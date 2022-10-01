ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Car crash west of Oklahoma City kills three

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash in Custer County, west of Oklahoma City, left three people dead on Monday, including two juveniles. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 3 p.m., near the town of Arapaho, a Ford Expedition traveling northbound on North 2310 Road lost control while driving over a bridge, and went left of the center of the roadway.
KOCO

Person in custody after hours-long standoff in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities took a person into custody following an hours-long standoff overnight in southwest Oklahoma City. The standoff started around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment near the 3200 block of Southwest 17th Street. Police said the suspect made some threats to neighbors, and the confrontation got heated.
KOCO

Police investigate suspicious death as homicide after body found at OKC home

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death as a homicide after a man's body was found over the weekend at a southeast Oklahoma City home. Around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a dead person inside a trailer home near Douglas Boulevard and Interstate 40. When officers arrived, they found a 55-year-old man and attempted to perform live-saving measures.
KOCO

Edmond officer remains in critical condition more than two weeks after crash during pursuit

EDMOND, Okla. — The Edmond Police Department gave an update on a motorcycle officer critically injured during a pursuit a little more than a week ago. On Sept. 23, Sgt. Joseph Wells was thrown from his motorcycle on South Boulevard between Memorial Road and 33rd Street during a pursuit through Edmond. Authorities said a suspected drunken driver crashed into Wells while making a U-turn during the chase.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KOCO

8-year-old Norman boy honored for saving classmate at school

NORMAN, Okla. — An 8-year-old Norman boy was honored for saving his classmate in school. It’s not every day you meet a child hero, but KOCO 5 wants to introduce you to one. His name is Garrett Brown and he is a student in Norman. Brown performed the...
texomashomepage.com

Wichita Falls man charged with murder in OK fatal overdose

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is being held without bond in the Oklahoma County Detention Center after the state’s attorney general filed murder charges against him for the 2019 overdose death of a 24-year-old Oklahoma woman. Dylan Reed Richardson, 25, of Wichita Falls, has been...
KOCO

Authorities investigate cause of Midwest City house fire

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Residents and their animals escaped a house fire early Monday morning in Midwest City. Around 4:15 a.m., crews responded to a fire at a home near Interstate 40 and Midwest Boulevard. Fire department officials told KOCO 5 that a smoke alarm woke up one person in the home, and that person alerted everyone else.
blackchronicle.com

New details after deadly domestic dispute in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are releasing more information about a domestic dispute that led to a deadly shooting. Shortly before 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police were called to a domestic shooting call in the 8800 block of N.W. 115th St. When officers arrived on the scene,...
KOCO

Moore man dies in single-vehicle crash in southeast Oklahoma, OHP says

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. — A 31-year-old Moore man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in southeast Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a 2006 Nissan Titan was traveling east on State Highway 3 just west of Atoka around 4 a.m. Sunday when it left the road and rolled about three times. Authorities said the driver was ejected about 130 feet.
