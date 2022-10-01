ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockytopinsider.com

Highly Touted Tennessee Commit Announces Visit For Alabama Game

Four-star Tennessee commit Chandavian Bradley is visiting Knoxville for next weekend’s matchup against Alabama, the Platte City, Missouri native announced Monday night. Bradley is making his second trip to Tennessee since committing to Josh Heupel and his staff in mid July. The edge rusher is the second highest rated commit in Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class and the highest rated defensive commit.
PLATTE CITY, MO
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee vs. LSU: The biggest upsets in rivalry history

Tennessee vs. LSU is one of the SEC’s better, now occasional rivalries. Both programs have won national championships. Twice, these programs met in the SEC Championship Game. While they used to meet as part of a 2-year home-and-home, the new scheduling rotation keeps them apart longer than we’d like.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee unveils special uniform for Saturday's game at LSU

Back in August, Tennessee revealed that it would bring back its “Smokey Grey” alternate uniforms in 2022. The uniforms would be worn at least once through 2025, according to a university release, with 2023, 2024, and 2025 featuring updated designs. We now know when the Volunteers will be...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
State
Florida State
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Alabama Football
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee College Sports
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Pike Road, AL
City
Knoxville, AL
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
State
Arkansas State
rockytopinsider.com

Kick Off Time, Broadcast Details Set For Tennessee-Alabama

Tennessee’s week seven matchup with Alabama will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET with CBS broadcasting the game, the SEC announced Monday. The Third Saturday in October will mark Tennessee’s second time playing on the SEC on CBS game of the week after the Vols faced Florida in the same time spot.
KNOXVILLE, TN
tigerdroppings.com

LSU Games vs. Tennessee & Alabama Are Officially Sold Out

It was announced Tuesday that LSU's home game vs. Tennessee on Saturday and the Nov. 5th matchup vs. Alabama in Tiger Stadium are both officially sold out. "Tiger Stadium will be filled to capacity for the games against Tennessee and Alabama. Fans still looking for tickets to these games are encouraged to purchase through StubHub, LSU's official ticket marketplace.
BATON ROUGE, LA
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Rick Barnes Talks To Open Tennessee Media Day

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes met with the local media Tuesday afternoon to begin the Vols’ in house media day. Barnes discussed the Vols’ first week of practice and where he would like to see his team grow from where they are now. “Excited about our guys,” Barnes...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Lsu#Tigers#Plains#Vols
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Practice Observations: Oct. 4

Tennessee’s men’s basketball team held a practice open to the media Tuesday afternoon to conclude the Vols’ in house media day. Eighth-year head coach Rick Barnes put his team in an extended scrimmage portion for the majority of the afternoon practice. Freshman D.J. Jefferson worked off to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WREG

Invasive fish could eradicate Tennessee bass species

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An invasive species of bass has been detected in Tennessee waterways, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) told News Channel 11 that it could be detrimental to the state’s native species. TWRA Fishery Biologist John Hammonds said the Alabama Bass does have a small natural habitat in Southeast Tennessee […]
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Media Day: Players and Coaches Talk to Start Fall Practices

Tennessee Basketball’s Media Day in Knoxville is officially in the books. For the first time this fall, the media was allowed in the facility to speak with the players and coaches of the Tennessee basketball team before watching practice later in the day. Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes, in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Here’s a breakdown of the ‘Move Over Law’ in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - In light of recent accidents resulting in the injury and deaths of responders on the road, here is what the “Move Over Law” means for drivers across Tennessee. Frustration is growing among the ranks in the first responder community after two Memphis paramedics were...
TENNESSEE STATE
atozsports.com

104.5 The Zone completes new show centered around a former Vol in Nashville

104.5 The Zone, Cumulus Media’s premier live and local Sports Talk radio station serving Nashville and Middle Tennessee, announced its new morning show lineup on Tuesday. Former Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Ramon Foster, who spent 11 seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, will be joined on the morning show by Kayla Anderson and Will Boling.
NASHVILLE, TN
WJHL

Rare all-black fish caught in East Tennessee river

(WJHL) – A fisherman visiting East Tennessee from Louisiana landed a once-in-a-lifetime fish while on the French Broad River. According to a post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Greg Ursin Jr. was fishing on the river with a captain from the Smoky Mountain Fishing Co. when he hooked a gar. This particular gar […]
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Once endangered Tennessee fish makes epic recovery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The snail darter, a tiny Southeastern fish at the center of an epic battle over Endangered Species Act protection in the 1970s, is no longer considered imperiled. The snail darter held up construction of the Tellico Dam in Tennessee for more than two years as...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

University of Tennessee students pack up bags, officials release statement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, University of Tennessee students packed up their tents and their sleeping bags after waiting in line since Sunday trying to secure an apartment at an off-campus student housing complex called The Standard at Knoxville. The Standard allowed students to lock in on apartments on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

East Tennessee fish removed from endangered species list after 47 years

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — A fish found in East Tennessee has become the first fish species in the eastern United States to be delisted from the Federal List of Threatened and Endangered Wildlife due to recovery efforts, The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Tuesday. The snail darter, a three-inch fish named after its primary […]
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy