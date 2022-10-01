ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
State
Kentucky State
City
Lemoyne, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Florida Government
foxsanantonio.com

Missing Texas teacher spotted walking down the street in New Orleans

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas teacher who has been missing since September 22 was spotted walking down the street in New Orleans. Police say they believe Michelle Reynolds left her residence in Alvin, Texas driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300. The car was found a couple of days later in New Orleans, Louisiana.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
foxsanantonio.com

Texas set to execute John Ramirez despite the objections of the Nueces County prosecutor

John Ramirez, 38, convicted of murdering a Corpus Christi convenience store clerk in 2004, is scheduled to be executed Wednesday, despite the objection of the Nueces County district attorney. And even though Ramirez’s execution has been delayed three previous times, his attorney said he has no further legal opportunities to stop the state’s latest attempt to put him to death.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Governor Abbott extends the emergency SNAP benefits

Governor Abbott is extending the emergency SNAP benefits through October. The Health and Human Services Commission allotted an additional $300 million for the month. All SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 that money should appear in recipients’ accounts by October 31st.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Owner#Central Pennsylvania#People In Need#Dj#Charity
foxsanantonio.com

Asian American voters in Texas ready to vote in 2022 election

As the number of people moving to Texas exploded over the last decade, one group grew the most. “Asian American Pacific Islanders are the fastest growing racial group in Texas,” said Lily Trieu, the interim executive director of Asian Texans for Justice. Right now, the AAPI community is the...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Charities
foxsanantonio.com

Governor Abbott announces new Chief of School Safety and Security after Uvalde tragedy

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott named John P. Scott as the new Chief of School Safety and Security within the Texas Education Agency (TEA), starting Monday, October 3. Following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Abbott said the Chief of School Safety and Security will be a recognized expert on school security and public safety issues, an effective coordinator of multidisciplinary teams, a resource to school districts and the legislature, and effective at implementing programs. The individual serving as Chief of School Safety and Security will report directly to the TEA Commissioner and have a direct line to the office of the Governor to ensure increased communication and collaboration among state agencies to provide a safe environment for Texas students and school faculty.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy