Read full article on original website
Liberty
3d ago
How is it that no one saw or heard this happening? When you hear strange noises if you are afraid to investigate it call the police and report it.
Reply(2)
3
Related
foxla.com
Walnut homeowner describes terrifying moments where police chase suspects burglarized their garage
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Three suspects and a getaway driver burglarized the garage of a home in Walnut Tuesday morning. Yes, they took sneakers from the garage, a backpack and a wallet from a car. The homeowner described the terrifying moments the suspects tried to break into the home.
Police engaged in standoff with armed carjacking suspect in Newport Beach
Police are engaged in a standoff with an armed carjacking suspect in Orange County following a brief pursuit. According to Newport Beach Police Department, officers learned of the carjacking at Fashion Island at around 4:15 p.m. At some point, the suspect bailed from that vehicle and carjacked a second car, shortly before leading police on a pursuit. The suspect came to a stop near Santiago Drive and Nottingham Road where he bailed on foot and ran inside of a home, which was under construction. A SWAT team, including their BearCat vehicle, were called to the scene to assist. A witness to the carjacking said the armed suspect pulled a lady from the first car before crashing into a nearby office. The suspect then ran into another parking lot, where he attempted to steal a black Grand Cherokee that was passing by. He chased the driver until he was able to take the vehicle.According to the witness, the suspect was a White male, with a skinny build, dressed in all-black clothing. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
NBC Los Angeles
Five Homes in Simi Valley Targeted by Burglars
Five homes in the Montaire Estates neighborhood in the Simi Valley were targeted by burglars early on Sunday, with two of those homes now missing items. Officers from the Simi Valley Police Department responded to each of the five homes, all near Flanagan Drive and Indian Terrace Drive. Residents in...
foxla.com
Thieves break into 2 Simi Valley homes, try to break into 3 more in same night: Police
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - Police in Simi Valley are searching for two men they say are responsible for two burglaries and three attempted burglaries in the same neighborhood Sunday. Police responded to calls at five separate residences in the Montaire Estates in Simi Valley overnight, around 3 a.m. Sunday. According...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
Fashion Island carjacking suspect leads police on chase, standoff in Newport Beach
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - A man is in custody after he was allegedly involved in a crime spree that includes carjacking at Fashion Island and then leading police on a chase and standoff in Newport Beach. Police first responded to a carjacking at the shopping center around 4 p.m. The...
foxla.com
2 in custody after LAPD pursuit through South LA
LOS ANGELES - Two people were taken into custody after leading the Los Angeles Police Department on a pursuit through the South Los Angeles area Tuesday night. Reports of the chase came in just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officials confirmed to FOX 11 that one of the people in the vehicle was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon. The car police were pursuing was also believed to be stolen.
Chase suspects slam BMW into semi at end of high-speed pursuit; 4 taken into custody in Long Beach
Several suspects were taken into custody Tuesday morning after leading authorities on a wild chase that ended in a crash in the middle of the 91 Freeway in the north Long Beach area.
Stevenson Ranch Family ‘Swatted’ by 911 Caller
Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: A family is recovering at home after a mother and son fell victim to a fake 911 call in what authorities are calling a “swatting.”. The incident unfolded shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, on Armstrong Circle near Stevenson Ranch Parkway in the Stevenson Ranch community when the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received a 911 call from a person stating they had shot their father and pistol whipped their girlfriend before tying them both up. The caller also stated they had a gun while on the phone with the 911 operator.
foxla.com
Woman attacked with fire extinguisher in West LA, police searching for suspect
LOS ANGELES - A woman is recovering from an apparent concussion after an unprovoked attack in West Los Angeles where a man on an electric scooter threw a fire extinguisher at her head. Police are now looking for the scooter driver. The attack happened around 11 a.m. along Pico Boulevard...
foxla.com
Neighbors blame homeless for Venice Canals fire that destroyed multiple homes
LOS ANGELES - Multiple homes in the area of the Venice canals were destroyed this week in a massive fire, and community members are blaming the blaze on the local homeless population. "It's pretty horrifying and I'm still trying to process this," Martin Cassindorf said. He and his wife Irma...
foxla.com
Woman killed after being run over, dragged by semi in Echo Park parking lot
LOS ANGELES - A woman is dead after she was run over and dragged by a big rig in an Echo Park Vons parking lot overnight. A semi not affiliated with Vons drove over a pile of cardboard where a woman was sleeping inside around 1 a.m., according to police.
Video appears to show man hitting woman with fire extinguisher in unprovoked attack in West LA
A man is being sought by authorities after surveillance video appeared to show him using a fire extinguisher to attack a woman on a sidewalk in West Los Angeles.
Woman sleeping in Echo Park parking lot run over and killed by truck
A woman sleeping in a parking lot in Echo Park was run over and killed by a big rig today, police said. The woman, in her 30s, was fatally injured about 1 a.m. at Alvarado and Montana streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
Guardian arrested after boy found by Huntington Beach police officers
Huntington Beach police arrested a guardian after a boy was located by officers without any family, authorities said Monday. The boy was found in the area of Beach Boulevard and Yorktown Avenue and was unable to communicate with officers. Police made a plea on social media to help find the boy’s family. Around 11 a.m., […]
newsantaana.com
Saint Columban School in Garden Grove on lockdown due to a possible armed suspect in the area
A reader sent us a tip a few minutes ago that Saint Columban School, in Garden Grove, is on lockdown due to a threat posed by an armed and dangerous suspect who may be near the school. The tip came from a reader who has a relative that works at this school.
foxla.com
Boyfriend arrested for stabbing mother of 5 to death in front of children in East LA: LASD
LOS ANGELES - A man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death in front of her five children in East Los Angeles over the weekend has been arrested, authorities said Monday. Sergio Viilalobos-Jimenez, 54, was identified as the suspect in the September 30 murder of his girlfriend, 45-year-old Milagros Medina....
signalscv.com
Family chased by gun-wielding driver
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained a gun-wielding woman at approximately 11 a.m. at the Mobil gas station on the 27700 block of McBean Parkway on Sunday. The victims, a couple and their pregnant daughter, said they were driving home from the farmers market when a white four-door...
Woman stabbed by transient in Santa Ana
Police are searching for a transient that stabbed a woman in Santa Ana Monday.The stabbing was reported at about 5:20 a.m., and police blocked off McFadden and Main Street to search for the suspect.The woman was taken to a hospital, and she is expected to be OK.The suspect was described only as a man.
newsantaana.com
The Orange Police arrested two probationers on drug, weapon and stolen car charges
An Orange patrol officer stopped a vehicle on South Main Street this Sunday and it turned out the passenger was on probation. During a search of the vehicle, the officer located an unregistered loaded firearm and drug paraphernalia. The probationer was booked at Orange County Jail and another gun was...
foxla.com
Thieves target 5 homes in Simi Valley
Five separate Simi Valley homes reported burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Montaire Estates neighborhood. Police are searching for two suspects.
Comments / 8