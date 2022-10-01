Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
'It's been all hands on deck,' Florida congressman says of Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
WASHINGTON (TND) — Major storm recovery efforts have been underway after Hurricane Ian slammed southwestern Florida last week. Homes and businesses were destroyed and at least 75 Floridians were confirmed dead due to the hurricane and its aftermath. My area is devastated," Congressman Byron Donalds, a Republican who represents...
Mississippi jury hits USAA with $10 million verdict in Hurricane Katrina case
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. - The estate of a Louisiana woman recently were awarded $10 million in punitive damages against United States Automobile Association (USAA) over a Hurricane Katrina claim. A Jackson County jury returned the verdict on Sept. 23 against USAA in a lawsuit brought on by the family of...
Man threatens customers, employees with knife at Florida Walmart, authorities say
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — Authorities in Florida said they arrested a man Saturday afternoon for threatening Walmart customers and employees with a knife. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office said 47-year-old James Al Cook has been charged with battery, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
Family facing eviction after state demands landlord pay back pandemic rental assistance
SAN ANTONIO - Last month the State of Texas finished handing out more than two billion dollars in pandemic rent assistance. Now it's demanding tenants and landlords pay some of that money back. A disabled San Antonio man and his wife are facing eviction if they can't repay that rent relief.
Missing Texas teacher spotted walking down the street in New Orleans
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas teacher who has been missing since September 22 was spotted walking down the street in New Orleans. Police say they believe Michelle Reynolds left her residence in Alvin, Texas driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300. The car was found a couple of days later in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Texas set to execute John Ramirez despite the objections of the Nueces County prosecutor
John Ramirez, 38, convicted of murdering a Corpus Christi convenience store clerk in 2004, is scheduled to be executed Wednesday, despite the objection of the Nueces County district attorney. And even though Ramirez’s execution has been delayed three previous times, his attorney said he has no further legal opportunities to stop the state’s latest attempt to put him to death.
Governor Abbott extends the emergency SNAP benefits
Governor Abbott is extending the emergency SNAP benefits through October. The Health and Human Services Commission allotted an additional $300 million for the month. All SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 that money should appear in recipients’ accounts by October 31st.
Cryptocurrency miners line up to come to Texas, and rural counties are welcoming them
Jacob Rodriguez was driving a John Deere tractor in a West Texas cotton field when he received a phone call that would change his life. “I was pulling a 59-foot air seeder and at the same time I was on the phone having my interview,” Rodriguez, 29, said. On...
Man sentenced for murdering stepfather who poured beer on his mother's head
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (WKRC) - A 20-year-old Texas man was sentenced Friday in the fatal shooting of his stepfather who, he says, was abusing his mother. Jurors found Jarren Diego Garcia guilty of killing 49-year-old Mark Ramos on March 5 in 2021. At the time of his arrest, he told...
San Antonio's R'Bonney Gabriel becomes 1st Filipino-American to be crowned Miss USA 2022
A San Antonio native has won the title of Miss USA 2022. Miss Texas R'Bonney Gabriel was crowned Miss USA 2022 on Monday at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada, beating out Miss North Carolina Morgan Romano for the title, according to People magazine. Gabriel, 28, is the first...
Another National Guard soldier working Operation Lone Star dies by suspected suicide
A service member assigned to the Texas National Guard’s border security mission, Operation Lone Star, died by a self-inflicted gunshot to the head Tuesday morning in Eagle Pass, according to an official document obtained by Army Times and The Texas Tribune. According to the document, the soldier shot himself...
Asian American voters in Texas ready to vote in 2022 election
As the number of people moving to Texas exploded over the last decade, one group grew the most. “Asian American Pacific Islanders are the fastest growing racial group in Texas,” said Lily Trieu, the interim executive director of Asian Texans for Justice. Right now, the AAPI community is the...
Governor Abbott announces new Chief of School Safety and Security after Uvalde tragedy
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott named John P. Scott as the new Chief of School Safety and Security within the Texas Education Agency (TEA), starting Monday, October 3. Following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Abbott said the Chief of School Safety and Security will be a recognized expert on school security and public safety issues, an effective coordinator of multidisciplinary teams, a resource to school districts and the legislature, and effective at implementing programs. The individual serving as Chief of School Safety and Security will report directly to the TEA Commissioner and have a direct line to the office of the Governor to ensure increased communication and collaboration among state agencies to provide a safe environment for Texas students and school faculty.
