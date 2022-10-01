ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Wears Nike Air Yeezys

By Pat Benson
 3 days ago

Geno Smith wore a pair of Nike Air Yeezy 2 'Pure Platinum' shoes on the Seattle Seahawks the team flight this week.

We are entering Week Four of the NFL season, and it is already make or break for several teams. The Seattle Seahawks are 1-2 and cannot afford to lose to the Detroit Lions tomorrow afternoon.

If the Seahawks are going to even their record, they will need a big game from Geno Smith. The veteran quarterback is low-key and lets his play do the talking. However, Smith did get loud with the shoes he chose to wear on the team flight this week.

Thanks to the Instagram account @blitzfits , we have a great picture of Smith on his way to the business trip in Detroit. The 31-year-old is rocking an expensive pair of shoes that were released over a decade ago. Below is everything fans need to know about Smith's shoes.

Nike Air Yeezy 2 'Pure Platinum'

View of the Nike Air Yeezy 2 'Pure Platinum'

Nike

Smith wore the Nike Air Yeezy 2 in the 'Pure Platinum' colorway. The shoes were released on June 9, 2012, for $250. They now have an average resale price of $7,445, according to StockX .

Before Kanye West partnered with Adidas to make some of the most memorable sneakers of all time, the music icon worked with Nike. The technology people used to buy these shoes at the time seems quaint now. But the hype was and is still real for these classic Yeezy shoes.

Smith is not the only professional athlete to rock Air Yeezy 2s. Earlier this summer, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving wore the same pair to a WNBA game. Unfortunately, as time progresses, these classic kicks become even rarer.

We are confident that Smith will ball out against the Lions after wearing the shoes. It is only Week Four of the NFL season, and Smith is in playoff mode. Stick with FanNationKicks.com to learn more about what your favorite athletes wear on and off the field.

Comments / 2

 

