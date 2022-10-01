ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiplinger

Amazon Warehouse: Where Amazon Prime Returns Become Your Next Online Bargains

Many of us have taken advantage of Amazon Prime’s liberal return policy – in a good way, of course. We buy something online from Amazon, decide it isn’t what we were expecting, then start the easy online process of returning the item. Your refund is usually applied to your payment method as soon as it’s checked in to the shipper, say a UPS store.
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Turn This Setting Off ASAP For A Faster Phone

When it comes to getting a faster iPhone, how much is actually within your control? That all depends. The truth is: there’s only so much you can control if you have an old phone or your battery is getting up there in years. There may come a time when it’s in your best interest to replace your device or, at the very least, look into whether you could use a new battery. But for now, if you suspect something else is going on that is stalling your phone and making your user experience less than stellar, it’s time to consider your settings. Tech Expert Jimmy Huh, CEO and founder of JH SEO, offers suggestions for settings you can turn off that can help you get a faster phone.
itechpost.com

Amazon CEO Says Company Will Not Require Workers to Return to Office

It appears like the employees of Amazon can continue working remotely as its CEO Andy Jassy announced that the company "has no plan requiring its workers to come back into the office," as per CNET. Amazon's employees adopted the remote work model because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I don't really...
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Green' At Walmart

While emergency "codes" may be best known from TV medical dramas, hospitals are not the only place they're used. In fact, grocery stores also use a code system to communicate with employees regardless of their location in the building. Walmart in particular has a code system using colors, numbers, letters, and phrases.
americanmilitarynews.com

China is building a robot army – here’s the video

The Chinese technology company Unitree Robotics is producing dozens of menacing four-legged robot dogs, according to a video showing the robots moving in unison. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’. According to Unitree, the AI-powered robot...
Fox News

Are hackers in your phone? Here’s how to find out

I've heard from many people who have been cyberstalked over the years. Sadly, today's tech makes it all too easy. Take Apple AirTags, for example. They’re cheap, small, and easy to hide — and can tell the owner exactly where you are located. Here are six signs to look for if you suspect someone is tracking you this way.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Kiplinger

Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online

You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
Phone Arena

Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos

Google has assembled a pot worth $100 million which is actually a fund that has to be shared among those eligible to be part of a settlement involving the Google Photos platform. Of course, not everyone is entitled to a share of this money. You must have been a resident of Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and appeared in a Google Photos image during that time range.
The Independent

Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
