own Pedal’n Pi pizza and bike...
A Midwestern Suburb is Home to One of the World's Most Haunted Roads
With Halloween on the horizon and haunted houses open for the season, some thrill seekers look to nature instead for the fall's greatest thrills. For those in a certain St. Louis suburb, that thrill is waiting right in their backyard with a trip down "Zombie Road." Formally known as Lawler...
The Maplewood Jack-in-the-Box appears to have closed
MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – A fast-food staple on Manchester Road may have closed its doors for good. The Facebook page for the Maplewood Jack-in-the-Box says the location has permanently closed. The land is owned by Jack-in-the-Box, who built the location in 1970. The corporate website has wiped the location from...
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Steak ’N Shake Demolished Tuesday
Sullivan’s Steak ’N Shake was demolished Tuesday, clearing the way for a Tidal Wave Car Wash. The doors closed at the restaurant in March 2019 and never reopened. It has sat unoccupied at 681 Sycamore since then. The parking lot has been sporadically used by vendors. Steak ’N...
timesnewspapers.com
“It’s Going To Be Incredible”
Bikers, hikers and runners in the area, particularly in Kirkwood, are chomping at the bit to use the new Interstate 44 bridge lane over the Meramec River. The lane is dedicated for their use, but ramps and other infrastructure — also for their use — are still under construction.
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
Washington Missourian
Hoffmanns add Gallery Augusta to portfolio
Gallery Augusta, owned by Vic and Ruth-Ann Brown since 1984, is the latest Augusta business purchased by the Hoffmann Family of Companies, which is owned by billionaire David Hoffmann and his wife Jerri Hoffmann. The company has purchased dozens of businesses in and near the town with plans to invest...
myleaderpaper.com
Archdiocese buys small parcel next to cemetery
The St. John Cemetery in High Ridge has grown a little bit bigger. The St. Louis Archdiocese has agreed to buy a 0.25-acre piece of property off West Rock Creek Road next to the cemetery. The west entrance to the cemetery is on that small piece of property, which Benjamin...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Family Survives Hurricane Ian
IN SPACE - SEPTEMBER 12: In this satellite image provided by the National Aeronatics and Space Administration (NASA) and European Space Agency (ESA), Hurricane Florence churns through the Atlantic Ocean toward the U.S. East Coast on September 12, 2018. Florence slowed its approach to the U.S. today and was expected to turn south, stalling along the North Carolina and South Carolina coast and bringing with it torrential rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge tomorrow through Saturday. The image was captured by ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst, currently living and working onboard the International Space Station. (Photo by ESA/NASA via Getty Images)
Empty the shelter kickoff today
Missouri animal shelters are reducing adoption fees to help empty their facilities.
St. Louis opens hundreds of new mixed-income apartments
A project many years in the making is now a reality as the city of St. Louis opened up hundreds of new mixed-income apartments earlier this week.
lutheranmuseum.com
Kipping Up with the Meyer’s and the Lohmann’s
Maybe in English communities, you can talk about “Keeping Up with the Jones’s”, but from our German community comes a story of “Kipping Up with the Meyer’s and the Lohmann’s”. We begin with a birthday girl. Augusta Maria Magdalena Meyer was born on...
Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum
Take a minute to learn about the history of medicine and take a tour of the St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum.
KMOV
Break-in at historic Scott Joplin house causes major damage
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A break-in Sunday morning at the historic Scott Joplin house on Delmar left behind major damage. Police arrived to find a 38-year-old had broken into the Scott Joplin home through a back window and began tossing items at the officers who got inside the building. The 38-year-old then barricaded himself in the staircase.
Washington Missourian
Softball Lady ’Cats secure FRC runner-up spot
Thanks to a 7-3 victory Tuesday over St. James, the Union softball Lady ’Cats have secured the runner-up spot in the Four Rivers Conference standings. Union, 12-7 overall, ended the league slate with a 5-1 record, losing only to champion Sullivan (11-8, 6-0).
Washington Missourian
Grubb, Cronin medal for New Haven cross country at St. James
Two New Haven varsity girls cross country runners were among the top 10 Wednesday at the St. James Invitational. Sydney Grubb ran to sixth place with a time of 23:08.20. Janelle Cronin was eighth overall in 23:13.30.
