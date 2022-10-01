ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hope, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lowerbuckstimes.com

Doylestown Arts Festival welcomes thousands for 31st anniversary

The Doylestown Arts Festival celebrated 31 years of showcasing local and regional art and creativity last month, drawing upwards of 20,000 guests on Saturday, Sept. 10 and several thousand on Sept. 11, despite the rain. The event supported over 150 independent artists and dozens of musicians and local businesses. With...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Hope, PA
Government
Bucks County, PA
Government
City
New Hope, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Bucks County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

After 50 years, Lastick Furniture in Pottstown to close

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A longtime fixture in downtown Pottstown is going out of business. Lastick Furniture & Floor Coverings announced Tuesday that it will be closing its doors on East High Street after nearly 50 years of serving customers from throughout southeastern Pennsylvania, including Berks, Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties.
POTTSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Local Life#Barns#Localevent#Bucks Audubon Society#Groups
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Family Service Pet Pantry hosting ‘Pints for Pets’

The Family Service Pet Pantry has partnered with Bitchin’ Kitten Brewery to host “Pints for Pets” on Oct. 6, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the brewery, 58-B E. Bridge St. in Morrisville. The event aims to keep the pantry’s shelves stocked and raise awareness. Admission is free, but attendees are asked to bring unopened dog or cat food, in exchange for a drink special.
MORRISVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Watershed restoration in Bristol Twp.

State Sen. Steve Santarsiero (D-10th dist.) and state Rep. Tina Davis (D-141st dist.) announced that Bristol Township will receive $255,000 in state funding for a watershed restoration project. The project will improve the existing swales along Mill Creek near Plumbridge Drive in the township, helping to combat erosion of the...
BRISTOL, PA
NorthEast Times

Dr. Oz visits local church

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz on Sunday night visited Kingdom Empowerment International Ministries, 6632 Bustleton Ave. in Castor Gardens. The event took place on the church’s 13th anniversary. Oz met with the Rev. Maggie Bellevue, the pastor, along with a roundtable of people that includes other pastors,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Langhorne - Levittown Times

Langhorne, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Langhorne - Levittown, PA.

 https://lowerbuckstimes.com/c/langhorne-news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy