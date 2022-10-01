Washington Commanders place offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer (concussion) on IR

The Washington Commanders placed offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer on injured reserve Saturday.

Schweitzer did not practice all week after sustaining a concussion in Washington’s 24-8 setback to the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday. He had been starting at center with Chase Roullier (knee) on injured reserve.

Nick Martin will slide into a starting role this Sunday when the Commanders (1-2) visit the Dallas Cowboys (2-1).

“He’s done a nice job of picking up what we do,” Washington coach Ron Rivera said of Martin. “He’s had over 60 starts in this league so there is no concern there.”

Schweitzer, 29, has started 56 of the 75 career games in which he has played with the Atlanta Falcons (2017-19) and Washington.

Martin, 29, has started 62 of his 79 games with the Houston Texans (2017-20) and as Vegas Raiders (2021).

Also on Saturday, the Commanders elevated offensive lineman Wes Martin from the practice squad.

Wes Martin, 26, has started 11 of the 33 career games in which he has played with the Commanders (2019-20, 2022) and New York Giants (2021).

–Field Level Media

