ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

Hundreds of affordable housing protections set to expire in Oregon

On the eve of the 2021 new year, 200 residents 55 years and older at the Woodsprings apartments in Tigard received notice that their affordable housing protections were expiring. "Everybody was thrown into fear and panic wondering what is going to happen," said one of those residents Heidi Johnstone. "Think...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Oregon Sen. Wyden discusses the 'need to protect' state's vote-by-mail system

With nearly a month left until the November election, Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden joined local leaders Tuesday to discuss security surrounding the state’s vote-by-mail system and to condemn threats being sent to elections officials here and across the country. At Tuesday’s conference, Wyden wanted to “denounce the threats made...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Celebrate Oregon's Farm to School Program!

October is National Farm to School Month, and in Oregon we have a lot to celebrate! Melina Barker, director of the Oregon Farm to school and School Garden Network, joined us to share more. For more information, visit oregontaste.com. This segment was sponsored by Oregon Department of Agriculture.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
State
Kentucky State
City
Lemoyne, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Florida Government
KATU.com

Oregon governor candidates clash over big issues in KATU debate

PORTLAND, Ore. — The three women who want to be the next governor of Oregon clashed over the hottest issues the state is facing, including guns, crime, abortion, homelessness, and education during a debate at KATU studios Tuesday night. The race this year is historic, as for the first...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy