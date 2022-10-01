Staff Predictions: Cardinals Grab Second Win of Season vs. Panthers

This week's All Cardinals staff predictions are here, and it's a clean sweep in favor of Arizona.

The Arizona Cardinals are in search for their second win on the season, as Week 4 provides their first test on the east coast in the form of the Carolina Panthers.

The Cardinals have lost their last six games against Carolina, last defeating them in 2013.

With Hurricane Ian looking to make weather conditions severe early in the week, plenty has been working against Arizona on paper.

However, weather projections have simmered down as we've gotten closer to game time, and there's some optimism the Cardinals can turn it around.

All Cardinals' Week 4 Staff Predictions

Kyler Burd: As bad as the Arizona Cardinals injury report has looked this season, the Carolina Panthers are struggling with their own injuries to key players. Christian McCaffrey is questionable and has not practiced this week. The Baker Mayfield-Kyler Murray showoff has lost some of its lustre after a 2-0 start to the rivalry by Murray, but still a storyline to watch. The Panthers defense isn't lacking, but it could be a struggle for the offense to keep up with the Cardinals if Murray and his receivers have found a way to be on the same page. For the first time this season, I am taking the Cardinals.

AZ 32, CAR 17

Donnie Druin: For the first three weeks of the season, I have been in "wait-and-see" mode with this team, and I haven't liked majority of what I've seen from the Cardinals. I fully expected them to be 1-2 or 0-3 going into this matchup. Historically speaking, the Panthers have had their number. However, you have to look at this meeting on an individual basis, and there's just no excuse for Arizona to win this game from a coaching or talent level on both sides of the ball. I'll put my full confidence in the Cardinals for the first time all season here, especially if CMC doesn't suit up. If Kliff Kingsbury is outcoached by Matt Rhule, there needs to be some conversations on the plane ride back.

AZ 23, CAR 14

Ryan Sanudo: The Cardinals are 9-1 on the road since the beginning of 2021. Now, I know this team is different than the one in 2021. But the Cardinals' road showing against the Raiders in Week 2 showed me that there’s still the same juice from last year as road underdogs. The Panthers rely on their good defense, but they haven’t shown offensive consistency yet as their 30th in average yards per game. As long as Arizona lets Kyler Murray do his thing — and that’s giving him time in the pocket — there’s a chance that the Cardinals can start on the right foot from the beginning to the end of the game.

AZ 21 CAR 17

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

How to Watch Cardinals-Panthers

Three Prop Bets to Take in Cardinals-Panthers

Cardinals Listed as Top 5 Most Disappointing Team

3 Cardinals Out, Six More Questionable vs. Panthers

Budda Baker Talks Bouncing Back in Week 4

Friday Notebook: J.J. Watt Returns

Panthers Discuss Kyler, Kliff and Cardinals

How the Cardinals Can Beat the Panthers