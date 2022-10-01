With homeless statistics on the rise in Montgomery County, the Pottstown Beacon of Hope shelter will be a true asset. A 24/7 shelter for single adults — perhaps the first of its kind in the nation — is being planned by Pottstown Beacon of Hope, a support outreach for displaced borough residents. Emily Rizzo’s story on it was welcomed in at WHYY.

POTTSTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO