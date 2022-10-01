ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mosheim, TN

Sheriff: 2 charged after allegedly selling alcohol and tobacco to a person under 21 in undercover operation

By Van Jones
 3 days ago

BULLS GAP, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two women are facing charges after they allegedly sold alcohol and tobacco to a person under 21 years old acting on behalf of law enforcement, according to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

Emily Diaz and Carol Ann Justice, both employees of Jimmy’s Market 10025 at Lonesome Pine Trail in Mosheim Tennessee face charges stemming from a law enforcement operation where a person under the age of 21 visited establishments around the region attempting to buy alcohol and tobacco.

Diaz is charged with one count of underage sell of tobacco and one count of underage sell of alcohol. Justice is charged with one count of underage sell of tobacco and two counts of underage sell of alcohol, according to the release from GCSD

An underage person acting on behalf of law enforcement attempted to make purchases at several other stores in the area but investigators say those sales were denied.

The undercover operation was carried out on September 14, 15 and 21. Officers with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, School Resource Officer and Corrections Divisions assisted the Third District Drug Taskforce and other municipal agencies, according to the release.

Man shot while pumping gas in Knoxville

The release adds that the Baileyton Police Department, Greeneville Police Department, Mosheim Police Department and the Tusculum Police Department conducted similar operations and will announce any charges at a later date.

The GCSD says that it plans to conduct these operations on a regular basis.

