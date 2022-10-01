Read full article on original website
rockytopinsider.com
Highly Touted Tennessee Commit Announces Visit For Alabama Game
Four-star Tennessee commit Chandavian Bradley is visiting Knoxville for next weekend’s matchup against Alabama, the Platte City, Missouri native announced Monday night. Bradley is making his second trip to Tennessee since committing to Josh Heupel and his staff in mid July. The edge rusher is the second highest rated commit in Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class and the highest rated defensive commit.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee vs. LSU: The biggest upsets in rivalry history
Tennessee vs. LSU is one of the SEC’s better, now occasional rivalries. Both programs have won national championships. Twice, these programs met in the SEC Championship Game. While they used to meet as part of a 2-year home-and-home, the new scheduling rotation keeps them apart longer than we’d like.
Tennessee football vs. Alabama on CBS just a preview of how big game could be
Buckle up. Next week’s matchup between Tennessee football and the Alabama Crimson Tide may be one of the highest-magnitude games in the history of the series, one that hasn’t happened since the SEC split into two divisions in 1992. The Vols’ annual matchup with Bama will air at...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee unveils special uniform for Saturday's game at LSU
Back in August, Tennessee revealed that it would bring back its “Smokey Grey” alternate uniforms in 2022. The uniforms would be worn at least once through 2025, according to a university release, with 2023, 2024, and 2025 featuring updated designs. We now know when the Volunteers will be...
rockytopinsider.com
Kick Off Time, Broadcast Details Set For Tennessee-Alabama
Tennessee’s week seven matchup with Alabama will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET with CBS broadcasting the game, the SEC announced Monday. The Third Saturday in October will mark Tennessee’s second time playing on the SEC on CBS game of the week after the Vols faced Florida in the same time spot.
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Games vs. Tennessee & Alabama Are Officially Sold Out
It was announced Tuesday that LSU's home game vs. Tennessee on Saturday and the Nov. 5th matchup vs. Alabama in Tiger Stadium are both officially sold out. "Tiger Stadium will be filled to capacity for the games against Tennessee and Alabama. Fans still looking for tickets to these games are encouraged to purchase through StubHub, LSU's official ticket marketplace.
rockytopinsider.com
What Hendon Hooker and Company Need to Do Against LSU to Have Success
With a week of rest now behind them, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and the rest of the Vols’ offense are now preparing to take on No. 25 LSU this Saturday in Baton Rouge. While LSU doesn’t bring a world-beating defense to the table, the Tigers have been one of...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Rick Barnes Talks To Open Tennessee Media Day
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes met with the local media Tuesday afternoon to begin the Vols’ in house media day. Barnes discussed the Vols’ first week of practice and where he would like to see his team grow from where they are now. “Excited about our guys,” Barnes...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tyreke Key, Tennessee transfer guard, explains biggest difference between mid-major and power-conference hoops
Tyreke Key decided to head back home following 4 strong playing years at Indiana State. The Celina, Tennessee native missed his 2021-22 season with an injury and decided to transfer back to play for the Vols at the end of last season. Key, who was described by Tennessee forward Olivier...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly speaks about early kickoff for Tennessee game: 'If you're not excited for that, I don't know what gets you going'
Brian Kelly said Tennessee is deserving of its ranking, which this week is No. 8 in the AP Top 25. The LSU coach believes it will still be a big game even though kickoff is set for 11 a.m. local time at Tiger Stadium. At his press conference on Monday,...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Practice Observations: Oct. 4
Tennessee’s men’s basketball team held a practice open to the media Tuesday afternoon to conclude the Vols’ in house media day. Eighth-year head coach Rick Barnes put his team in an extended scrimmage portion for the majority of the afternoon practice. Freshman D.J. Jefferson worked off to...
Invasive fish could eradicate Tennessee bass species
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An invasive species of bass has been detected in Tennessee waterways, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) told News Channel 11 that it could be detrimental to the state’s native species. TWRA Fishery Biologist John Hammonds said the Alabama Bass does have a small natural habitat in Southeast Tennessee […]
Tennessee Vols morning report: Polls, Cedric Tillman surgery
They didn’t play over the weekend, but the Tennessee Vols football team generated plenty of news dating back to Thursday, and more came around Sunday. As they get set to prepare for the LSU Tigers, these stories are still relevant. Our morning update on Rocky Top leads with the...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Media Day: Players and Coaches Talk to Start Fall Practices
Tennessee Basketball’s Media Day in Knoxville is officially in the books. For the first time this fall, the media was allowed in the facility to speak with the players and coaches of the Tennessee basketball team before watching practice later in the day. Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes, in...
wvlt.tv
Here’s a breakdown of the ‘Move Over Law’ in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - In light of recent accidents resulting in the injury and deaths of responders on the road, here is what the “Move Over Law” means for drivers across Tennessee. Frustration is growing among the ranks in the first responder community after two Memphis paramedics were...
atozsports.com
104.5 The Zone completes new show centered around a former Vol in Nashville
104.5 The Zone, Cumulus Media’s premier live and local Sports Talk radio station serving Nashville and Middle Tennessee, announced its new morning show lineup on Tuesday. Former Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Ramon Foster, who spent 11 seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, will be joined on the morning show by Kayla Anderson and Will Boling.
Rare all-black fish caught in East Tennessee river
(WJHL) – A fisherman visiting East Tennessee from Louisiana landed a once-in-a-lifetime fish while on the French Broad River. According to a post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Greg Ursin Jr. was fishing on the river with a captain from the Smoky Mountain Fishing Co. when he hooked a gar. This particular gar […]
actionnews5.com
Once endangered Tennessee fish makes epic recovery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The snail darter, a tiny Southeastern fish at the center of an epic battle over Endangered Species Act protection in the 1970s, is no longer considered imperiled. The snail darter held up construction of the Tellico Dam in Tennessee for more than two years as...
wvlt.tv
University of Tennessee students pack up bags, officials release statement
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, University of Tennessee students packed up their tents and their sleeping bags after waiting in line since Sunday trying to secure an apartment at an off-campus student housing complex called The Standard at Knoxville. The Standard allowed students to lock in on apartments on...
East Tennessee fish removed from endangered species list after 47 years
KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — A fish found in East Tennessee has become the first fish species in the eastern United States to be delisted from the Federal List of Threatened and Endangered Wildlife due to recovery efforts, The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Tuesday. The snail darter, a three-inch fish named after its primary […]
