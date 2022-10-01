ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Stand with Estela Casas 5K Fun Run was a huge success

By Katie Frazier
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JO0CH_0iIGBQ9e00

EL PASO, Texas - On Saturday morning, hundreds of locals gathered at Ascarate Park for the Stand with Estela Casas 5K Fun Run. Runners, walkers, young and old, united together to support the start of Breast Cancer Awareness month, which made Estela very excited!

"I'm guessing there's more than 2000 people out here showing support to women who have died because of breast cancer, or any type of cancer, and for those who are fighting. So I'm very very happy," Casas said bouncing around with a huge smile.

Participants shared that same enthusiasm for not only the event, but for the cause too. AJ Rickettes, who is in town all the way from Miami for the NMSU vs FIU game said, "I love finding races in town, and when you can find something that has a great cause. Estela is doing great things with her foundation raising funds for breast cancer awareness so it's a double win to be able to compete, and to be able to support something really meaningful."

"I think it's important because not everyone is as fortunate as I have been- to have family and friends to surround them. But this is in celebration of those, including myself, who have been on a cancer journey, as well as those who have lost their battle," said Kristin Sizemore, who beat her own breast cancer diagnosis.

One of the key messages in Saturday's event was that it takes a village to get through the tough times brought upon by a cancer diagnosis:

"When you are diagnosed with any type of cancer it's a process. And I mentioned that nobody fights alone. You really need a village to come and rally you, and lift you through something like this, and it's a testament to our community today, and they're out here walking and remembering those who have passed away and those who are fighting," said Casas.

The money raised was used to pay for 200 mammograms for uninsured women, 400 flu shots, 400 covid shots, gift cards, and more. After hearing what participants had to say, most would agree they will want this event to return next year!

The post Stand with Estela Casas 5K Fun Run was a huge success appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 0

Related
93.1 KISS FM

Adults In El Paso Sure Could Use an Adult Happy Meal…But Where?

There are some days grown adults wish they could be a kid again for simple pleasures. You know those big moments that once meant the world to you when your parents got you a happy meal. But now that tables have turned and you get to see your kid enjoy...
93.1 KISS FM

Bubba’s 33 El Paso Location Hiring Ahead of December Opening

Sports bar and restaurant Bubba’s 33 will be opening in the Las Palmas Marketplace in the coming months, and they’re staffing up. Bartenders, servers, hosts, prep and line cooks, pizza cooks; the available jobs are varied and numerous. Those looking for a job or a side hustle can find the information needed to apply below.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Miami, TX
City
Happy, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Society
95.5 KLAQ

WinterFest Fun & Parade Returns To Downtown El Paso In November

WinterFest returns for 2022 with all the fun and festivities of the holiday season. Çome November, downtown El Paso will be popping nightly during WinterFest, with plenty to do, see, eat and shop in celebration of the holidays. WinterFest returns this season with holiday cheer featuring ice-skating on the...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Comedian Anjelah Johnson Will Bring The Laughs To El Paso In 2023

El Paso, get ready to welcome one of the funniest gals in comedy when Anjelah Johnson-Reyes hits up the Sun City for one night only in January of 2023. In 2017 Anjelah Johnson-Reyes was slated to perform at the Abraham Chavez Theatre during her Bon Qui Qui Gold Plated Dreams Tour but canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.
KTSM

El Paso PD Hosts National Night Out with Walmart

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local law enforcement and community partners are hosting a National Night Out event for El Pasoans at the Walmart store on Paseo del Norte in west El Paso. The event is on October 4th and will bring the community together for a fun evening filled with family friendly activities and allow neighbors to meet […]
EL PASO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Rage Against the Machine cancels 2023 North American tour

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Rage Against the Machine has canceled its 2023 North American tour, which included stops in El Paso and Las Cruces. Singer Zack De La Rocha injured his leg during a performance in Chicago in July, and the band cited his health as the reason behind the cancellation. In a […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fun Run#Cancer#Fiu
elpasoheraldpost.com

Peter Piper Pizza Punt, Pass & Kick, FREE FOR THE KIDS

The Peter Piper Pizza Sun Bowl Punt, Pass & Kick is set for, Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 4 p.m. (MT) in Sun Bowl Stadium on the UTEP campus. The free event is open to youth (ages 6-15) in and around the Borderland. The winners from each age group will receive...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33, will employ 200 people when it opens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant and it will employ 200 people when it opens in early December at 11925 Gateway West. The restaurant will employ pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. Those interested in jobs can apply online at https://tinyurl.com/b33hiringelpasotx or apply at […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Halloween, Winterfest, Dia de los Muertos among Parades Happening in El Paso This Fall

El Pasoans who love parades will be happy to know parade season in the Sun City is here, and there’s a handful of them happening through the end of November. The upcoming processions of floats and walking groups includes the Dia de los Muertos and Halloween parades in October, and the Celebration of Lights and Sun Bowl parades in November. More on each below.
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso fans flock to the Don Haskins for Pitbull concert

EL PASO, Texas -- A memorable night for the borderland as Pitbull's concert made a stop in El Paso. Eager fans waited in line ahead of Pitbull's return to the 915. 'I'm watching Pitbull. Just gonna be right front. It's gonna be fun," said Diana Rios, a Pitbull fan. One fan waited months for this moment.  "We've The post El Paso fans flock to the Don Haskins for Pitbull concert appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
KTSM

NM XC: Organ Mountain with top two boy runners at Mayfield Invitational

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Organ Mountain High School had the top two boys runners at the Mayfield Cross Country Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Las Cruces. Corbin Coombs was the overall boys winner with a time of 15 minutes, 57.57 seconds over the 3.1-mile course. Teammate Jeron Wisner was second (16:10.57), and Jake […]
theprospectordaily.com

Roman P. Carr

Roman is a sophomore, majoring in digital media production at the University of Texas at El Paso. He works as a photographer for the Prospector and freelance photographer. He likes to play football and workout in his free time.
KVIA

Famous European art makes three-month stop in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition, opened Friday, September 30 and will run through January 1st at Sunland Park Mall in El Paso. This exhibition is a collection of the artist's renowned ceiling artwork from the Vatican's Sistine Chapel that takes visitors through an audio tour.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

White Sands to honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day with concert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – White Sands National Park is honoring New Mexico’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day by holding a special concert on Monday, Oct. 10.  Randy Granger from Las Cruces, New Mexico will be performing at the park’s full moon night program. You can join Randy on Monday, Oct. 10, at 7:00 p.m. in the […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Stand with Estela Casas 5K run takes place Saturday

EL PASO, Texas– The Stand with Estela Casas Cancer Foundation kicks off its inaugural 5k run at Ascarate Park Saturday morning. The 5k took place on the first day of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Oct. 1 and runs from 8 am until 12 pm. In addition of the 5k race, the event will The post Stand with Estela Casas 5K run takes place Saturday appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy