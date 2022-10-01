Read full article on original website
Experience Pennsylvania's spookiest Halloween drive-in movie experienceKristen WaltersMorrisville, PA
This New Jersey Restaurant is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenCranbury Township, NJ
Fundraiser to Honor SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley at KOP Grill & TavernMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Broad Street United Methodist Church Presents “A Christmas Carol” Performed by Gerald Charles DickensJerseyGirlBurlington, NJ
The Best NJ Town to Visit This Halloween SeasonTravel MavenClinton, NJ
A Paranormal Circus Experience Is Coming To This Bucks County, PA Mall
The Paranormal Cirque is BACK in the area for an extremely limited time!. The event is called The Paranormal Cirque and it was just at the Quaker Bridge Mall this past July, but it has a new home for 2 weekends this spooky season!. This week, from October 6th through...
lowerbuckstimes.com
Doylestown Arts Festival welcomes thousands for 31st anniversary
The Doylestown Arts Festival celebrated 31 years of showcasing local and regional art and creativity last month, drawing upwards of 20,000 guests on Saturday, Sept. 10 and several thousand on Sept. 11, despite the rain. The event supported over 150 independent artists and dozens of musicians and local businesses. With...
Rare purple pearl found in Rehoboth Beach gets appraised
Remember the Phoenixville man who found a rare, purple pearl in the clam appetizer he almost sent back at a Rehoboth Beach restaurant this summer?
Doylestown Native, Rock Legend Worked On Music For Upcoming Children’s Movie Featuring Beloved Character
The Doylestown rocker has used his talents for an upcoming kids movie. A big name in the alternative rock scene, who resides in Bucks County, recently announced his work on an upcoming children’s movie. Anthony Green, a rock legend with deep roots in Doylestown, just announced that he recently...
WFMZ-TV Online
After 50 years, Lastick Furniture in Pottstown to close
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A longtime fixture in downtown Pottstown is going out of business. Lastick Furniture & Floor Coverings announced Tuesday that it will be closing its doors on East High Street after nearly 50 years of serving customers from throughout southeastern Pennsylvania, including Berks, Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties.
A new fishing trend hits the Delaware and Schuylkill rivers, but fish aren’t the big catch
Sick of fish that won’t bite? It turns out there’s a much surer way to reel in a big catch: Magnet fishing. A Philadelphia fishing enthusiast is one of many who are embracing the trendy hobby.
Several Delaware County Women Featured at Power Women Summit
Image via submitted photo. The Power Women Summit recognizing local women who have inspired others takes place Oct. 19 at Drexebrook Catering & Special Event Center in Drexel Hill.
The Philadelphia Zoo is America's first zoo ... and it's most haunted!
The Philadelphia Zoo was chartered in 1859 making it America's First Zoo. With its rich history, it's believed the zoo may be haunted.
Pottstown to Open What May Be the First Homeless Shelter of Its Kind in the Nation
With homeless statistics on the rise in Montgomery County, the Pottstown Beacon of Hope shelter will be a true asset. A 24/7 shelter for single adults — perhaps the first of its kind in the nation — is being planned by Pottstown Beacon of Hope, a support outreach for displaced borough residents. Emily Rizzo’s story on it was welcomed in at WHYY.
Family Service Pet Pantry hosting ‘Pints for Pets’
The Family Service Pet Pantry has partnered with Bitchin’ Kitten Brewery to host “Pints for Pets” on Oct. 6, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the brewery, 58-B E. Bridge St. in Morrisville. The event aims to keep the pantry’s shelves stocked and raise awareness. Admission is free, but attendees are asked to bring unopened dog or cat food, in exchange for a drink special.
This Bucks County Catholic School Recently Had Students Recognized by a Major Scholarship Corporation
The school had several students that were recognized for their academic prowess.Image via Archbishop Wood Catholic High School. Students from a Bucks County Catholic school were recently recognized by a major scholarship foundation for their academic records. Staff writers at CatholicPhilly.com wrote about the local students.
These Bucks County Zip Codes Were Listed As Some of The Wealthiest in the Greater Philadelphia Region
Two Bucks County areas made a recent list of the wealthiest zip codes in the Philadelphia area, a testament to county’s prestige. Todd Romero wrote about the areas for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list includes ten zip codes in and around the Greater Philadelphia area, where 38% of...
Watershed restoration in Bristol Twp.
State Sen. Steve Santarsiero (D-10th dist.) and state Rep. Tina Davis (D-141st dist.) announced that Bristol Township will receive $255,000 in state funding for a watershed restoration project. The project will improve the existing swales along Mill Creek near Plumbridge Drive in the township, helping to combat erosion of the...
These Four Montco Breweries Have the Best-High Level Food & Beer Experience
When you head out for a craft beer in Montco, there many places you can grab a beer or some pub food. But if you really want a high-level food and brew experience, head tp these breweries. Breweries In PA breaks down the best spots in Montgomery County. These places...
This Bucks County Town Was Listed As One of The Best Halloween Towns in America
A part of Bucks County recently made the list of best Halloween towns in the entire nation, a coveted title this time of year. Charity De Souza wrote about the local spooky town for Visit Bucks County. New Hope made the list of spookiest town in America. Known for their...
Dinner and drinks closer to coming to an Easton rooftop with river view
The menu at a new rooftop restaurant planned for Easton is closer to featuring a selection of beer, wine and spirits. The city council last week unanimously backed Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board approval of a liquor license for the restaurant planned atop The Commodore mixed-use building under construction at Northampton Street and Larry Holmes Drive.
Filming for ‘Creed 2’ Under Way in Delaware County
The filming of Creed 2, the sequel to the award-winning film from 2015 that stars Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa, is under way at Sun Center Studios in Aston and at several locations across the area, writes Kathleen Carey for the Delaware County News Network. Parts of the film were...
Watlington announces big leadership changes in the School District of Philadelphia after first 110 days
Since Tony Watlington was named superintendent of Philadelphia’s public schools in early April, he’s repeated his goal for the district over and over again. “To become one of the fastest improving large, urban school districts in the country,” not in terms of enrollment, but academics. While Watlington’s...
phl17.com
The Painted Mug Café offers a non-alcoholic space for the Queer community in South Philly
The Painted Mug Café is a performance venue located in South Philadelphia created by a group of Queer artists for the LGBTQIA+ community. The space is specifically designed for the Queer community and aims to decenter drugs and alcohol, which is a rare combination to find in the city.
Dr. Oz visits local church
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz on Sunday night visited Kingdom Empowerment International Ministries, 6632 Bustleton Ave. in Castor Gardens. The event took place on the church’s 13th anniversary. Oz met with the Rev. Maggie Bellevue, the pastor, along with a roundtable of people that includes other pastors,...
