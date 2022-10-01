Stand with Estela Casas 5K Fun Run was a huge success

EL PASO, Texas - On Saturday morning, hundreds of locals gathered at Ascarate Park for the Stand with Estela Casas 5K Fun Run. Runners, walkers, young and old, united together to support the start of Breast Cancer Awareness month, which made Estela very excited!

"I'm guessing there's more than 2000 people out here showing support to women who have died because of breast cancer, or any type of cancer, and for those who are fighting. So I'm very very happy," Casas said bouncing around with a huge smile.

Participants shared that same enthusiasm for not only the event, but for the cause too. AJ Rickettes, who is in town all the way from Miami for the NMSU vs FIU game said, "I love finding races in town, and when you can find something that has a great cause. Estela is doing great things with her foundation raising funds for breast cancer awareness so it's a double win to be able to compete, and to be able to support something really meaningful."

"I think it's important because not everyone is as fortunate as I have been- to have family and friends to surround them. But this is in celebration of those, including myself, who have been on a cancer journey, as well as those who have lost their battle," said Kristin Sizemore, who beat her own breast cancer diagnosis.

One of the key messages in Saturday's event was that it takes a village to get through the tough times brought upon by a cancer diagnosis:

"When you are diagnosed with any type of cancer it's a process. And I mentioned that nobody fights alone. You really need a village to come and rally you, and lift you through something like this, and it's a testament to our community today, and they're out here walking and remembering those who have passed away and those who are fighting," said Casas.

The money raised was used to pay for 200 mammograms for uninsured women, 400 flu shots, 400 covid shots, gift cards, and more. After hearing what participants had to say, most would agree they will want this event to return next year!

The post Stand with Estela Casas 5K Fun Run was a huge success appeared first on KVIA .