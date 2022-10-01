Read full article on original website
Police: 9-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City
Officials are investigating the tragic death of a 9-year-old child in south Oklahoma City.
Fatal shooting near SE 47th Street
Police have confirmed a fatal drive-by shooting near 47th St. in Oklahoma City Tuesday night.
Car crash west of Oklahoma City kills three
CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash in Custer County, west of Oklahoma City, left three people dead on Monday, including two juveniles. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 3 p.m., near the town of Arapaho, a Ford Expedition traveling northbound on North 2310 Road lost control while driving over a bridge, and went left of the center of the roadway.
Police: Man’s body found in mobile home
Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in south Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Person in custody after hours-long standoff in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities took a person into custody following an hours-long standoff overnight in southwest Oklahoma City. The standoff started around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment near the 3200 block of Southwest 17th Street. Police said the suspect made some threats to neighbors, and the confrontation got heated.
KOCO
Police investigate suspicious death as homicide after body found at OKC home
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death as a homicide after a man's body was found over the weekend at a southeast Oklahoma City home. Around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a dead person inside a trailer home near Douglas Boulevard and Interstate 40. When officers arrived, they found a 55-year-old man and attempted to perform live-saving measures.
‘I think there were nine gunshots,’ Bounced check alleged cause of confrontation, shooting outside Shawnee hotel
Documents filed in Pottawatomie County District Court show a woman told police Gary Henderson bought a car from her, but the check he used to pay for it bounced and Henderson was “refusing to make it right.”
Man arrested after hanging on to back of semi-truck along I-35
A man has been taken into custody after he allegedly held onto the back of a semi-truck driving through Oklahoma.
KOCO
Edmond officer remains in critical condition more than two weeks after crash during pursuit
EDMOND, Okla. — The Edmond Police Department gave an update on a motorcycle officer critically injured during a pursuit a little more than a week ago. On Sept. 23, Sgt. Joseph Wells was thrown from his motorcycle on South Boulevard between Memorial Road and 33rd Street during a pursuit through Edmond. Authorities said a suspected drunken driver crashed into Wells while making a U-turn during the chase.
New details released after man shot by officers in OKC
Authorities are releasing more information about an officer-involved shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Man arrested for 130-mile joyride from Kansas to Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Joyriding is not a charge we see often, but troopers said it fits a man they arrested this week. The semitruck traveled in the middle of the night and little did the driver know, he was carrying some extra cargo. "It’s so bizarre. We got a...
OSBI asks for public’s help locating missing metro man
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is asking anyone who saw 40-year-old Jeremy Reagan or his Silver 2011 Nissan Frontier at any point on August 27, 2022, in the area of the Lexington Wildlife Management Area to contact them.
KOCO
8-year-old Norman boy honored for saving classmate at school
NORMAN, Okla. — An 8-year-old Norman boy was honored for saving his classmate in school. It’s not every day you meet a child hero, but KOCO 5 wants to introduce you to one. His name is Garrett Brown and he is a student in Norman. Brown performed the...
texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls man charged with murder in OK fatal overdose
OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is being held without bond in the Oklahoma County Detention Center after the state’s attorney general filed murder charges against him for the 2019 overdose death of a 24-year-old Oklahoma woman. Dylan Reed Richardson, 25, of Wichita Falls, has been...
Student arrested after allegedly making threat to OK school
A metro student has been taken into custody after allegedly making a threat against a school.
OK woman searching for mom’s ashes lost in the mail, says USPS asked if the package is replaceable
A Mustang woman is on the search for her mother's ashes after she said it was never delivered last week.
Good Samaritans help family after KFOR story airs about stolen tools
Days after KFOR aired a story about a family in Edmond who lost $17,000 in tools after they were stolen from their truck, several Oklahomans called our station asking what they could do to help.
KOCO
Authorities investigate cause of Midwest City house fire
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Residents and their animals escaped a house fire early Monday morning in Midwest City. Around 4:15 a.m., crews responded to a fire at a home near Interstate 40 and Midwest Boulevard. Fire department officials told KOCO 5 that a smoke alarm woke up one person in the home, and that person alerted everyone else.
blackchronicle.com
New details after deadly domestic dispute in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are releasing more information about a domestic dispute that led to a deadly shooting. Shortly before 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police were called to a domestic shooting call in the 8800 block of N.W. 115th St. When officers arrived on the scene,...
KOCO
Moore man dies in single-vehicle crash in southeast Oklahoma, OHP says
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. — A 31-year-old Moore man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in southeast Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a 2006 Nissan Titan was traveling east on State Highway 3 just west of Atoka around 4 a.m. Sunday when it left the road and rolled about three times. Authorities said the driver was ejected about 130 feet.
