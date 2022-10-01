Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Hundreds of affordable housing protections set to expire in Oregon
On the eve of the 2021 new year, 200 residents 55 years and older at the Woodsprings apartments in Tigard received notice that their affordable housing protections were expiring. "Everybody was thrown into fear and panic wondering what is going to happen," said one of those residents Heidi Johnstone. "Think...
KATU.com
Several residents, two first responders hurt in 3-alarm fire at St. Helens retirement home
ST. HELENS, Ore. — Seven people were taken to the hospital, including a firefighter and an officer, early Wednesday morning after a 3-alarm fire at a retirement home in Saint Helens. The fire broke out at about 12:30 a.m. in the Columbia Hills Retirement Center on Pittsburgh Road. Columbia...
KATU.com
Oregon Sen. Wyden discusses the 'need to protect' state's vote-by-mail system
With nearly a month left until the November election, Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden joined local leaders Tuesday to discuss security surrounding the state’s vote-by-mail system and to condemn threats being sent to elections officials here and across the country. At Tuesday’s conference, Wyden wanted to “denounce the threats made...
KATU.com
Celebrate Oregon's Farm to School Program!
October is National Farm to School Month, and in Oregon we have a lot to celebrate! Melina Barker, director of the Oregon Farm to school and School Garden Network, joined us to share more. For more information, visit oregontaste.com. This segment was sponsored by Oregon Department of Agriculture.
KATU.com
Portland ends the water year above average; drought conditions persist across Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland ends the water year above average, thanks to a wetter than normal spring. The water year ended September 30 with Portland recording 41.16 inches of precipitation. The average amount for Portland is 36.91 inches of rain. The excess 4.25 inches was a welcome sight, as...
KATU.com
A Yakima coffee shop and local photographer team up for a new annual holiday photoshoot
YAKIMA -- Today is the start of a new tradition for C&S Coffee Shop in Terrace Heights. The shop teamed up with a local photographer to capture the smiles on kids and families faces during major holidays. For Halloween, people can stop by in their costumes, get candy and choose...
KATU.com
Oregon governor candidates clash over big issues in KATU debate
PORTLAND, Ore. — The three women who want to be the next governor of Oregon clashed over the hottest issues the state is facing, including guns, crime, abortion, homelessness, and education during a debate at KATU studios Tuesday night. The race this year is historic, as for the first...
